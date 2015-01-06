[…] America’s 100 Best Beer Bars: 2015 […]

Life on Tap.

No brewpubs, no breweries; just 100 fantastic bars that do craft beer better than anywhere else.
Beer Travel
ON our annual hunt for the country’s top beer bars, it became clear that craft beer is everywhere, from gas stations to grocery stores. Best of all, we saw hundreds of beer bars with inspiring selections, well-versed bartenders and perfectly poured pints all across the country. We can’t imagine we’ll will ever go back to the days when “selection” meant light lagers and light lagers from Europe, but some things have stayed the same: Namely, the bars that championed craft beer (before we even called it that) are still leading the way. Hamilton’s, Falling Rock, Map Room—they’re still on this list. While a handful of phenomenal new bars cracked the top 100 this year, overwhelmingly, those who’ve been there all along are still the places every beer lover should visit. Below, our nation’s 100 finest:

west

APEX
1216 SE Division St., Portland, Ore.; apexbar.com

Bailey’s TapRoom
213 SW Broadway, Portland, Ore.; baileystaproom.com

Bazi Bierbrasserie
1522 SE 32nd Ave., Portland, Ore.; bazipdx.com

Beer Bar
Before Beer Bar, there was The BAR-X, its cool, older sister speakeasy known for classic cocktails with a twist. But before BAR-X, there was Beer Bar. The minds behind both spots—including Ty Burrell of “Modern Family” fame—knew they wanted to do something with beer even before BAR-X opened four years ago; last spring, they kicked in the space next door, launched 31 taps and created another buzzed-about spot for Salt Lake’s energetic (and often undersold) nightlife. With concrete floors, exposed-beam ceilings and beer-garden communal tables, it’s got all the contemporary trappings we’ve come to love in craft-forward spots. But what we really love is Beer Bar’s commitment to brew: They’ve brought new beer to Utah with their own truck, and a huge walk-in cooler ensures once it’s there, it has a proper home. Always served in proper glassware, tap pours are by and large local: State law dictates spouts can only have beer that’s 4% ABV or less, which once upon a time might’ve been a drawback, but today simply means a killer session selection, including the perfectly constructed house helles.

Beer Bar
161 E. 200 S., Salt Lake City, facebook.com/beerbarslc

Beer Revolution
464 3rd St., Oakland, Calif.; beer-revolution.com

Belmont Station
4500 SE Stark St., Portland, Ore.; belmont-station.com

Beveridge Place Pub
6413 California Ave. SW, Seattle; beveridgeplacepub.com

Blind Lady Ale House
3416 Adams Ave., San Diego; blindlady.blogspot.com

Craft and Growler
3601 Parry Ave., Dallas; craftandgrowler.com

Craft Pride
61 Rainey St., Austin, Texas; craftprideaustin.com

Draught House Pub & Brewery
4112 Medical Parkway, Austin, Texas; draughthouse.com

Encinitas Ale House
1044 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, Calif.; encinitasalehouse.com

Falling Rock Tap House
1919 Blake St., Denver; fallingrocktaphouse.com

Hamilton’s Tavern
1521 30th St., San Diego; hamiltonstavern.com

The Hay Merchant
1100 Westheimer Rd., Houston; haymerchant.com

Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom
3090 SE Division St., Portland, Ore.; imperialbottleshop.com

The Mayor of Old Town
632 S. Mason St., Fort Collins, Colo.; themayorofoldtown.com

Mikkeller Bar
If world-famous brewer Mikkel Borg Bjergso is Willy Wonka, this cool brick bar in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood is his Chocolate Factory. Sleek taps identified only by numbers appear sterile, but what pours is one of the most colorful, prolific beer collections on Earth. The 42 always-changing selections offer a glimpse into Bjergso’s beautifully complicated beer mind, a combination of boundless brewing creativity blended with rigid serving standards. The menu’s organized by serving temperature: You’ll find cask ales and stouts under the 55-degree category, sessionables like kölsches and pilsners on the 40-degree list, and farmhouse ales, IPAs and the Mikkeller Tenderloin beers brewed just for the bar under the 45-degree heading. You’ll also find a slew of Mikkeller specialties like Spontanredgrape (a grape lambic), but unlike Wonka, Bjergso knows he’s not the only brewer capable of greatness—so he hosts the fruit of other beer genius, like Vermont’s Hill Farmstead and Oklahoma’s Prairie Artisan Ales, too.

