Life on Tap.

Home Beer Trending: beers inspired by music

Trending: beers inspired by music

In the same way that many of history’s most beloved songs have come to life as the result of beer drinking, there’s a platinum-selling collection of beers inspired by—and, often, named after—a song, album or band. Here are 10 that would make one killer mixtape.
Beer
SHARE
, / 1

WEB_20170328_BeersNamedForSongsThe Lost Abbey Devil Went Down To Georgia
Way back in 2012, Lost Abbey released its “Ultimate Box Set,” a series of 12 beers inspired by classic rock anthems invoking heaven and hell. This one—a version of Angel’s Share barleywine aged in bourbon barrels with peaches and black tea—will return in early May.

TRVE Cursed
It takes a true metalhead to appreciate the music of Rotten Sound; the folks at Denverbased TRVE like it so much they named Cursed after the Finnish grindcore band’s 2011 album. Luckily, the beer—a sour pale ale melding grassy, citrusy hops with pineapple, white grape and tart lime—is much more approachable.

Funky Buddha Wide Awake It’s Morning
The Bright Eyes album “I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning” gave this April-release brew its name, but its flavors of maple doughnuts, smoky bacon, peanut, coffee and marshmallow are pure Funky Buddha—it’s an imperial version of the brewery’s stellar Maple Bacon Coffee Porter.

Mikerphone The Get-Fresh Flow
Mosaic and Nelson Sauvin hops create a jazzy combo of mango, orange, guava and white grape in this juicy imperial IPA named for a lyric in the Beck ditty “Where It’s At.” Not your jam? No worries—every one of this Chicago brewery’s beers is musically inclined … with a name like Mikerphone, what did you expect?

Odell Tree Shaker
When Steve Miller sang, “Really love your peaches, want to shake your tree,” in “The Joker,” he probably didn’t realize that his lyrics would someday inspire this imperial IPA made with 3,000 pounds of Colorado peaches. Brewed annually since 2013, it appeared in cans for the first time in February.

Voodoo Wynona’s Big Brown Ale
Nutty, sugary pecan pie meets doughnuts, raisins and a splash of light-roast coffee in this 7.5% brown ale named after the Primus hit “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.” The beer’s finish of roasted peanuts and Ritz crackers is like the song: unusual but oddly satisfying.

Tighthead Scarlet > Fire
Much in the way the Grateful Dead transitioned in live concerts from “Scarlet Begonias” to “Fire on the Mountain,” this velvet-bodied Irish red ale easily shifts between flavors of peanut skins, tree moss and toasted breakfast biscuits before a dry, bready finish.

Brewery Vivant Tart Side of the Moon
Vivant’s brewers salute Pink Floyd’s seminal album by blending a kettle-soured portion of this imperial stout back into the main batch, which results in a psychedelic fusion of melted dark chocolate, smoked pecans, black coffee and muted cherry tartness. Plus, if you drink it while watching “The Wizard of Oz,” it totally matches up, man.

Yeastie Boys Pot Kettle Black
Though New Zealand-based Yeastie Boys produces several ales inspired by songs, Pot Kettle Black (named for a track by American alt-rock band Wilco) is its most popular, with tangy dark fruits, burnt toast and high-quality dark Belgian chocolate tied in a knot.

Birdsong Lazy Bird Brown
Jazz great John Coltrane included the song “Lazy Bird” on his 1957 album “Blue Train;” like the bumping tune, each sip of this Charlotte, North Carolina-brewed brown ale jumps with notes of cashews, baked bread, raisin, orange peel and pine bark.

One Comment

  • Bob says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Whenever I drink Major Tom’s Pomegranate Wheat from Fort Collins Brewery, I have the urge to listen to David Bowie.

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

In the same way that many of history’s most beloved songs have come to life as the result of beer drinking, there’s a platinum-selling collection of beers inspired by—and, often, named after—a song, album or band. Check out the link in our profile for 10 beers that would make a killer mixtape.
Since thyme immemorial, coriander has been the spice of choice for adding zip to Belgian-style witbiers. But this wit from Charlotte, North Carolina-based @birdsongbrewing has us thinking coriander’s stranglehold on wit is living on borrowed thyme. Notes of pear, bubblegum, vanilla, coriander and pancake batter lead the aroma, but thyme grows as the beer warms, weaving limey, herbal notes among the other components. Thyme flies on the tongue as well, its character melding with tangy orange before a midpalate surge of yellow Starburst and cracked wheat. The herb breezes through again at the soft, dry swallow just before the final impression of lemon Creamsicles sprinkled with grass. Doin’ Thyme’s a spring seasonal available only from March until May, so get it while you can. You could say thyme…n•_•)n( •_•)>⌐■-■n(⌐■_■)n..is of the essence.
Before Brettanomyces and dry-hopping were de rigueur, there was Orval (which employs both). The classic Trappist standby is worth celebrating any time of the year, but especially on #OrvalDay2017. We admire its ability to cellar and age over time, and to never lose its place at our table. Oh, and if you want a fun beer story to tell at your next party, you've got to look up the legend of Orval's trout-and-ring logo.
Weather reports say there's a 100% chance of Chocolate Rain in California today: @thebruery is releasing its 19.6% ABV bourbon-aged imperial stout with chocolate and vanilla to the public. Don't forget your umbrellas.
Really digging this retro branding from @guinness, but the beer inside is the same dependable Irish dry stout, complete with smooth nitrogenated body, soft toasty flavor and almost-not-there snap of acidity.
Just like there is no angry way to say the word “bubbles,” there’s no way not to smile while drinking @rhinegeist’s @cidergeist “rose cider” made with peaches and cranberries. The flavor seems simply like a slightly more acidic cider at first blush, but the swallow warms with soft peach pulp in conjunction with cranberry bite. Hints of vanilla and cinnamon spice swirl above the palate post-sip to combine for something like streudel—an autumnal flavor delivered with a pop! of springtime.
Coriander—AKA cilantro seed—is all over the flavor of @cellarwestartisanales Sapience, adding a bright orange zest character that works beautifully with the biere de mars’ additions of pink peppercorns and Citra hops. The hops unfurl with a soft, green, stems-and-grass quality before big barnyard funk, dry oak, cherries and cedar give way to bready sweetness at the swallow.
Fun nature fact of the day: the compass barrel cactus earned its name because it tends to grow with a southward slant to avoid sunburn. You’ll also probably be slanted one way or another after a few glasses of this 11% ABV blend of a barleywine and an imperial porter aged separately in Heaven Hill barrels. Toffee, anise and hints of orange sway atop sweet, warming whiskey up front, while the sugary finish features a slow-fade of dark chocolate plus ginger root, cola and oak chips for a character like boozy sarsaparilla. Compass Barrel is just the first in @wrenhousebrewing’s Cactus Catalogue series of barrel-aged blends, so keep an eye out for more—and watch out for sunburn.

Advertisement