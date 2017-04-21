Life on Tap.

Home Beer The best beers we tasted this week

The best beers we tasted this week

DRAFT’s editors taste dozens of new beers each week. These were our five favorites.
Beer
SHARE
, / 0

Magnolia Kalifornia Kolsch, Modern Times Centaur Gardens, Grand Teton Bourbon Double Vision, Noble Nuclear Haze, RaR Galaxy Dry-Hopped Hyde

Kalifornia Kölsch
Magnolia Brewing Co.
Twenty years after opening the doors, beloved San Francisco brewery Magnolia finally released its first canned beers in February. Kalifornia should become a fridge staple; it’s a flavorful, crisp example of the style with an impressive emphasis on the malts. To wit: Oyster crackers rule the aroma, while hints of crisp red delicious and a whiff of oregano can be picked up in the background. Sweet crackers are also the first noticeable flavor, followed by apple/pear slices lightly dusted with cracked black pepper. While the herbal bitterness is a notch above what we’re used to for the style, it’s not off-putting at all, and the dry finish that wipes away everything save the crackery malts makes this one krushable kölsch.

Centaur Gardens
Modern Times Brewing Co.
Here at DRAFT, we love oniony hops and we don’t care who knows it. Centaur Gardens is loaded with ‘em—Amarillo and Simcoe, plus fruity Citra, J17 and Mosaic—and the result is an aroma like French onion soup chased with orange juice. Caramelized onion, chopped garlic and orange pulp surge with each sip; squishy wheat combines with the allium at the swallow for a lingering quality close to a Bloomin’ Onion. It’s soft, layered, and good enough to make you cry.

Bourbon Barrel Aged Double Vision ‘15
Grand Teton Brewing
From the archives of this Idaho-based brewery comes a vintage version of its Double Vision doppelbock aged eight months in bourbon barrels. All that rest, both in the wood and in the cellar, has helped it evolve into something special. Toasted pecans, toffee, graham flour and plum harmonize in a bouquet that doesn’t fixate on either the base beer or the barrel; sips add cocoa, turbinado sugar and soft vanilla bean before a warm, mostly dry finish. Rather than distracting from the base doppelbock, bourbon-aging seems to have put the focus on it, and age has taken the edge off. We doubt that a bourbon barrel-aged doppelbock could be done much better than this.

Nuclear Haze
Noble AleWorks
This is a bold statement, but we feel pretty confident in making it: Noble is one of the top five producers of New England-style IPA in the country right now. Our obsession with their juicy hop wizardry has been percolating for months, but this Citra-, Mosaic-, Idaho 7- and Ekuanot-hopped double IPA blew it up like a 50-megaton warhead. Onions, wheat grass and tangerine burst above the murky liquid, with bits of pineapple rind, smooth peach and dried vanilla detectable amid the fallout. Sips draw out tangy citrus and pine needles; the swallow is mostly dry and grassy, with sliced wheat bread and soft onion skin hovering above the finish. Soft and juicelike, the body is so packed with hop flavor you can feel it; prickly capsaicin-style heat tingles the tongue like nuclear radiation. Each can should come with a biohazard warning and its own hazmat suit.

Galaxy Dry-Hopped Hyde
RaR Brewing
The next time you’re invited to a retelling of the strange case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, skip it: This 6.6% IPA narrates the story all by itself. We start with the refined, orderly aroma, pleasantly presenting rising dough, soft mango pulp, grass clippings and pineapple rind, then enhancing them with civil additions of vanilla and flaky pastries. But the flavor warps this genteel affair; sips offer grungy fistfuls of clementine orange and white onion, while a green, leafy hop note floats above. Swallows expose pineapple juice and a bit of lemon zest as well as rough, sticky bitterness that lingers long after the beer’s gone. It’s a study on the duality of man in beer form, and, to steal a quote from the novel referenced above: If this beer be Mr. Hyde, you should be Mr. Seek.

Tags: , , , ,

 

Author
Zach Fowle is DRAFT's beer editor. Reach him at zach@draftmag.com.

Related Articles

Spotlight: Shipyard

,
Reclaiming beer snobbery

Best beer bars 2016: Northeast

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

Few breweries are doing dessert stouts better than @abnormalbeerco and @jwakefieldbeer, and their collaborative “imperial milk porter” made with toasted Ghanaian cacao nibs, Brazilian coffee and hazelnuts is every bit the treat we hoped it would be. Each sip flicks on a different flavor—caramel sauce here; creamy peanut butter there—while coffee beans radiate notes of crumbled cocoa, blackberry and cracked pepper across the entire palate. Swallows are sweet and smooth, leaning heavily on chocolate syrup and graham crackers before a final crunch of hazelnut appears at the warm, glowing finish.
Our new BFF: @craftedmead's Bananas Foster Forever. With flavors of banana Runts, baked apple, green coffee beans and brown sugar merging before a rich vanilla finish, this honey wine captures the essence of the dessert well enough to earn some handmade friendship bracelets.
Hail to the chief! Much like the luxurious mane on this here tangerine, the sticky, pine tar bitterness of @backfortybeer’s homage to 45 can’t be tamed. Sips kick off with creamy white chocolate alongside Mandarin peel and flower stems; a bigly surge of cocoa powder and vanilla accentuates the creamy body. The 11% ABV is well-hidden, so be careful—finishing a couple cans by yourself could lead to some ill-advised late-night tweeting.
Want a beer with all the hop flavor of an IPA but the crispness of a pilsner? Then you, friend, want an IPL, or India Pale Lager. Massachusetts-based @jacksabbycraftlagers has the style covered from several angles. Hoponius Union is your more classic example, boasting a grass-and-tangerine swallow and Hawaiian honey roll finish; Calyptra is a sessionable 4.9% ABV and smells like blueberry, sweet white onion, hemp and mint; and Excess is the intense version, with high ABV (7.2%) and a powerful flavor melding mango rind, pineapple juice and mown grass so smoothly it comes across like the IPL version of those cloudy New England IPAs you all seem to like so much.
Recipe for a great Sunday: Grab your dog, a couple friends and a fresh, citrus-forward IPA and head for the river. @highergroundbrewingco 's Hula Hopped delivers sweet grapefruit, supportive pastry dough malts and a clean but easy bitterness. At 7.5% though, don't knock back too many of these or you won't feel much like rowing ...
Fans of the New England-style IPA, put @beardediris on your radar; the one-year-old brewery based in Nashville and named after Tennessee’s state flower knows its way around hazy hoppy ales. Of the ones pictured, Tunnel Vision (an IPA with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado oil), Scatterbrain (a Simcoe-hopped IPA) and Double Homestyle (an imperial IPA with Mosaic) were all outstanding, but it was the football field’s worth of just-clipped grass, tangerine zest, blackberries, and hints of Creamsicles and pastry dough in Again & Again's aroma that really stuck with us.
How does @bolerosnort follow up on last year’s OVB, an IPA made to taste like orange creamsicles that we named one of our 25 Beers of the Year? With SVB, a strawberry cream pop IPA. Brewed with strawberry puree, lactose and vanilla beans, the milkshakey brew smells like strawberry sauce on angel food cake, while hops contribute notes of lemon zest, dandelion, dried grass and sunflower seeds. Those thistle-like, grassy hops are somewhat at odds with the tangy strawberry on the tongue, but an oomph of vanilla at the swallow goes a long way toward bringing things to a strawberry cream pie conclusion.

Advertisement