Life on Tap.

Home Beer Sports drinks: a roster of beer/sports team collaborations

Sports drinks: a roster of beer/sports team collaborations

In 2016, Budweiser introduced “beer with your team on it.” The mega-brewer was late to the game: Smaller breweries have been making beer to honor their favorite squads for years. Here are some of our favorites from around the wide, wide world of sports.
Beer
SHARE
, / 0

WEB_20170315_SportsBreweryCollabsHOCKEY

SanTan Yotes Pale Ale
Brewed for the Arizona Coyotes, this 5.4% pale ale has a brick-red hue and lightly flowery taste— courtesy of hibiscus—that matches the team’s colors and a slap shot of bitterness.

Southern Tier One Buffalo
Both the Buffalo Sabres NHL squad and the Buffalo Bills football team get a nod in One Buffalo, a 4.8% American pale ale.

SOCCER

Widmer South Pacific
Widmer, like seemingly everybody in Portland, is RCTID (that’s Rose City ’ Til I Die, meaning they’re huge fans of the Portland Timbers). This Belgian blonde ale was born from a homebrew competition and designed by a member of the Timbers army.

Redhook Keeper’s Save
The Seattle Sounders took home their first Major League Soccer championship last year, thanks in no small part to a breathtaking save by goalie Stefan Frei. This IPA honors “The Save” by punching up citrus-laden hops with additions of tangerine peel and tangerine concentrate.

FOOTBALL

Breckenridge United in Orange
Mandarina Bavaria hops, orange juice and orange peel keep this pale ale on theme; it was, of course, brewed for the colorful orange and blue Denver Broncos.

Hinterland Packerland Pilsner
First brewed to celebrate Green Bay’s Super Bowl win in 1997, this 4.5% German-style pils was benched for a few years before it returned to play with a new, revamped recipe in 2014.

BASEBALL

BridgePort Long Ball Ale
This Meridian dry-hopped blonde ale is the official beer of the Hillsboro Hops, Hillsboro, Oregon’s beer-themed minor league baseball team.

Hangar 24 Ballpark Beer
A pilsner-slash-wheat beer brewed for watching America’s pastime, Ballpark beer was introduced in 2013 at the home opener for San Bernadino’s Inland Empire 66ers minor league squad.

Sun King Indians Lager
Fans of the Indianapolis Indians raise a glass to Indy’s minor league team with sips of this rich, creamy, toasted 5.5% Vienna lager.

BASKETBALL

Pyramid 1977
You’ll find several references to the 1977 NBA Champion Portland Trailblazers in this golden lager; its 32 IBUs represent Bill Walton’s jersey number; the five malts used to make it denote the five players on the court; and the color value of 7 SRM signifies the year they won it all.

Sierra Nevada Proud Blonde Ale
Sierra Nevada Draught House at shiny new Golden 1 Center is one result of the brewery’s partnership with the Sacramento Kings; this 5.4% blonde ale with pink peppercorn, coriander and fennel is the other.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

.@perennialbeer gave us sumpin’ to think about when they sent both the classic and Adola coffee-spiked versions of their imperial coffee stout, Sump. Do we prefer the cake batter-thick body and nutty nougat, chicory and cherry cordial character of the original, or the less-intense newbie that tastes like dark chocolate-covered acai berries with a vanilla chaser? We still can’t decide.
We’ve now rotated through ¾ of @melvinbeer’s Rotating Imperial IPA series. Citradamus (our favorite of the three here) is packed with bready malts and a garlic-and-chive hop character that makes it taste like a bloomin' onion; Drunken Master delivers compact kicks of overripe orange, weed and tangerine; and Asterisk drizzles passionfruit juice atop grass clippings and onion skin. The only can missing is Lambda Lambda Lambda, a 13% triple IPA, but we might have to search for it—the beers in the RIIPA series rotate so that no two are available within the same state at the same time.
Dinosaur World: a scary place for Lego guys; a tasty beer for us. @moderntimesbeer’s hazy double IPA lands with sweet bursts of Orange Julius, grapefruit and a hint of pineapple; its fruit focus and cloud-soft bitterness encourage saurian-sized sips that conclude with warm wheat and mango pulp.
When in Seattle, you can essentially read up on the entire history of beer courtesy of the walls at @pikebrewing. Oh, and it's a great refuge from a day spent browsing Pike Place Market. Watch for some changes from these guys this summer ...
Intriguing hop combinations abound in Seattle. Exhibit A: @cloudburstbrew's Broken Specter pale ale with lime-rind Motueka and cedar-spicy experiment hop 438. Easy to drink but with enough of a twist to keep you thinking.
This is where the barrel magic happens at @fremontbrewing. Look out for the brewery's Black Heron project, a series of mixed-culture and oak-aged beers debuting soon with a oak-fermented golden ale with viognier grapes.
When we talk about a lager renaissance, this is what we're talking about! @reubensbrews Pils does it right with German malts, Czech hops and a perfectly round mouthfeel. Look for it in cans in June—or in the taproom right now.
The labels on @temescalbeer’s cans hit us right in the early-90s sweet spot, but the beers inside are all that and a bag of chips. Mondo Pils mingles dried grass, cracked black pepper, sourdough and orange zest before a cleansing saltine cracker swallow, while New Feeling tastes like a cool bag of pelletized hops inside a smoothie shop: wheat grass, mango and melon plus pine supported by sweet pastry dough.

Advertisement