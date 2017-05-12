The best beers we tasted this week

Barrel-Aged Sump

Perennial Artisan Ales

Through the magic of science and experimentation, we already know that the coffee character of Perennial’s annual-release imperial coffee stout, Sump, persists even after a year in the cellar. But can those salted dark chocolate- and blackberrylike beans beans stand up to the flavor derived from twelve months of Rittenhouse Rye barrel-aging? YUP. They’re quite necessary, in fact, tempering the beer’s huge base of nougat and graham flour with notes of dark berries and toasted hazelnut. Maple syrup attaches itself to the brew’s oaky top notes, while a smooth, meaty smokiness—like brown sugar-rubbed pork—shifts in the background. While the coffee here is certainly less prominent than in the un-aged version, the barrel’s threads of toasted coconut, maple, vanilla and smoke more than make up for the loss.

Ghost Bridge

Singin’ River Brewing Co.

Imperial stouts aged in bourbon barrels may get all the glory, but that makes finding one that hasn’t touched oak but still expresses complexity and nuance all the more satisfying. Ghost Bridge, produced in Florence, Alabama, is one of these. Blueberry pie and maple syrup govern the rich aroma, while softer aromas of anise, peanut skin and bubblegum assist. Sips are even fruitier than the nose, pelting the tongue with Raisinettes before the swallow combines smoky steak char, dark chocolate and marshmallow fluff. Every flavor aspect of the 9.6% ABV stout, however, is outshone by the body, which is like drinking melted ice cream. Though no whiskey’s needed, a barrel-aged version of this beer does exist; we’re willing to bet it’s pretty great, too.

Black Magick Aged in Bourbon Barrels

Voodoo Brewing Co.

(To the tune of Carlos Santana’s 1970 hit “Black Magic Woman”)

Got a Black Magick bottle

Got a Black Magick bottle

We got a Black Magick bottle

With the green wax, we can see

It spent 20 months in barrels

Old Forester bourbon, specifically

It smells like dark chocolate, baby

It smells like dark chocolate, baby

Yes, that’s dark chocolate, baby

With brown sugar and maple, too

And then there’s moist oak and flank steak

Plus yogurt raisins, yes it’s true

It tastes like smoked prunes and cocoa

It tastes like smoked prunes and cocoa

Yes, it tastes like smoked prunes and cocoa

With charcoal-grilled steak below

Toasted hazelnut and burnt toast

Arrive at the swallow

(three-minute guitar solo)

You’re creamy, warm and complex, bottle

You’re creamy, warm and complex, bottle

Yes, You’re creamy, warm and complex, bottle

Turning our hearts into stone

We need you so bad, Black Magick bottle

We can’t leave you alone

(Raucous applause, panties fly on stage, heads explode from sheer excitement)