Mikkeller Bar
34 Mason St., San Francisco; mikkellerbar.com

O’Brien’s American Pub
4646 Convoy St., San Diego; obrienspub.net

Petrol Station
985 Wakefield Dr., Houston; facebook.com/petrolstation

Pine Box
1600 Melrose Ave., Seattle; pineboxbar.com

Saraveza Bottle Shop & Pasty Tavern
1004 N. Killingsworth St., Portland, Ore.; saraveza.com

The Sixgill
3417 Evanston Ave. N., Seattle; thesixgill.com

Strangeways
2429 N. Fitzhugh, Dallas; 214.823.7800

Stumbling Monk
1635 E. Olive Way, Seattle; 206.860.0916

The Surly Goat
7929 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, Calif.; surlygoat.com

Tap and Handle
307 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colo.; tapandhandle.com

Tiger! Tiger!
3025 El Cajon Blvd., North Park, Calif.; tigertigertavern.blogspot.com

Tony’s Darts Away
1710 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, Calif.; tonysda.com

The Trappist
460 8th St., Oakland, Calif.; thetrappist.com

midwest

7 Monks Taproom 
128 S. Union St., Traverse City, Mich.; 7monkstap.com

Bangers & Lace
1670 W. Division St., Chicago; bangersandlacechicago.com

Bier Station
120 E. Gregory Blvd., Kansas City, Mo.; bierstation.com

Bridge
1004 Locust St., St. Louis; thebridgestl.com

Clubhouse BFD
2265 Crooks Rd., Rochester Hills, Mich.; chbfd.com

Crescent Moon
3578 Farnam St., Omaha, Neb.; beercornerusa.com

El Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St., Des Moines, Iowa; elbaitshop.com

Firkin
515 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, Ill.; firkinoflibertyville.com

Fountainhead
1970 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago; fountainheadchicago.com

The Happy Gnome
498 Selby Ave., St. Paul, Minn.; thehappygnome.com

HalfCut
Halfcut (the word) is 1920s slang for one’s state of mind after a few beers; HalfCut (the place) is a new beer parlor where you can achieve it. Nestled in Cincinnati’s historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, this bar boasts a giant “ghost sign”-style mural that pays homage to the Queen City’s storied German beer heritage. Across the room, a picture of a mountain climber, the mounted head of a billy goat and a grade-school map adorn the exposed brick wall, encouraging patrons to channel their inner explorer and try something new and daring, like Liefmans Goudenband sour or Rogue XS Old Crustacean barleywine. Customers form a deli-style queue to the counter to order; they can select from 16 taps, half of which highlight Midwest breweries such as Cincinnati’s MadTree and Rhinegeist, while others feature more distant delights. Try the carefully curated flavors of the Flight of the Night, or ask an expert “beerista” for recommendations; if you can’t stay, grab a jug through the walk-up Growler Window.

HalfCut
1128 Walnut St., Cincinnati; halfcut.com

Heorot
219 S. Walnut St., Muncie, Ind.; facebook.com/heorot-pub-and-draught-house

Hopleaf
5148 N. Clark St., Chicago; hopleaf.com

Krug Park
6205 Maple St., Omaha, Neb.; krugpark.com

Local Option
1102 W. Webster Ave., Chicago; localoptionbier.com

Map Room
1949 N. Hoyne Ave., Chicago; maproom.com

Mitten Bar
109 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington, Mich.; facebook.com/mittenbar

Palm Tavern
2989 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee; 414.744.0393

Republic
221 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; republicmn.com

Romans’ Pub
3475 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee; romanspub.com

Sugar Maple
441 E. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee; mysugarmaple.com

south

Avenue Pub
1732 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans; theavenuepub.com

Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd. Suite 203, Charlottesville, Va.; beerrun.com

