Where to drink beer in August

It’s unclear exactly when the “dog days of summer” fall on a calendar, but August is a safe guess. Weeks of heat and long days make good beer taste even better, which is why we’re lucky to see a month packed with refreshing beer events. Here’s what’s piquing our interest this month:

All month: Fieldwork Brewing San Mateo beer garden When we said Berkeley, California-based Fieldwork Brewing was a brewery to watch, we meant it. The team has opened another California taproom, this time in San Mateo, with another on the way in Monterey (also set to open this month). The San Mateo location at Bay Meadows is the brewery’s largest, and includes a 4,500 square feet beer garden with 30 tap lines, fire pits, a bocce ball court and a food menu of snacks, sandwiches and more. See details, hours, tap list, etc. here.

August 5: Sesh Fest The annual Denver summer festival is back for a fourth installation, bringing together 40 breweries each serving a line-up of afternoon-perfect session beers (5% ABV or lower). Attendees can sip on low-octane ales and lagers while squaring off with oversized beer pong, cornhole, can jam, and spikeball beginning at 3 p.m. at Highlands Masonic Event Center. The theme of this year’s event is #brewmance, so organizers are encouraging attendees to bring a group of friends to Sesh Fest (you’ll earn swag and prizes in return). Tickets are also priced to entice guests to bring friends: An individual ticket is $30, while group packages for four to 12 people offer discounts. Get more details and purchase tickets here.

August 5: Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden 5th Anniversary Party OK, we could talk about the beer first, but you also need to know that there will be a puppy petting zoo at this Austin’s restaurant’s 5th anniversary party on August 5. Puppy. Petting. Zoo. The event also features live local music all afternoon through the evening (beginning at 11 a.m.), three whole pigs cooked three ways, a specially curated beer lineup of 96 (!) unique beers. Such beers include Jester King Funk Metal, Cascade Brewery Figaro 2014, Mikkeller HQ Spontanframboos 2015, Jolly Pumpkin Oro Grand Cru, Prairie Artisan Birthday Bomb! and much more. The event is free to attend with food and beer for purchase; raffle ticket purchases will benefit charity. See the full beer lineup and more info here.

August 5: Avery 24th Anniversary Party August 5 is proving quite a day for stellar anniversary parties (see above), as Boulder, Colorado’s Avery toasts 24 years with a pretty killer-sounding party. Doors open at 3 p.m. as dozens of cellared and classic beer offerings begin to flow (expect some real treats); music begins at 3:30, with headliners Monophonics taking the stage at 6:30. There are three types of tickets offered for the event, with beer and food available a la carte all day: The $15 Music Lover ticket includes entry to the festival to enjoy the music. The $30 Base Layer ticket includes live music, a custom glass, a welcome beer, and two drink tickets. The $55 Aficionado ticket is the Base Layer ticket plus with four additional beer tickets, and a food voucher. Get more details and purchase tickets here.

August 10-12: Bend Brewfest Traditionally held the third weekend in August, this year’s 15th annual Bend Brewfest moves up a weekend so as not to compete with the draw of August 21’s solar eclipse. Expect breweries both large and small including West Coast heavyweights Deschutes, Lagunitas, Sierra Nevada, Crux, pFriem, Sedition Brewing, Ashtown Brewing, Incline Cider Company and many more, bringing more than 200 beers, wines and ciders. Don’t miss the X-Tap area, which features small-batch, sour, experimental and high-gravity beers like Anderson Valley’s Wild Turkey Bourbon Barrel Aged Salted Caramel Porter or Deschutes Brewery’s Black Butte XXVII and Boneyard’s Gooze Cruze. The festival runs from noon to 11 p.m. each day at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon. Admission is free, but a one-time purchase of a souvenir mug is required for tasting. Mugs start at $20 and include five tasting tokens. Additional tasting tokens can be purchased for $5 for five tokens (one token equals a 4-ounce taste). Get more info here.

August 17: Redhook Brewlab grand opening Pacific Northwest mainstay Redhook throws a grand opening bash for its new brewpub in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle on August 17 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The party, cohosted by radio station KEXP, will feature live music and 16 collaboration beers created specifically for the event. The new brewpub is called Brewlab and is located in the Pike Motorworks Building. Redhook aims for it to be a petri dish for testing new, small-batch beers primarily for the pub, and to develop recipes that will eventually come to life on a wider scale; the accompanying food menu will make use of a stone-hearth oven. Get more details here.

August 19: MOJO Craft Beer & Food Festival New music and beer festival alert: St. Louis’ Jefferson Barracks Park will welcome the first edition of MOJO this August 19, presented by 105.7 Point. The festival brings together bands including Story of the Year, P.O.D., Unwritten Law, Lucky Boys Confusion, The Orwells and more, plus beers including the debut of a collaboration between Story of the Year and 4 Hands Brewing. General admission tickets are $40 and include a tasting glass with unlimited samplings of over 80 different beers from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; VIP tickets are also available. Get more info and buy tickets here.

August 19: Virginia Craft Beer Fest More than 100 breweries from across Virginia will come together on August 19 at IX Art Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, for a festival hosted by Three Notch’d Brewing. The festival is the only event sanctioned by the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild and will feature breweries including Adroit Theory, Hardywood, Lickinghole Creek, Lost Rhino, Pale Fire, Smartmouth, Starr Hill, Steam Bell and many more. The event takes place from 2-8 p.m. (VIP admission at 1 p.m.); tickets start at $50 and include unlimited 2-ounce samples. Get more info and purchase tickets here.

August 19: Enegren Brewing 6th Anniversary Party Love lagers? Get thee to Enegren Brewing in Moorpark, California on August 19 for the brewery’s anniversary shindig. Expect a daylong party featuring a special beer release (a rum barrel-aged doppelbock) plus live music and food trucks. Find more details here.

August 25: Lawrence Beer Co. grand opening Plenty of new breweries have grand opening parties, but not all of them snag The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Ska Brewing as guests. Lawrence, Kansas-based Lawrence Beer Co. will throw open their doors on August 25 with those two guests as well as a collaboration rye saison brewed with Ska. Tickets are $10 each and are available here or at the gates day of show. The event takes place beginning at 5 p.m. at Lawrence Beer Company in the Warehouse Arts District.

August 26: Bone Up Brewing’s One-Year Taproom Anniversary From noon to 6 p.m. on August 26, the Everett, Massachusetts-based brewery throws a “proper shindig” to celebrate its taproom’s first anniversary. That translates to special beer releases (including Joybringer Tripel aged in triple sec barrels, Beer of Truth cellared strong ale and Fermento-Tainments! bitter) plus live music from 5-7 p.m., ice cream sandwiches, a $12/person pig roast from Sillari’s Pizza and more. Find details here.