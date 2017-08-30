Life on Tap.

All About Beer Magazine announces forthcoming acquisition of DRAFT Magazine

(Press Release)

DURHAM, N.C.—All About Beer LLC, the publisher of All About Beer Magazine, is proud to announce today the forthcoming acquisition of DRAFT Publishing, LLC, the publisher of DRAFT Magazine, www.draftmag.com and other media assets. The combined business, which will maintain both the All About Beer and DRAFT brands, will offer unparalleled scale and visibility to beer consumers across the U.S.

“We are very excited to bring together these two trusted brands that are the leaders in covering the world of specialty and craft beer,” said Chris Rice, CEO of All About Beer.

For ​37​ ​years, ​​All​ ​About​ ​Beer​ ​Magazine​​ ​has​ ​been​ ​the ​leading source​ ​for​ ​our​ ​evolving​ ​U.S. beer culture, from the early 1980s infancy of the craft beer movement through the phenomenal ways small and regional craft brewers impact their communities today. ​The company ​provide​s ​award-winning ​and​ ​entertaining​ ​content ​that​ expands​ ​visibility about beer, brewing and beer communities. ​ ​

“Combining these two leading brands gives us an even larger capability to expand our content and the way in which we tell the story of beer,” said Mr. Rice, who acquired All About Beer in 2014. “I have admired DRAFT’s work for many years. The DRAFT team creates great stories and content that get people excited about beer and today’s brewers. We are excited to expand our capabilities by bringing these two teams together.”

Current subscribers of DRAFT Magazine will solely receive All About Beer Magazine going forward, while DRAFT will continue to build its innovative brand through www.draftmag.com and other digital assets.

Bringing DRAFT and All About Beer together provides several new platforms for visibility, as well as expanded opportunities to create and distribute content. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This merger is about a shared vision of how we plan to serve the craft beer industry in the future,” said Clancy Woods, CEO of DRAFT. “In addition to our award-winning content, our integrated solutions platform is designed to create value throughout the craft ecosystem. Our total focus is to help brewers of any size tell their stories, build their brands, and serve their communities.”

About All About Beer Magazine
About All About Beer Magazine

About DRAFT Magazine
Since 2006, DRAFT Magazine has covered the world of beer through coverage of beer, food, travel and culture. DRAFT taps into the freshest flavors, unique experiences and emerging trends in beer, plus food, travel and leisure for a 360-degree view of the modern drinker’s lifestyle.

 

