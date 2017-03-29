Where to drink beer in April

Spring is here (at least officially). Can you feel it? Beer events warm up a bit, with baseball back in full swing and patio umbrellas unfurling for the season. Here’s where to order up a celebratory pint this month.

All month: Inaugural Idaho Craft Beer Month The Gem State celebrates its breweries during the first-ever Idaho Craft Beer Month taking place throughout April. Check out the calendar for a full roster of events including pint glass giveaways, half-off beers, dog-friendly taproom nights, tap takeovers and beer dinners. Find more information here.

All month: New 3 Sheeps Brewing brewery tours Sheboygan, Wisconsin’s 3 Sheeps Brewing has launched tours of its new production facility, where beers such as Cashmere Hammer, First Kiss and Waterslides are brewed. Tours are conducted Fridays at 6 p.m.; Saturdays at noon and 4 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. A $10 ticket includes the tour, four sample pours including one straight from a wooden barrel, a logo sample glass and a free pint at participating bars and restaurants. Buy tickets and get more info here.

All month: YETI flagship store indoor/outdoor bar The company synonymous with coolers and camp gear opened a flagship store in Austin in late February, but now the weather’s perfect for taking advantage of the store’s indoor/outdoor bar. The 8,000-square-foot store is now open at 220 South Congress, perfect for your beer-drinking and impulse-cooler-purchasing needs this spring. See more info here.

April 1: Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar’s Wicked Beer Geek Breakfast The Buena Vista, Colorado, bar opens at noon on April 1 to tap Wicked Weed French Toast, Barrel-Aged French Toast and Hop Cocoa in addition to Mikkeller Beer Geek Breakfast and Omnipollo Yellow Belly Peanut Butter Stout, as well as some other brunch-appropriate brews. Snack on Simple Eatery’s Monkey Bread while enjoying the brews. Get more info here.

April 2: Headquarters Firkin Fest Chicago’s River North location of Headquarters beer bar/arcade hosts its fourth annual Firkin Fest on April 2 from noon-4 p.m. The event brings together approximately 40 breweries including 3 Floyds, Alarmist, Greenbush, Around the Bend, Solemn Oath, Short’s Surly and many more. Ticket options are as follows: a $42 general admission pass includes a custom tasting glass and access to all firkins; and a $57 all-access pass which includes food throughout the event. Portions of sales benefit the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Buy tickets and get more info here.

April 7-8: Great Vegas Festival of Beer Downtown Vegas’ beer festival expands to two days (April 7-8) this year, bringing together more than 100 breweries pouring 500+ beers. Look for Nevada locals as well as out-of-town breweries, plus karaoke, a pretzel lounge and more. Tickets are $40-$80 and are on sale now. Find more info here.

April 7-8 and April 14-15: Woodstock Inn & Brewery Brewer’s Weekends Get away from the city grind and relax with a beer-filled weekend at North Woodstock, New Hampshire’s Woodstock Inn & Brewery. Over two weekends in April, the cozy inn and brewery offers a package that includes two nights’ stay, a full country breakfast each morning, the Friday night Brewer’s Reception, lunch Saturday, Brewer’s Dinner Saturday night, a commemorative T-shirt or hat, and a day of learning the brewing process firsthand. Price is $275-$349, per person, double occupancy. Get more info and book the package here.

April 10: Chicago Cubs Home Opener at Sheffield’s Just a few blocks from Wrigley Field, Sheffield’s is a beer and barbecue destination for pre- and post-game celebrations. Beginning at 10 a.m. on April 10, the date of the Cubs’ home opener, Sheffield’s throws a party with Goose Island featuring pours of the brewery’s vintage beers on draft and in bottles; smoked geese (really!); and Cubs tickets giveaways courtesy of Sheffield’s. Expect more than 20 Goose drafts including Pepe Nero, Grand Prestige, 2013 Bourbon County Templeton Rye, 2014 Bourbon County Barleywine, a line-up of 2016 Bourbon County variants plus bottles including 2015 Bourbon County Rare, 2010 Juliet, 2013 Halia and much more. Get more info here.

April 15: Feeding San Diego’s Pairings with a Purpose Put that tax refund to good use with a ticket to this annual culinary fundraiser for Feeding San Diego, taking place April 15 from noon-4 p.m. at the Bobby Riggs Tennis Club & Museum in Encinitas, California. San Diego-area chefs and breweries team up for food-and-beverage pairings and attendees can vote for their favorites while enjoying live music, games and contests. Participating chefs include Javier Plascencia, Chad White and “Top Chef” winner Jeremy Ford; breweries include Half Door Brewing, Ballast Point, Karl Strauss, Mike Hess and more. General admission tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.

April 21-22: Brooklyn Brewery Mash presents Beer Mansion This non-traditional beer festival goes down in East Williamsburg April 21-22 at The Monto & The Well. Prepare for multiple floors of themed tasting rooms, each complete with decor and beers from Brooklyn Brewery and five other local craft breweries. Themes include Tart of the Tropics: (sour & fruity sour ales, crisp pilsners and citrus-forward IPAs), The Forest (hoppy lagers, American brown ales and black IPAs), The Darkness (porters, stouts and Oktoberfest marzens) and The Stoop (kölschs, pilsners, blondes and table beers). Tickets are $55 and can be purchased here.

April 22: 3rd annual Moo & Brew Craft Beer and Burger Festival Local media outlet Creative Loafing puts on its annual beer and burger festival on the grounds of the Avidxchange Music Factory in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 22 from 2-6 p.m. (VIP admission before hand). Thirty breweries (including key beer sponsor Lagunitas) will pour their beers while local restaurants vie for the title of best burger; Blues Traveler headlines the musical acts. General admission tickets are $35 and can be purchased here; the festival raises funds for Second Harvest Food Bank and The Heartbright Foundation.

April 22: Fordham & Dominion’s 6th annual R2Hop2 This annual beer and music festival takes place in the backyard of the Dover, Delaware, brewery from noon-5 p.m. on April 22, with performances from Barrelhouse, Loose Ties and Lovebettie and more than ten Fordham & Dominion beers on draft. The family-friendly event also offers samplings from Harvest Ridge Winery and Painted Stave Distilling, firkin tappings, a photo booth, kids zone, face painting, keg tossing, multiple food options and more. General admission tickets are $30 ($50 for VIP) and include a glass and four drink tickets. Find more info and purchase tickets here.

April 22: 4th annual Hood River Hard-Pressed Cider Fest Twenty-eight cider makers (including 11 new to this year’s festival) descend on the already cider-soaked town of Hood River, Oregon for a daylong cider festival on April 22 from noon-7 p.m. The 11 new cideries participating this year come from across the Pacific Northwest, from Eugene, Oregon, to Wenatchee, Washington, and include Bauman’s Cider Company, Draper Girls, Legend Cider Company, Double Mountain Brewery and more. The festival also includes live music and food samples, with tents in place in case of rain. General admission tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and include five tasting tokens and a commemorative glass; purchase them online here.

April 22-23: Decibel Beer & Music Fest Breweries including TRVE, Burial, Hoof Hearted, Holy Mountain, 3 Floyds and more team up with bands No Sleep, Agoraphobic Nosebleed, Municipal Waste and more for a two-day festival of beer and metal at Philadelphia’s The Fillmore from April 22 to 23. In addition, Dave Mustaine, guitarist/vocalist of thrash metal band Megadeth, will attend on April 22 to sign posters and pour samples of the Megadeth-Unibroue collaboration beer, A Tout Le Monde. Two-day tickets for the festival are $65-$125; purchase them here.