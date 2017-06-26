6 breweries you should be following online

Allagash Brewing Co. Allagash has one of the most-followed Instagram accounts in all of beer, and for good reason: The photography is stunning. Plus, the page is regularly updated with useful beer release info and peeks inside the process at one of the coolest breweries in the country.

Penrose Brewing Co. Penrose taproom manager Jeff Cagle was a photojournalist in his pre-beer life and continues to freelance on the side; his pics have appeared in the Chicago Tribune and The Wall Street Journal as well as on brew-focused sites like Good Beer Hunting. His expertise gives Penrose’s Instagram a professional sheen.

Jester King Brewery Few brewers in the country understand more about lesser-known beer styles and the process of spontaneous fermentation than Jester King founder Jeff Stuffings. Throughout regular blog posts, he breaks down beer history and the art of making wild ales in a way that’s easy for the layman to understand, and pairs these descriptions with some brilliant photography.

Modern Times Beer You basically have to follow the Modern Times Facebook page to keep up with brewery’s near-constant stream of events and releases—it seems like every weekend brings some new bounty for drinkers to scramble for. But it’s the in-depth, informative beer descriptions and occasional ruminations on the state of the beer industry that keep us checking in day after day.

City Lights Brewing Co. City Lights’ semi-regular email newsletters are worth subscribing to even if you don’t live in the brewery’s home base of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They’re always random and funny, containing everything from photos to Shakespearan quotes about beer to random beer facts (did you know that a bottle of beer consumed every day can reduce the risk of kidney stones by 40 percent? Thanks to the City Lights newsletter, we do!). Each message is a hodgepodge of entertainment and actionable brewery info.