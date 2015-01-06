[…] America’s 100 Best Beer Bars: 2015 […]

MORE: The best beer bar chains, and FAQs about this list
APEX
1216 SE Division St., Portland, Ore.; apexbar.com
Bailey’s TapRoom
213 SW Broadway, Portland, Ore.; baileystaproom.com
Bazi Bierbrasserie
1522 SE 32nd Ave., Portland, Ore.; bazipdx.com
Beer Bar
161 E. 200 S., Salt Lake City, facebook.com/beerbarslc
Beer Revolution
464 3rd St., Oakland, Calif.; beer-revolution.com
Belmont Station
4500 SE Stark St., Portland, Ore.; belmont-station.com
Beveridge Place Pub
6413 California Ave. SW, Seattle; beveridgeplacepub.com
Blind Lady Ale House
3416 Adams Ave., San Diego; blindlady.blogspot.com
Craft and Growler
3601 Parry Ave., Dallas; craftandgrowler.com
Craft Pride
61 Rainey St., Austin, Texas; craftprideaustin.com
Draught House Pub & Brewery
4112 Medical Parkway, Austin, Texas; draughthouse.com
Encinitas Ale House
1044 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, Calif.; encinitasalehouse.com
Falling Rock Tap House
1919 Blake St., Denver; fallingrocktaphouse.com
Hamilton’s Tavern
1521 30th St., San Diego; hamiltonstavern.com
The Hay Merchant
1100 Westheimer Rd., Houston; haymerchant.com
Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom
3090 SE Division St., Portland, Ore.; imperialbottleshop.com
The Mayor of Old Town
632 S. Mason St., Fort Collins, Colo.; themayorofoldtown.com
Mikkeller Bar
34 Mason St., San Francisco; mikkellerbar.com
O’Brien’s American Pub
4646 Convoy St., San Diego; obrienspub.net
Petrol Station
985 Wakefield Dr., Houston; facebook.com/petrolstation
Pine Box
1600 Melrose Ave., Seattle; pineboxbar.com
Saraveza Bottle Shop & Pasty Tavern
1004 N. Killingsworth St., Portland, Ore.; saraveza.com
The Sixgill
3417 Evanston Ave. N., Seattle; thesixgill.com
Strangeways
2429 N. Fitzhugh, Dallas; 214.823.7800
Stumbling Monk
1635 E. Olive Way, Seattle; 206.860.0916
The Surly Goat
7929 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, Calif.; surlygoat.com
Tap and Handle
307 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colo.; tapandhandle.com
Tiger! Tiger!
3025 El Cajon Blvd., North Park, Calif.; tigertigertavern.blogspot.com
Tony’s Darts Away
1710 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, Calif.; tonysda.com
The Trappist
460 8th St., Oakland, Calif.; thetrappist.com
7 Monks Taproom
128 S. Union St., Traverse City, Mich.; 7monkstap.com
Bangers & Lace
1670 W. Division St., Chicago; bangersandlacechicago.com
Bier Station
120 E. Gregory Blvd., Kansas City, Mo.; bierstation.com
Bridge
1004 Locust St., St. Louis; thebridgestl.com
Clubhouse BFD
2265 Crooks Rd., Rochester Hills, Mich.; chbfd.com
Crescent Moon
3578 Farnam St., Omaha, Neb.; beercornerusa.com
El Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St., Des Moines, Iowa; elbaitshop.com
Firkin
515 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, Ill.; firkinoflibertyville.com
Fountainhead
1970 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago; fountainheadchicago.com
The Happy Gnome
498 Selby Ave., St. Paul, Minn.; thehappygnome.com
HalfCut
1128 Walnut St., Cincinnati; halfcut.com
Heorot
219 S. Walnut St., Muncie, Ind.; facebook.com/heorot-pub-and-draught-house
Hopleaf
5148 N. Clark St., Chicago; hopleaf.com
Krug Park
6205 Maple St., Omaha, Neb.; krugpark.com
Local Option
1102 W. Webster Ave., Chicago; localoptionbier.com
Map Room
1949 N. Hoyne Ave., Chicago; maproom.com
Mitten Bar
109 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington, Mich.; facebook.com/mittenbar
Palm Tavern
2989 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee; 414.744.0393
Republic
221 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; republicmn.com
Romans’ Pub
3475 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee; romanspub.com
Sugar Maple
