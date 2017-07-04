6 frozen dessert recipes (all made with beer!)

Life on Tap.

We all scream for Berliner weisse-spiked Creamsicle pie, right?
“Fourth of July heat, am I right? Whew.” If you find yourself starting all of your conversations this way, we feel you. Whether you’re grilling this week or just hunkering down in a kiddie pool in your backyard, these six make-at-home frozen desserts will help you stay cool … with a beery twist.

America the Brewtiful.
Ice cream? Good. Beer? Good. Ice cream made with beer? GOOOOOD. That's why tonight we're skipping dinner and going straight for these @jenisicecreams made with @stonebrewingco Mocha IPA, @rightbeecider apple cider and @yazoobrew Sue. Cold pints, indeed.
Black garlic, a version of the vegetable made by heating whole bulbs over the course of several weeks until they turn a lovely shade of onyx, is many things: sweet, pungent, earthy, almost truffle-like. What it's not: subtle. But in Chef’s Choice No. 1, @3magbrewing managed to skillfully balance the garlic's intense flavor with vanilla beans and notes of sweet chocolate, toffee, dried cherries and toasted rye bread. Our compliments to the chef.
Ever tried Kvass? A centuries-old beer style with Slavik origins, it’s traditionally low-ABV, acidic and made with rye bread or flour. @steelstringbrew and @fontaflorabrew went the bread route with their version, throwing in rye sourdough loaves as well as grapefruit, fennel and pine needles for a flavor like vinegar-dipped pumpernickel.
Former starving college kids, rejoice: @cbpfortworth has made a beer with ramen noodles. Additions of lime zest, ginger, coriander, lemongrass and seaweed-cured sea salt give the gose a briny, limey kick, but the starchy noodles pack the real dorm room nostalgia. Just don’t let the RA catch you drinking it.
Did @zebulonbrewing create the weirdest four-pack ever? We gotta say yes; the selection of
If it looks like a Fuzzy Baby Duck and quacks like a Fuzzy Baby Duck, it must be this IPA from @taproom_at_newenglandbrewing. Featuring a bill stacked exclusively with Citra hops, FBD paddles across the palate with notes of mango, honeydew and wet grass before a duckling-soft finish.
Bathmophobia is the fear of stairs or steep slopes. It's a common neurosis among domesticated animals and certain U.S. presidents. But those who suffer from it need not fear this double IPA from @greenpoint.beer; it’s a slow, smooth downward grade from the front of the sip (packed with chopped scallions and cilantro, plus a quick burst of dank weed midpalate) to the placid finish of fluffy wheat and sweet lemon squares. Although, with just a few sips, you may develop cenosillicaphobia—the fear of an empty glass.

