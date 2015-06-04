4 food blogs every beer lover should bookmark

Los Angeles beer geek (and frequent DRAFT contributor) Jackie Dodd is beer-and-food’s ‘it’ girl, thanks to her comfort-food-focused recipe blog. Brown ale-cheddar grits or smoked porter French toast, anyone?

SpoonForkBacon.com

Food stylist/beer enthusiast Jenny Park occasionally sneaks brew into recipes, but really, the site (graced by photographer Teri Lyn Fisher’s gorgeous shots) is more of an inspiration board of bites to pair with pints—think banana bread churro bites and kimchi rice balls.

BeerAndBaking.com

Jessica Rice peppers coverage of beer happenings around Orange County with original recipes for straight-up sinful treats like beer Pop Tarts and milk stout glazed doughnuts.

CookingAndBeer.com

Colorado’s fruitful beer scene gives beer lover Justine Sulia plenty of fuel for developing hearty items like beer-glazed ham and goat cheese beer biscuits, and pairing suggestions for the dishes that don’t already have a drop of the good stuff inside.

We love new inspiration—which beer-and-food blogs are your favorites? Tell us in the comments.