The Beer Trappe
811 E. Euclid Ave., Lexington, Ky.; thebeertrappe.com

The Birch
1231 W. Olney Rd., Norfolk, Va.; thebirchbar.com

Brick Store Pub
125 E. Court Square, Decatur, Ga.; brickstorepub.com

Busy Bee Cafe
225 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, N.C.; busybeeraleigh.com

Closed for Business
453 King St., Charleston, S.C.; closed4business.com

Craft Brewed
2502 Franklin Pike, Nashville; craftbrewednashville.com

Craft Conundrum
630 Skylark Dr., Charleston, S.C.; facebook.com/craftconundrum

Growlers Pourhouse
3120 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, N.C.; growlerspourhouse.com

Holy Grale
1034 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Ky.; holygralelouisville.com

Hops + Crafts
319 12th Ave. S., Nashville, Tenn.; hopscrafts.com

Laser Wolf
Inside this squat building painted a few shades beiger than primer is a slapdash collage of stickers, irreverent art, combat-boot-wearing patrons and some of the rarest beers on tap in South Florida. (What you won’t find: TVs.) The bar’s motto is “No jerks. Yes beers,” and it’s with that spirit Laser Wolf caters to an un-jerky brand of beer drinkers with an affinity for cult movies and barrel-aged everything. Laser Wolf seems to have first dibs on special releases, especially from Cigar City Brewing: Owner Chris Bellus (or his brother Jordan) also seems to have an affinity for Evil Twin Brewing and cider; for a while, this was the only place around pouring Zombie Killer. While that’s music to the beer lover’s ears, there’s also real music for your ears, too: Chris recently launched a record label (expect speed metal and booty bass), and beertender Bleubird is a local underground-hip-hop celebrity.

Laser Wolf
901 Progresso Drive #101, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; laserwolf.com

Mahogany Bar
3810 Hardy St., Hattiesburg, Miss.; mahoganybar.net

Mr. Beery’s
2645 Mall Dr., Sarasota, Fla.; mrbeeryssrq.com

The Nook
3305 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville, Ala.; thenooktavern.com

Oak Barrel Tavern
825 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, S.C.; 843.789.3686

The Porter Beer Bar
1156 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta; theporterbeerbar.com

The Raleigh Times Bar
14 E. Hargett St., Raleigh, N.C.; raleightimesbar.com

Redlight Redlight
2810 Corrine Dr., Orlando, Fla.; redlightredlightbeerparlour.com

Sergio’s World Beers
1605 Story Ave., Louisville, Ky.; sergiosworldbeers.com

Tapwerks Ale House
121 E. Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City; tapwerks.com

northeast

Armsby Abbey
144 N. Main St., Worcester, Mass.; armsbyabbey.com

Beer Street
413 Graham Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.; beerstreetnyc.com

Bierkraft
191 Fifth Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.; bierkraft.com

Blind Tiger
281 Bleecker St., New York City; blindtigeralehouse.com

The Brewer’s Art
1106 N. Charles St., Baltimore; thebrewersart.com

Brouwerij Lane
78 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.; brouwerijlane.com

ChurchKey
1337 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C.; churchkeydc.com

Deep Ellum
477 Cambridge St., Allston, Mass.; deepellum-boston.com

Ebenezer’s Pub
44 Allen Rd., Lovell, Maine; ebenezerspub.net

Eulogy Belgian Tavern
136 Chestnut St., Philadelphia; eulogybar.com

The Grey Lodge Public House
6235 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia; greylodge.com

The Jeffrey
311 E. 60th St., New York City; jeffreynyc.com

Lord Hobo
92 Hampshire St., Cambridge, Mass.; lordhobo.com

Max’s Taphouse
737 S. Broadway, Baltimore; maxs.com

Memphis Taproom
2331 E. Cumberland St., Philadelphia; memphistaproom.com

Monk’s Café
264 S. 16th St., Philadelphia; monkscafe.com

Novare Res Bier Café
4 Canal Plaza, Portland, Maine; novareresbiercafe.com

Proletariat
A must-visit in Manhattan’s West Village, Proletariat’s a slip of a place, intimately narrow and moody with photo-filled walls and a dozen barstools. Snag one to taste—as promised by the sign in front—new, unusual and rare beer. Originally (and quite accidentally) a speakeasy, Proletariat used to be tucked between a storefront that sold cinnamon buns and its kitchen, but the bar eventually pushed out to the window, where today it pours fun oddities from well-curated spouts, courtesy of general manager Cory Bonfiglio. Though the selection changes every New York minute, he vows there will always be something hoppy (though probably not a straightforward IPA), something boozy and most certainly a selection of funky and sour brews. Not sure what to get? The bartenders genuinely know their stuff, and, better yet, genuinely care that you get what you want.

