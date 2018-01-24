Life on Tap.

Beer…and yoga pants?

Beer Runner
Brewery YogaBy now, the new-ness of 2018 has started to wear off and you’re probably falling back into familiar patterns.

That’s why now’s the time to mix things up in your beer and fitness routines.

One way to add variety is through the combination of craft beer and yoga.

Today, craft beer has become a popular refreshment the end of yoga sessions, and yoga mats have started to invade brewery spaces.

“In my opinion, yoga and beer is the combination of things that make us feel good,” says Mikki Trowbridge, one-half of the duo known as The Beer Yogis. “In moderation, both yoga and beer can be refreshing, relaxing, and releasing—all things that most of us need more of in our lives.”

Trowbridge and Melissa Klimo-Major and united by their love of beer and yoga. You can find them on road trips to different breweries to stretch, breath and bend surrounded by kegs, hops and malt.

Many breweries are also offering yoga in-house, including the West Sixth Brewing in Lexington, Kentucky and Morgan Street Brewery in St. Louis.

Lululemon Athletica is also stretching out to beer with its own official lager of a beer, music and yoga festival.

“Beer, it’s the new yoga pant,” the brand tweeted. “Meet Curiosity Lager by @StanleyParkBrew, the official brew of @SeaWheeze.”

 

Week 4 CHALLENGE.

Fit: Limber up, grab your yoga mat and a six pack and try beer yoga in 2018. Get your downward facing drink on.

Post what you did on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #BeerFit

 

I write about beer and running for @DRAFTMag. I ran and drank beer every day for 3 years.

