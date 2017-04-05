Life on Tap.

Home Beer How much do barley varieties affect the beer you drink? We put them to a taste test

How much do barley varieties affect the beer you drink? We put them to a taste test

And learned a lot about Canadian malts along the way ...
Beer
SHARE
, / 0
Troubled Monk's Golden Gaetz blonde ale

Troubled Monk’s Golden Gaetz blonde ale

Most avid beer drinkers know the hop flavors they prefer: piney and resinous, light and floral, citrusy and bright, earthy and herbal. Some can even rattle off their favorite hop varieties. But could you name your favorite variety of barley?

Barley has been used to brew beer for 10,000 years, yet many American drinkers tend to gloss over this crucial ingredient in favor of hops’ and yeasts’ flavor and aromatic contributions to beer. Our proximity to the hop farms of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Michigan and other states combines with American brewers’ fondness for hop-forward beers to create a special level of affection for these green cones.

Think of the last time you were at a beer festival: How many hop-related hats, logos, shirts and tattoos did you see? Now, how many two-row barley logos? It can feel like American drinkers give barley short shrift.

Think of the last time you were at a beer festival: How many hop-related hats, logos, shirts and tattoos did you see? Now, how many two-row barley logos?

Not so in the Canadian province of Alberta. I recently visited our northern neighbors and found a beer-drinking and -brewing community proud of its locally grown barley and eager to talk about its maltsters. Alberta produces about 4 million metric tons of barley annually, exporting about 1.5 metric tons to the U.S., Japan and China. In short, barley is a big deal there.

But what does that abundance of locally grown and malted barley mean for the beer it eventually becomes? Are variations in barley types detectable in a final beer?

A useful experiment came in the form of a beer from Red Deer’s Troubled Monk Brewery called Golden Gaetz, a 5% ABV blonde ale that’s part of the brewery’s flagship lineup. It’s normally brewed with a combination of Copeland and Synergy varieties of barley from Rahr Malting Canada‘s facility in nearby Alix. But recently, Troubled Monk head brewer Garret Haynes brewed two variations on Golden Gaetz using malted barley from Red Shed Malting, also located not terribly far away (by giant-Canadian-landmass standards) in Red Deer County.

Bags of malted barley at Red Shed Malting | Photo by HotShoe Studio

Bags of malted barley at Red Shed Malting | Photo by HotShoe Studio

The two operations could not appear more different in terms of scale. Red Shed will, at full capacity, be able to produce about 200 metric tons of finished malt a year; Rahr produces roughly 140,000 metric tons per year. Red Shed is housed in a moderately sized red barn on a family farm, accessible off a dirt road that also passes a ranch-style house. Rahr’s multistory germinating/kilning tower and gleaming storage bins rise over the surrounding farms, visible from miles away.

There are a few other differences: Rahr produces exclusively barley base malts, which make up the majority of beer recipes (base malts include pale malt, Pilsner malt, Vienna malt, Munich malt, etc.). Red Shed makes some base malts, but focuses primarily on darker specialty malts like biscuit, amber, light chocolate and roasted barley, prepared in a machine that looks like an oversized coffee roaster. Comparing the machinery at Rahr and Red Shed is like comparing the 5-barrel brewhouse at your local brewpub to the operations of Lagunitas, Sierra Nevada or New Belgium.

GoldenGaetz_secondary

So, why release versions of the same beer using different varieties of barley from two different malting companies?

“The idea immediately clicked with us because we [Albertans] grow a lot of barley and from what I’ve experienced, some of the best barley in the world,” says Troubled Monk co-founder Graeme Bredo. “I’ve given the beer to a lot of people who I wouldn’t consider beer geeks and they can still pick up the differences. It’s surprising how well everyone can pick that out.”

The variations in flavor and aroma were certainly perceptible when I tasted the beers side by side, and they weren’t so subtle that the average drinker couldn’t find them. I tasted these beers alongside a friend who isn’t a certified beer judge or even especially geeky about beer, and he noticed the changes in flavor, too. Here’s how the variations broke down:

Golden Gaetz with 85 percent Rahr Copeland and 15 percent Rahr Synergy barley (standard recipe): The “control” version of the beer exhibits good clarity and a moderately fuzzy, soapy head of decent retention. Light corn and a hint of sweet lemon characterize the subtle aroma, while the sip layers sweet corn, vanilla, a touch of floral hops and honeysuckle across the tongue before a clean, malt-balanced finish.

