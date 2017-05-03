Anheuser-Busch to acquire North Carolina’s Wicked Weed Brewing

Anheuser-Busch announced this morning that Asheville, North Carolina-based Wicked Weed Brewing will join its High End division, the portion of A-B made up of craft and import brands. It joins Karbach, Devil’s Backbone, Goose Island, Four Peaks and others in that portfolio. The terms of the Wicked Weed sale were not disclosed.

“This is an exciting time for the entire brewing team,” Wicked Weed co-founder Walt Dickinson said in a statement. “Our ability to create a wide range of really well executed beers that are focused on creativity, quality and drinkability is what makes Wicked Weed great. We have chosen to partner with The High End to position ourselves to make Wicked Weed what we imagined it could be when we first sat at a craft beer bar and talked about opening a brewery. As a brewer, giving our team more resources to continue innovating our portfolio and the ability to reach more craft drinkers, allows us to keep putting the beer and the people first.”

Wicked Weed is perhaps best known for its exemplary sour, wild and blended beer program, as well as its spot-on IPAs and double IPAs. The five-year-old brewery has four distinct locations in Asheville: a downtown brewpub, the Funkatorium (focused on wild ales), a 50-barrel production brewery and the “Funk House and company headquarters,” a brewhouse and training facility. DRAFT named Wicked Weed one of our 25 Breweries You Should Know in 2014 and the brewery has been awarded four Great American Beer Festival medals.

“It’s clear to me Wicked Weed is redefining what sophistication in beer can mean, with their amazing offerings being relevant in a wide variety of occasions,” Felipe Szpigel, president of The High End, said in a statement. “Their ability to brew the highest quality beers, in a variety of styles, along with their exciting barrel program, leads me to be optimistic about what our futures hold together.”

The acquisition of Wicked Weed is subject to regulatory approval, the statement notes. This post will be updated should new information become available.