6 frozen dessert recipes (all made with beer!)

S'mores Ice Cream Pie
Not sure what to do with a stout when the weather is so warm? Put it to work in this marshmallow-spiked pie. Get the recipe here.
Creamsicle Pie
A Berliner weisse’s citrusy sourness shines its light on this sunny, creamy orange pie. Get the recipe here.
Blueberry-Basil Mead Pops
This is a totally customizable recipe depending on your preferences: Try it with strawberries or whichever herbs are freshest in your garden. Get the recipes here.
Frozen Pumpkin Pie Latte
This is a great fall recipe, but it can be summer-fied by subbing apple pie or cherry pie instead of pumpkin. A splash of milk stout provides the creaminess. Get the recipe here.
Black Forest Sundaes
The sour-beer-spiked cherry sauce atop this sundae will last for a few days in the fridge. Break it out for the next day’s meals: Drizzle it over breakfast favorites like pancakes and waffles, and at dinnertime, serve it with savory meats like duck and ham. Get the recipe here.
Salted Brown Ale-Caramel Pecan Ice Cream
Just read the title of this recipe. Do we really need to say more? OK, we'll up the ante: Serve this over a warm brownie for maximum decadence. Get the recipe here.
“Fourth of July heat, am I right? Whew.” If you find yourself starting all of your conversations this way, we feel you. Whether you’re grilling this week or just hunkering down in a kiddie pool in your backyard, these six make-at-home frozen desserts will help you stay cool … with a beery twist.
