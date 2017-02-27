Where to drink beer in March

All month: Fat Bottom’s new The Hop Yard restaurant, Nashville: Open since Feb. 25, The Hop Yard is Fat Bottom Brewing’s new restaurant and taproom in Nashville. It serves a full menu of pub food (including hop salt-sprinkled fries) and has a full bar with 20 draft beer selections, communal seating and a large outdoor beer garden. The new taproom will also be home to The Reserve, a private event space, as well as a small filling station nicknamed “The Nations’ Tiniest Beer Store.” Find info here.

All month, New York City: Chumley’s reopening Originally opened as a speakeasy in 1922, Chumley’s in New York City’s West Village closed in 2007 following a fire. It’s been reopened since October, offering a cozy, history-filled water hole to grab a beer or cocktail. A dozen draft beers available in 8-ounce and 12-ounce pours include Chumley’s Best Bitter, brewed exclusively for the bar by Brooklyn’s Sixpoint; SingleCut 18-Watt IPA; Founder’s All Day session IPA; Moody Tongue Applewood Ale pilsner and more; plus bottled options like Orval and Boulder Chocolate Shake. Get more info here.

Thursday, March 2, Durango, CO: Independent Film Festival’s Craft Beer & Culinary Crawl Good news if you have passes for Durango’s indie film fest: On the second night of the festival, a beer-and-food crawl takes pass-holders through multiple downtown venues for bites and beers between 5:30 and 8 p.m. Pairings will take place at Brew Pub & Kitchen, Carver Brewing Co., The General Palmer Hotel (pairing Ska Beer with apps from The Container Restaurant) and Studio & (pairing Durango Brewing Co. with Home Slice Pizza). Start wherever you like and crawl to all locations within the allotted time. Check here for more details.

Saturday, March 4, Boulder: Strong Ale Fest The 15th annual Avery-hosted Strong Ale Fest brings together brewers from all over the country, each contributing a beer of at least 8% ABV that “represent something very special from the heart and soul of its creator.” (Of course, expect lots of big, brawny and barrel-aged goodness from Avery as well.) The event takes place from noon to 5 p.m. at Avery’s Boulder brewery. Tickets are $55 each and all proceeds benefit GOALS (Get Outside And Learn Something); each ticket includes 16 3-ounce pours and a commemorative glass. Buy tickets here.

Saturday, March 4, Oshkosh, WI: EAA AirVenture Museum’s Hops & Props fundraiser Sip beers from the likes of 3 Floyds, Avery, Bell’s, Central Waters, Almanac, Short’s and dozens more as you’re surrounded by a hangar’s worth of aircraft at this annual fundraiser for the EAA AirVenture Museum in Oshkosh. General admission is $75 and includes unlimited samples of beer and hors d’oeuvres. Find more info and purchase tickets here.

Monday, March 6, San Diego: Abnormal Dinner with Beachwood Brewing Abnormal returns with its first beer dinner of 2017 featuring Beachwood Brewing and guest chef Evan Cruz of Arterra, hosted by San Diego’s The Cork & Craft. Dinner is $99, which includes a multicourse meal from The Cork & Craft’s executive chef Scott Cannon and Arterra’s executive chef Evan Cruz, as well as beer pairings by both Abnormal and Beachwood. Buy tickets here.

Monday, March 6 – Saturday, March 11, Grand Rapids: Founders KBS Week Few beers really merit their own week, but Founders KBS is one of them. The cult-status barrel-aged stout releases on draft at Founders’ taproom on Saturday, March 11 on a first-come, first-served basis. There are also tapping events taking place throughout Grand Rapids in the week leading up to the release. See the schedule and get more info here.

Friday, March 10 – Saturday, March 11, St. Louis: Schlafly’s Stout & Oyster Festival On a mid-March weekend, downtown St. Louis’ Schlafly brewery flies in 70,000 oysters, welcomes 15 expert shuckers and brews 15 stouts to celebrate the 18th annual festival. Guests can order osyters raw, grilled, Rockefeller or fried, and sip stouts including Schlafly’s Oatmeal, Coffee, Irish Extra, Nitro Irish, Oyster Stout as well as stouts from the pilot program. The event is free to attend, with all oysters and drinks available for purchase. New this year, skip the lines and get unlimited everything (plus private restrooms) with the Pearl Pass, available for $150. Get more info here.