Proletariat
102 St. Mark’s Place, New York City; proletariatny.com

The Publick House
1648 Beacon St., Brookline, Mass.; thepublickhousebeerbar.com

Rattle N Hum
14 E. 33rd St., New York City; rattlenhumbarnyc.com

Spuyten Duyvil
359 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.; spuytenduyvilnyc.com

Strangelove’s
216 S. 11th St., Philadelphia; strangelovesbeerbar.com

Teresa’s Next Door
124 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, Pa.; teresas-cafe.com

Three Penny Taproom
108 Main St., Montpelier, Vt.; threepennytaproom.com

Top Hops Beer Shop
94 Orchard St., New York City; tophops.com

Torst
615 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.; torstnyc.com

Tria Taproom
2005 Walnut St., Philadelphia; triacafe.com/taproom

 

Our new BFF: @craftedmead's Bananas Foster Forever. With flavors of banana Runts, baked apple, green coffee beans and brown sugar merging before a rich vanilla finish, this honey wine captures the essence of the dessert well enough to earn some handmade friendship bracelets.
Hail to the chief! Much like the luxurious mane on this here tangerine, the sticky, pine tar bitterness of @backfortybeer’s homage to 45 can’t be tamed. Sips kick off with creamy white chocolate alongside Mandarin peel and flower stems; a bigly surge of cocoa powder and vanilla accentuates the creamy body. The 11% ABV is well-hidden, so be careful—finishing a couple cans by yourself could lead to some ill-advised late-night tweeting.
Want a beer with all the hop flavor of an IPA but the crispness of a pilsner? Then you, friend, want an IPL, or India Pale Lager. Massachusetts-based @jacksabbycraftlagers has the style covered from several angles. Hoponius Union is your more classic example, boasting a grass-and-tangerine swallow and Hawaiian honey roll finish; Calyptra is a sessionable 4.9% ABV and smells like blueberry, sweet white onion, hemp and mint; and Excess is the intense version, with high ABV (7.2%) and a powerful flavor melding mango rind, pineapple juice and mown grass so smoothly it comes across like the IPL version of those cloudy New England IPAs you all seem to like so much.
Recipe for a great Sunday: Grab your dog, a couple friends and a fresh, citrus-forward IPA and head for the river. @highergroundbrewingco 's Hula Hopped delivers sweet grapefruit, supportive pastry dough malts and a clean but easy bitterness. At 7.5% though, don't knock back too many of these or you won't feel much like rowing ...
Fans of the New England-style IPA, put @beardediris on your radar; the one-year-old brewery based in Nashville and named after Tennessee’s state flower knows its way around hazy hoppy ales. Of the ones pictured, Tunnel Vision (an IPA with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado oil), Scatterbrain (a Simcoe-hopped IPA) and Double Homestyle (an imperial IPA with Mosaic) were all outstanding, but it was the football field’s worth of just-clipped grass, tangerine zest, blackberries, and hints of Creamsicles and pastry dough in Again & Again's aroma that really stuck with us.
How does @bolerosnort follow up on last year’s OVB, an IPA made to taste like orange creamsicles that we named one of our 25 Beers of the Year? With SVB, a strawberry cream pop IPA. Brewed with strawberry puree, lactose and vanilla beans, the milkshakey brew smells like strawberry sauce on angel food cake, while hops contribute notes of lemon zest, dandelion, dried grass and sunflower seeds. Those thistle-like, grassy hops are somewhat at odds with the tangy strawberry on the tongue, but an oomph of vanilla at the swallow goes a long way toward bringing things to a strawberry cream pie conclusion.

Advertisement