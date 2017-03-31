Life on Tap.

5 beer-intensive hotels for your next vacation

You won’t have to leave the building to make a beer run at these brewery-adjacent lodgings.
A rendering of the Stone Hotel

Stone Hotel
The massive 100,000-square-foot venue aims for an early 2018 opening in Escondido, California. Look forward to three in-hotel beer bars, growler room service delivery and a complimentary beer the moment you check in.

SLO Lofts
Above the brewery in San Luis Obispo, California, SLO Brew Lofts’ five contemporary suites offer walking-distance proximity to restaurants and shops. Chilled SLO Brew beers welcome you at check-in.

Hotel Max
Forget the mini-fridge and go for this Seattle hotel’s “Room with a Brew” package that offers a bedside kegerator filled with hometown favs like Pike Brewing Co. IPA, Pale Ale, Kilt Lifter or Naughty Nellie.

McMenamins
This quirky Pacific Northwest brewpub/hotel minichain will open three new venues this year: a former Elks Lodge in Tacoma, Washington, will become a 46-room, Beaux Arts-style hotel; a new 47-room hotel will open in a rustic former farmhouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, complete with onsite brewery, distillery and outdoor dining; and a new Polynesian-themed hotel with 40 rooms, a restaurant, rooftop pub and brewery will debut along Interstate 5 in Kalama, Washington.

BrewDog Craft Beer Hotel & Sour Beer Facility
Scottish brewery BrewDog recently announced plans for a hotel in Columbus, Ohio, where the company will open its first international brewery later this year. The hotel will include beery amenities like IPA taps in every room serving IPA, a beer spa with beer-based treatments and products, a hot tub filled with IPA in the luxury suite, an in-shower fridge and more. A sour beer brewing facility will also be located on site.

