6 frozen dessert recipes (all made with beer!)

S'mores Ice Cream Pie Not sure what to do with a stout when the weather is so warm? Put it to work in this marshmallow-spiked pie. Get the recipe here.

Creamsicle Pie A Berliner weisse’s citrusy sourness shines its light on this sunny, creamy orange pie. Get the recipe here.

Blueberry-Basil Mead Pops This is a totally customizable recipe depending on your preferences: Try it with strawberries or whichever herbs are freshest in your garden. Get the recipes here.

Frozen Pumpkin Pie Latte This is a great fall recipe, but it can be summer-fied by subbing apple pie or cherry pie instead of pumpkin. A splash of milk stout provides the creaminess. Get the recipe here.

Black Forest Sundaes The sour-beer-spiked cherry sauce atop this sundae will last for a few days in the fridge. Break it out for the next day’s meals: Drizzle it over breakfast favorites like pancakes and waffles, and at dinnertime, serve it with savory meats like duck and ham. Get the recipe here.