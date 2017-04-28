Life on Tap.

Home Beer The best beers we tasted this week

The best beers we tasted this week

DRAFT’s editors taste dozens of new beers each week. These were our five favorites.
Beer
SHARE
, / 0

Upland Peach, Schlafly Rye IPA, Leinenkugel's 150th Anniversary Lager, Evil Czech Stalin's Darkside 64, Voodoo Imperial Breakfast Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels
Peach
Upland Brewing Co. 
Earlier this week, we asked brewers to tell us why so many sour beers seem more acidic than xenomorph blood, and it should be said that some of Upland’s past offerings have pushed the upper end of our acidity preferences. But this Peach! Oh, this Peach. The aroma is great—farm-fresh stone fruit and rose stems bumping elbows with vanilla and apple cider vinegar—but it’s the flavor’s restraint we found most impressive. The acidity is present but perfectly manageable, lifting the notes of juicy peach, green oak and minerally Chardonnay while providing contrast to the cooling custard flavor that appears between sips. Perhaps the brewers have moved toward a softer blend; perhaps the sugars from the half-pound of peaches per bottle are tempering the tartness. Either way, it’s as if Upland was Happy Gilmore after he decided to play like a real golfer for a change: “Here comes the putter throw…wait! He’s restrained himself!” Maybe this is a new Upland.

Schlafly Rye IPA
The Saint Louis Brewery
Simcoe hops tend to be fairly dank and oniony; Galaxy hops usually impart strong tropical fruit flavors. Bring them together, as the creators of this 7.2% IPA did, and you get a flavor like peaches and leeks. Sips are sweet and fruity up front, with additional notes of pear and clementine orange right next to chives, but parsley, mint and the telltale snap of rye dry out the swallow. We love the use of the alternative grain here to enhance the funkier side of the hops, as well as the teeter-totter of a fruit-sweet front and that clean, bitter end.

150th Anniversary Lager
Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.
This magazine is 10 years old, and if we’re around for another 140 we think we’ll celebrate the same way Leinie’s did: by inviting Hofbräu München out for a party. The influence of the historic German brewery is apparent from first whiff of this Oktoberfest: The aroma of doughy pretzels, baked apples and marzipan is as authentic as anything from Munich. Sips leave behind the fruity character of the nose and focus fully on lightly toasted, bready malts; swallows pop with baked rolls, warm caramel and a hint of toasted almond balanced by mild, woody hop bitterness. Flavorful, malt-focused but not sweet, drinkable and balanced; this is what Oktoberfests should be. Happy 150th, Leinie.

Stalin’s Darkside 64
Evil Czech Brewery
To honor imperial stout’s historic connection to Russia, brewers tend to name their beers after the country’s most beloved figures: Rasputin. Kate the Great. Ivan Drago. Stalin? Not so beloved. But Evil Czech’s tagline is “sometimes for beer to be good, it has to get evil,” so perhaps a beer bearing his name is to be expected. This imperial stout is released yearly on March 5, the anniversary of Stalin’s death (he died in 1953, which is why this year’s release is numbered “64”). It’s also aged nine months in Woodford Reserve bourbon barrels, which infuses the aroma with a toasted-oak smokiness that permeates the sweeter notes of prunes, marshmallows and cocoa powder. The same smoked dark fruits emerge on the tongue along with a bit of cola and a dusting of ground anise. Vanilla bean, marshmallow powder and subtle grape jelly can be picked out as the beer sits in the mouth; rich dark chocolate and coconutty oak surge after the swallow. Though the charred-malt bitterness that grips the sides of the tongue is pretty potent, the alcohol (11.5%) doesn’t hit nearly as hard as it could and the creamy-but-light body is as inviting as a hug from your babushka. Stalin would not approve.

Imperial Breakfast Stout Aged In Bourbon Barrels
Voodoo Brewery
Voodoo is good at making barrel-aged stouts. Like, really good at it. This imperial version of Breakfast of Champions (itself an homage to Founders Breakfast Stout stout brewed with lactose, oatmeal, coffee, maple syrup and cocoa nibs) aged 20 months in bourbon barrels is further confirmation of their prowess. The aroma is two parts rich chocolate syrup drizzled over slightly vinous coffee beans, one part blueberry maple syrup, and this dessertlike blend is spread atop a decadent base of crumbled graham crackers and nougat. Peppery espresso and bourbon are the first flavor arrivals, though the bold whiskey and oak notes gradually transition to softer graham cracker, marshmallow powder and peanut dust. The finish is where this beer really shines, as it vacillates between dark berries and cocoa through the swallow, finally settling on toast crumbles and dried tobacco after a few beats. Quick sips condense all this into easy-to-down blueberry/maple/coffee/cocoa cake pops. For a beer that spent nearly two years in bourbon casks, the flavor of the spirit is inconspicuous; the oak seems to have been used to help the other flavors coalesce, rather than as the main event. Like we said, these guys know barrel-aging.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

This photo's a little misleading, because those are fresh red grapes and @trvebrewing's Ecate gets its meaty fruit character from extended aging on grape pomace (the skins, pulp, seeds and stems of the fruit). You get the idea, though.
After mating season, jackalopes shed their antlers and seek out their favorite beer: @lamplighterbrew Jackalope. The rare creatures can’t get enough of the imperial IPA’s Citra, Amarillo and Idaho 7 hops or its flavors of grapefruit zest, mango and pine needles atop a soft pastry dough base, and the 8% ABV helps them get over the loss of their sweet racks.
The velvet-smooth flavor melding bittersweet chocolate, marshmallow powder, peanut shells and faint hints of charcoal-grilled pork is a good reason to pick up this dry stout from @cibrewing and @blackaleproject. Another, even better one: Sales benefit Building for America's Bravest, a charity that constructs customized homes for veterans with catastrophic injuries.
San Diego’s @moderntimesbeer is killing the can design game. Beer inside ain’t bad either: Centaur Gardens has an enticing French onion soup and orange pulp hop aroma, Drop Art pairs mango and orange zest with Sour Patch kid acidity, and Effective Dreams (a collaboration with @greatnotionpdx) is like cantaloupe and tangerine served atop sugar cookies.
How raspberry is this Berliner weisse from @saintarnoldbrewing? Raspberry AF. The scarlet berry's pulp and seeds rule the flavor; sips are like pinot noir until the finish of cracked wheat and lemon. Great raspberry flavor, restrained acidity, still clearly a wheat-forward Berliner; it's good AF.
Aren't those Ayinger caps so sweet? It's worth noticing all the small details of the brewery's new-to-the-US Bavarian Pils. Like Ayinger's other offerings, it's a technically excellent example of its style: Saltine cracker malts start the sip, followed by a lightly peppery, dried oregano herbal hop that fades into earthy-spicy bitterness with a dry, squeaky clean finish of cedar and parsley. German lager aficionados, go find this!
Going way, way back for this vertical of Christmas beers from @thebruery. Though nearly a decade old at this point, Partridge in a Pear Tree has held up surprisingly well. It still shows some age in the form of honeylike oxidation, but the rich blend of brown sugar, cocoa and a hint of toast are still present, while the swallow still reveals its subtle anise-like spiciness.
Twenty years after opening its doors, the beloved San Francisco-based @magnoliapub finally released its first canned beers in February. Both should become fridge staples: Kalifornia Kölsch is a flavorful, crisp example of the German style with an impressive emphasis on oyster cracker malts and just a hint of dried oregano, while Proving Ground IPA pairs a floral hop aroma with a flavor like lemon marmalade on toasted English muffins.

Advertisement