7 beer podcasts for hibernating

Stuck in a blizzard? Logging hours at the gym? Trapped in traffic? All excellent excuses to learn about beer. (That first scenario is also a great excuse to learn by drinking.)
Beer podcasts are a dime a dozen, and it’s no secret that, well, some of them kind of suck. Low audio quality, self-indulgent ramblings and boring beer reviews make for some pretty lame listening. Among the sea of options on iTunes though, there are some gems. Queue up the seven beer podcasts below, and let us know if we’ve missed one of your favorites.
Best for picky listeners: Beer Sessions Radio
No scratchy audio. No rambling tangents (unless they’re really interesting). This well-regarded podcast is professionally produced, and the quality is obvious. Based in New York City and hosted by bar owner Jimmy Carbone, it’s a varied snapshot on what’s going on in craft beer, especially along the East Coast.
Best for nerds, duh: Nerds on Draft
The ‘nerds’ in the title here doesn’t just refer to beer nerds. This podcast mashes up beer reviews with discussions of digital data, time management and other heady stuff. It’s hosted by two IT dudes, but they’re way more engaging than the ones that come by to fix your office wifi.
Best for deep divers: Strange Brews
Because it’s from Chicago’s public radio station, WBEZ, you know this podcast is going to be at least a bit cerebral. Episodes are sometimes recorded on location at breweries including Lagunitas and New Glarus, and the podcast won “Best Beer Podcast” from the North American Guild of Beer Writers.
Best for music lovers: 1 Beer 1 Song
The cultures of beer and music have long been intertwined; this podcast celebrates them in all their strangeness. As the name implies, the hosts drink beer and listen to music as varied as Run the Jewels 2 and Christopher Lee’s Heavy Metal Christmas.
Best for the visually inclined: Hopcast
OK, argue whether a video podcast is a podcast at all, but this well-produced vlog (hey, remember those?) has more than 250 episodes to choose from. Once you’ve exhausted Netflix, binge watch as hosts Ken Hunnemeder (Goose Island’s video producer) and Brad Chmielewski (an animator and podcaster extraordinaire) taste and talk beer with each other and occasional guests.
Best for homebrewers: The Jamil Show
Part of podcast hub The Brewing Network, this show explores the brewing consideration of a new style of beer in each episode. From milk stouts to spice beers to lambics, episodes walk through the brewing process from recipe development to final product.
Best for Renaissance drinkers: Good Beer Hunting
I never know who will be the next guest on this show, hosted by beer writer/strategist Michael Kiser. One episode will feature a brewer; the next, a coffee roaster. (Full disclosure: I appeared as a guest on the show to talk about beverage journalism before I was an editor at DRAFT.)
Have more favorites? Let’s have at it in the comments.
UPDATE, July 2015: MicroBrewr’s podcast listing is another great resource to check out, and it’s updated frequently.
Definitely check out the “Business of Beer” podcast! Great guests and a different take than most beer podcasts. https://gettaphunter.com/category/podcast/
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-business-of-beer/id821052216?mt=2&ign-mpt=uo%3D4
I was wondering why the Business of Beer podcast wasn’t listed. The interviews he does have really given me some great insight into how the business side of the craft beer industry works. The Rob Tod interview is my jam ;)
Agreed! Also there’s The Brewery Show which is pretty awesome, I think they focus on east coast brewery stuff mostly http://www.youtube.com/breweryshow
Great podcast about beer.
Craft Beer Compass is a great podcast run by Joel Kennedy giving reviews of many beers ( many from the upper mid-west). Joel’s comments and descriptions are wonderful and will leave you wanting to run to the nearest bottle shop and indulge in what he has described. Tasting notes are provided on weekly blog and don’t be surprised if a guest or two will be on the podcast as well!
http://craftbeercompass.com/
The Beerist is an excellent beer podcast based out of Austin, TX.
I miss final gravity podcast was def. one of the best I’ve heard (except the commercials) but the content was great.
[…] When you’re done with that one, here are some cool beer podcasts for you. […]
Louisville Beer podcast and Pints and Quarts are really good, hosted by”regular” folks who love good beer. Craft Beer Anonymous is also good
The Style Show is great for drinkers and home brewers, but Brew Strong is far better for home brewers.
The Tap Handle Show (www.thetaphandleshow.com) is a personal fave.
I’m really surprised that the beer smith pod cast by brad smith didn’t make the cut.
Craft Beer Radio is an excellent podcast for anyone interested in expanding their beer tasting vocabulary (particularly useful if you are interested in pursuing the BJCP or a Cicerone certification). And their separate pre & post show podcasts are similar to what Nerds on Draft does with their meandering non-beer discussions.
Pub Chat (pubchatpodcast.com) is another good beer related podcast. The hosts (I’m one) don’t always discuss beer the entire podcast but the first 10/15 minutes is about the brewery/beer they’re drinking before they get into topics, which range from music to movies to food to plastic surgery, the changing guest each episode usually brings an interesting dynamic to the show.
Another great one is tales of the cask!
Id suggest checking out Brew Bloods. It’s new, but hosted by two podcast veterans.
http://www.popsyndicate.net/brewbloods/
Just throwing our hat in the ring here. Cheers!
http://www.twobrewspodcast.com
Great list! Thanks for sharing your favorites.
When researching for my own show, I listened in to a number of these. I think this is a great list and would recommend these to anyone. Also I would love it if you gave Great Beer Adventure a listen. We search for the stories #behindthebrew.
I’ve started listening to the Brew Review Crew’s podcast called On Tap. I really enjoy it! They do a recap of craft beer news for the week in a laid back, relaxed style. It’s almost just like talking to buddies at a bar.
They usually pick some kickstarters worth checking out, and they play a game where one host has to blindly guess what beer he is drinking. Overall a lot of fun and makes my commute go by quicker. Check them out!
http://www.brewreviewcrew.com/podcast
Super cool list of podcasts.
My two favorites are 3 BZine and SD Beer Talk Radio, they cover the San Diego beer scene and beyond.
I’d like to humbly add my beer geek show The Perfect Pour too.
Cheers!
Modern Drinker is a new one that we work with and it gets pretty interesting. Lots of local Denver stuff but still enough to keep others entertained.
http://breweryshow.com
You left out The Brewery Show, they’re one of the best out there on Youtube and iTunes, if you havent watched your missing out!
We just celebrated our first year anniversary over at the Beer of the Day Podcast http://www.beerofthedaypodcast.com/. We try about six beers an episode, usually following some kind of theme, discuss the latest in beer news, etc. Check it out if you get a chance.
I love the controlled chaos and local flavor of the boys at Perfect Pour Podcast. http://theperfectpour.podbean.com/
Check out the Beer Coasters Podcast
http://www.beercoasterspodcast.com
Over 300 episodes of craft beer entertainment since 2009. Three “Coasters” drinking and talking about craft beer from across the USA.
http://diwaliwishes2016hub.com/advance-happy-diwali-images/
http://diwaliwishes2016hub.com/best-diwali-messages-facebook/
We’re out of Detroit. We drink, talk about what’s going on in the beer world, and shoot the shit; typically with a Michigan craft brewery.
It’s a friday night bottle share amongst 5 friends.
I really like the works that are being described in the podcast Brewnology. It’s on iTunes and many other mediums too. It’s a BJCP centric, learning how to judge beer, how to evaluate beer podcast. And well done, once you get through the first few episodes (I think they were just learning). They have gotten much better throughout.