Saturday, March 11, Clackamas, OR: Portland Cider’s 4-year Anniversary Party Portland Cider toasts to four years with an all-day party (11 a.m.-11 p.m.) at its new taproom and cidery in Clackamas at 8925 SE Jannsen Road, Bldg. F. The party kicks off with a 5K Cider Run in partnership with Oregon Brewery Running Series at 11 a.m., and is family-friendly until 8 p.m. The afternoon and evening round out with live music, a special food menu and food truck, screen printing of commemorative shirts and cider releases, including Bourbonator, a bourbon barrel-aged dry cider, and an aged kriek-style cider made with Oregon cherries called The Queens Kriek. Get more info here.

Saturday, March 11, Portland, OR: 3rd Annual Baker’s Dozen There are details to this festival we’ll get to in a second, but really all you need to know is: coffee beer and doughnuts. OK, now that we have your attention, here’s the rest of the lowdown. The festival takes place at Culmination Brewing Co., with assistance from neighbors Oregon Mead & Cider. Paid admission includes samples of unique coffee-infused beverages (ranging from traditional stouts and porters to cream ales, lagers, and even mead) plus bites of doughnuts. The breweries represented are mostly PDX-based including Culmination, Gigantic, Great Notion, Labrewatory, McMenamins, Montavilla (in collaboration with Bipartisan Café), and Tugboat. (This will be the first occasion ever when Tugboat’s beer will be available off-premise. It’s also the debut of Coffee Chernobyl, their celebrated 14% ABV double imperial stout.) Other out-of-town breweries, including Modern Times, Block 15 and Georgetown, will also be in the house. Tickets for each of two sessions (morning and afternoon) are $27 ($30 at the door if tickets remain) and are available here.

Saturday, March 25, Denver: Collaboration Beer Fest Now in its fourth year, Collaboration Fest will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the National Western Stock Show Complex to highlight more than 100 beers⏤each made by at least two breweries working together. Per festival guidelines, one brewery must be based in Colorado and also be a member of the Colorado Brewers Guild, while the collaborating partners could be located next door, across the state, across the country, or even overseas. (If you saw our post about the Gravity/KettleHouse collab, you know there’s going to be some strange stuff!) This event caps off Colorado Beer Week. Tickets are $65 ($80 for VIP) and can be purchased here.

Sunday, March 26, New Hampton, NH: Maple Madness at Throwback Brewery From noon to 4 p.m. at Throwback’s North Hampton brewery, the second annual Maple Madness event mixes tasty maple beers and from-scratch food made with NH maple syrup, plus live music and games for kids. New Hampshire’s 360-plus maple syrup farms tap their trees in March, so the event coincides with Maple Weekend in the state. A producer will be on hand to explain the process of syrup-making, and tours of the brewery will be offered every hour. Get more info here.

Thursday, March 30, Bethlehem, PA: Meeting of the Malts VI For one night, the Artsquest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem convenes some of the biggest names in beer on one stage for a panel discussion. This year’s panelists include Dick Yuengling of D.G. Yuengling & Son; Jim Koch of Sam Adams; Eric Wallace of Left Hand; and David Walker of Firestone-Walker. The night, presented by Brewers of Pennsylvania, includes a panel on the state of the beer industry followed by a four-course dinner that is paired with the panelists’ beers as well as a silent auction. Tickets are priced at $85 and can be purchased here.

Friday, March 31, Portland, OR: VIP Night at the Portland Farmhouse and Wild Ale Festival The official festival takes place at Saraveza in Portland, Oregon, from April 1-2, but VIP ticket holders get a night-before peek at the farmhouse, wild and rustic beers on offer that weekend. They’re also the first people able to purchase bottles of the exclusive 2017 Farmhouse Fest beer by Logsdon Farmhouse Ales. The VIP night is from 4-9 p.m. and will include access to beers from De Garde, The Ale Apothecary, Alesong Brewing & Blending, Upright Brewing, The Commons Brewery, Logsdon Farmhouse Ales, pFriem Family Brewers, Wander Brewing, Engine House No. 9, Yachats Brewing, Agrarian Ales and more. VIP tickets are $35; regular admission is $25 and both can be purchased here.