Golden Gaetz with all Red Shed Bentley barley: This first variation was a degree lighter in color than the control, with the same clarity and a tighter but less persistent white head. The aroma was less cornike than the standard recipe, with a more neutral malt impression that was so light as to be almost a struggle to detect. The most noticeable flavor variation was a tilt toward more hop bitterness at the middle to close of the sip, enhanced by both the neutrality of the biscuitlike malt and what seemed to be a slightly higher carbonation level. The beer was still enjoyable, but with a tilt toward malt bitterness that might throw it out of style for a blonde ale.

Golden Gaetz with all Red Shed Synergy barley: The second variation exhibited a slightly more rosy/orange color than the first two, as well as a much moussier, tight head. But the first indication of how different this beer is comes with the first sniff: Big, earthy vanilla and light corn this time swirl amid faint orange and white bread crust. The sip introduces a pleasant, robust graininess not unlike chewing a raw barley kernel, with a depth of flavor that stops just shy of toast, akin to white bread crust. Faint unroasted peanut shell bubbles up before a dry swallow. “This tastes like a darker beer,” my friend says. It’s not dark like a porter, but reminds me of a pale ale’s malt bill if you cleared the hops away. This is probably my personal favorite of the trio, and a testament to the impact barley can have on a finished beer.

As for lasting lessons, Bredo says these Golden Gaetz variations have inspired him to perhaps cater his base malts to specific Troubled Monk beers. Currently, the brewery purchases the base malt blend offered by Rahr, but Bredo says it was fascinating to see that specific barleys could amplify certain characteristics in a beer. He’s also pondering the idea of a specific “in-house malt flavor” that characterizes all of a brewery’s beers.

Put simply, he says, “One base malt is not equivalent to the next base malt.”

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

Ok, so you probably have favorite hops, right? But what about barley varieties? Red Deer, Alberta's @troubledmonkbrewery released the same Golden Gaetz blonde ale with three different base barley malts, and the differences between the final beers are super cool. Read more about the experiment via the link in our profile.
Break out that blacklight you use for scorpion-hunting if you ever taste @adroittheory’s Invisible Art—the label reveals a hidden message under ultraviolet light. Not so clandestine: the barrel-forward aroma of oak sawdust and spicy cola with chicory and caramel at the edges, or the flavors of plum skin, tree bark and a little ground anise that lead the palate to a warm, tangy finish blending molasses, espresso grounds and dark chocolate truffles.
Inspired by the fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles, @goldenroadbrew’s Tart Mango Cart has an aroma stuffed with clove and vanilla, while muddled mango pulp and a splash of white vinegar play supporting roles—it almost smells like a sour, mango-spiked hefeweizen. The fruit is much more prominent on the tongue, its juice lovely in conjunction with the soft vanilla wafer character of the wheat. The sip isn’t nearly as tart as the nose would suggest, though; a gentle flick of acidity right at the swallow is all you get before a smooth cream soda finish.
This how you start your day in Asheville: @vortexdoughnuts' Rotating Tap donut features icing made with local beer. This peanut- and pretzel-topped masterpiece incorporates @catawbabeer's Irish stout.
Always cool to see breweries feature pieces from local artists, like this sign @wedgebrewing that was made by Sid from Toy Story.
Spring has sprung in Calgary ... at least beer-wise. @cold_garden is one of a whole crop of new YYC breweries that have popped up in the last couple years following some legislative changes that make it easier for Alberta craft beer to bloom. Cold Garden has a funky, cozy taproom with beers as eclectic as the tap handles—a spot where it's easy to hang for a whole evening.
Say hello to the logo for @burialbeer's new Forestry Camp compound in south Asheville, North Carolina. The buildings were constructed in the early 1900s as part of FDR’s New Deal to provide jobs to young men who were building the city's highways; one has already been renovated as the brewery space and the others (set to become a restaurant, beer bar and more) will be open this fall.
.@kcbcbeer set a dangerous precedent with their first IPA by crafting it with hops scrounged from the erratic, inconsistent hop-trading floor known as the spot market. What if people loved it? Spoiler alert: People loved it. Those ad hoc hops—Warrior for bitterness; Mosaic, Cascade and Azacca for everything else—give the brew a bouquet of rose stems, thistle and alfalfa sprinkled with orange peel and clover honey, while pastry dough and toasted wheat flavors support grass, earthiness and tangerine on the tongue before soft bitterness settles in. The precedent was set, and KCBC avoided danger by securing some steady hop contracts. This 6.6% IPA became the brewery’s first officially packaged beer in December and is now available throughout the year.

Advertisement