441 E. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee; mysugarmaple.com
Avenue Pub
1732 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans; theavenuepub.com
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd. Suite 203, Charlottesville, Va.; beerrun.com
The Beer Trappe
811 E. Euclid Ave., Lexington, Ky.; thebeertrappe.com
The Birch
1231 W. Olney Rd., Norfolk, Va.; thebirchbar.com
Brick Store Pub
125 E. Court Square, Decatur, Ga.; brickstorepub.com
Busy Bee Cafe
225 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, N.C.; busybeeraleigh.com
Closed for Business
453 King St., Charleston, S.C.; closed4business.com
Craft Brewed
2502 Franklin Pike, Nashville; craftbrewednashville.com
Craft Conundrum
630 Skylark Dr., Charleston, S.C.; facebook.com/craftconundrum
Growlers Pourhouse
3120 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, N.C.; growlerspourhouse.com
Holy Grale
1034 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Ky.; holygralelouisville.com
Hops + Crafts
319 12th Ave. S., Nashville, Tenn.; hopscrafts.com
Laser Wolf
901 Progresso Drive #101, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; laserwolf.com
Mahogany Bar
3810 Hardy St., Hattiesburg, Miss.; mahoganybar.net
Mr. Beery’s
2645 Mall Dr., Sarasota, Fla.; mrbeeryssrq.com
The Nook
3305 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville, Ala.; thenooktavern.com
Oak Barrel Tavern
825 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, S.C.; 843.789.3686
The Porter Beer Bar
1156 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta; theporterbeerbar.com
The Raleigh Times Bar
14 E. Hargett St., Raleigh, N.C.; raleightimesbar.com
Redlight Redlight
2810 Corrine Dr., Orlando, Fla.; redlightredlightbeerparlour.com
Sergio’s World Beers
1605 Story Ave., Louisville, Ky.; sergiosworldbeers.com
Tapwerks Ale House
121 E. Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City; tapwerks.com
Armsby Abbey
144 N. Main St., Worcester, Mass.; armsbyabbey.com
Beer Street
413 Graham Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.; beerstreetnyc.com
Bierkraft
191 Fifth Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.; bierkraft.com
Blind Tiger
281 Bleecker St., New York City; blindtigeralehouse.com
The Brewer’s Art
1106 N. Charles St., Baltimore; thebrewersart.com
Brouwerij Lane
78 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.; brouwerijlane.com
ChurchKey
1337 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C.; churchkeydc.com
Deep Ellum
477 Cambridge St., Allston, Mass.; deepellum-boston.com
Ebenezer’s Pub
44 Allen Rd., Lovell, Maine; ebenezerspub.net
Eulogy Belgian Tavern
136 Chestnut St., Philadelphia; eulogybar.com
The Grey Lodge Public House
6235 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia; greylodge.com
The Jeffrey
311 E. 60th St., New York City; jeffreynyc.com
Lord Hobo
92 Hampshire St., Cambridge, Mass.; lordhobo.com
Max’s Taphouse
737 S. Broadway, Baltimore; maxs.com
Memphis Taproom
2331 E. Cumberland St., Philadelphia; memphistaproom.com
Monk’s Café
264 S. 16th St., Philadelphia; monkscafe.com
Novare Res Bier Café
4 Canal Plaza, Portland, Maine; novareresbiercafe.com
Proletariat
102 St. Mark’s Place, New York City; proletariatny.com
The Publick House
1648 Beacon St., Brookline, Mass.; thepublickhousebeerbar.com
Rattle N Hum
14 E. 33rd St., New York City; rattlenhumbarnyc.com
Spuyten Duyvil
359 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.; spuytenduyvilnyc.com
Strangelove’s
216 S. 11th St., Philadelphia; strangelovesbeerbar.com
Teresa’s Next Door
124 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, Pa.; teresas-cafe.com
Three Penny Taproom
108 Main St., Montpelier, Vt.; threepennytaproom.com
Top Hops Beer Shop
94 Orchard St., New York City; tophops.com
Torst
615 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.; torstnyc.com
Tria Taproom
2005 Walnut St., Philadelphia; triacafe.com/taproom
