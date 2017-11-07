Life on Tap.

Home Beer Try it: Barrel-aged foods

Try it: Barrel-aged foods

If a few months of rest in a used spirits barrel can drastically augment the flavor of a beer, just imagine what it can do for your other favorite ingestibles.
Beer Food
SHARE
, / 0

WEB_20170510_D65_BarrelAgedFoods_01

Coffee Beans
Unroasted, green coffee beans are “volatile” in coffee parlance, meaning they pick up aromas and flavors easily. Just a few weeks inside a used bourbon barrel will infuse the beans with notes of whiskey and oak that remain even after roasting. While Annapolis, Maryland-based Ceremony Coffee Roasters are generally credited with pioneering the process, many other roasters also barrel-age their beans, including Death Wish Coffee in Round Lake, New York; Oskar Blues-connected Hotbox Roasters in Longmont, Colorado; San Diego’s Modern Times Brewery, which uses the beans in special releases of its City of the Dead export stout; Whiskey Barrel Coffee in Commerce City, Colorado; and Dark Matter Coffee in Chicago.

Maple Syrup
Instead of shipping all of its used barrels to parts unknown, Woodinville Whiskey Co. in Woodinville, Washington, repurposes some as maple syrup aging vessels. Vanilla, caramel, coconut and woody spice can all be found in the dark amber maple syrup that eventually pours out; this is recycling at its finest.

Vanilla Extract
Columbus, Indiana-based 240Sweet makes its Bourbon Barrel Aged Vanilla Extract by combining whole and chopped Tahitian vanilla beans with grain alcohol and aging the mixture inside bourbon barrels for six months. The extract absorbs flavors perfectly to give treats like 240Sweet’s Kentucky Bourbon marshmallows a warm whiskey kick.

Tea
The Rare Tea Cellar’s inventory of, well, rare teas includes a Chinese pu-erh, mellowed three years in oak barrels, and Gingerbread Dream Rooibos, a South African tea with ginger, Madagascar vanilla and a secret spice blend aged 13 months in wet, 30-year-old rum casks.

Hot Sauce, Soy Sauce, Fish Sauce, Sherry Vinegar
BLiS Gourmet (it stands for Because Life is Short) employs used barrels to season a veritable kitchen cabinet full of food products. The Michigan-based company’s fish sauce, soy sauce and sherry vinegar all spend time in bourbon casks that previously held BLiS maple syrup. Its Blast Hot Pepper Sauce ages in the same barrels its Grand Rapids neighbor, Founders Brewing Co., once used for its popular Canadian Breakfast Stout.

Cigars
Cigar makers approach barrel-aging from several angles. The Arturo Fuente Anejo smokes pictured, for instance, are wrapped in a Connecticut maduro leaf aged inside Cognac barrels. Other cigar producers choose to age the filler: Partagas’ 1845 Extra Oscuro is made with a blend of tobaccos aged in rum barrels. Cigar maker Asylum even tosses whole, finished cigars inside barrels that once held New Holland Brewing’s bourbon-aged stout, Dragon’s Milk.

Tags: , , , , , ,

 

Author
Zach Fowle is DRAFT's beer editor. Reach him at zach@draftmag.com.

Related Articles

Master the beer barbecue sauce

Go now: Hospoda

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

This is *not* your typical pumpkin beer. @hiwirebrewing’s Sour Pumpkin Ale is brewed with roasted delicata pumpkins, cinnamon basil and blue ginger (all from @rayburnfarm) and then aged in rum, red wine and whiskey barrels for months before blending. The result is a totally different take on pumpkin beers that’s not bombarded with pie spices. 🎃
More ounces of delicious beer—we can toast to that! 🍻 @creaturecomfortsbeer has been canning in 16-ounces for about a month and a half now, and this is Duende, the first beer to appear in the new format. Since then, the brewery’s also released Crescendo IPA in 16-ounce four-packs. Anyone picked them up?
Oh good, we can finally stop eating directly from the peanut butter jar now that @motherearthbrewco’s bourbon barrel-aged peanut butter imperial stout is here! This autumn seasonal wallops the nose with fudge, spicy wet whiskey barrel, creamy peanut butter and nougat. The sip delivers huge milk chocolate, red raspberry, liquid marshmallow fluff before an exhale of peanut shell. Fellow peanut fiends, check it out.
You’d be forgiven for swapping a pint glass for a mug when you pour @averybrewingco’s Chai High porter. Lovers of chai’s ginger, cinnamon and spice will find all those familiar fall flavors over a rich porter base. Autumn engaged.
You could say we've fallen for @cellador_ales' Ad Absurdum saison. The lively pour bursts with aromas of white wine grapes, sharp oak, lime leaf and a quickly fading acetic twang. The sip should please fans of tart American saisons: Lemon rind and vino verde flavors are cushioned by an earthy osmanthus tea note, with spelt contributing complexity to the grain bill.
Darkness Day is almost here! On October 21, Surly Brewing releases Darkness, its big-as-can-get, broodingly black, gorgeously rich Russian Imperial Stout. We got a sneak peek, and where chocolate, coffee, tobacco and a wisp of cherry end, a hugely warming alcohol begins: Treat yourself to a taste of the dark side. #SurlyBrewing #sponsored
We believe in UFOs, martians, space invaders and the power of delicious spontaneously fermented beer. All of that brings us to Roswell, an outstanding series of lambic-inspired, fruited beer from the black-ops folks at @blackprojectbeer. The truth is out there—these beers are intergalacticly good.
Who's tried this awesome collaboration from @stonebrewing/@garageproject/@beavertownbeer? It's a double IPA with kiwi, yuzu and a kick of habanero. Hops meets heat meets juicy fruit is a killer trio.

Advertisement