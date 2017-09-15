Life on Tap.

Home Beer The best beers we tasted this week

The best beers we tasted this week

DRAFT’s editors taste dozens of new beers each week. These were our favorites.
Beer
SHARE
, / 0

Southern Prohibition Crowd Control, Upland Cursed Kettles, Switchback Flynn on Fire Gates of Helles, Pure Project Coffee Tenmile, Melvin Heyzeus

Crowd Control
Southern Prohibition Brewing
Ah, Mosaic. Has there ever been hop whose name captures its essence so perfectly? In this double IPA, for instance, it imparts a patchwork of complementary flavors: watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, tangerine, Bazooka Joe. A squishy glazed doughnut malt base supports additional round citrus pulp notes just before the swallow and lingering handfuls of lawn clippings after, and while the bitterness seems a bit low—alcohol does a lot of the balancing work—it’s also incredibly clean. Who needs to plug four or five different hop varieties in a beer when you can create such a pleasant flavor collage with just one?

Cursed Kettles
Upland Brewing Co.
There was a time when even mentioning the name Upland to DRAFT’s beer judges got their faces looking like this:

c11983826dadb77fbc34649be1628e88--professor-lemon
That doesn’t seem to be the case any longer; the sour-focused brewery’s finesse with its wild ales of late has really impressed us. Cursed Kettles, a collaboration with Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Prairie Artisan Ales, may be our favorite creation of theirs yet. The base beer is kettle-soured with Prairie’s lactobacillus and fermented with Brettanomyces from Upland, then it was aged for three months in wine and bourbon barrels with figs and black cherries. The result is a beautiful combo of barrel and dark fruits: warm caramel, candied plum and fig, vanilla, toffee, a hint of coconutty whiskey. The acidity is mild, snappy, clean and connected with the dark fruits and the sharp wood in surprising ways, and while the flavors are strong, the beer’s balanced and drinkable enough that a bottle disappears rather quickly.

Flynn on Fire – Gates of Helles
Switchback Brewing Co.
Rauchbiers—AKA beers made with smoked malt—are among the most polarizing tipples in the brewed world. The reason for this, from our perspective, is twofold: The flavor of smoke itself automatically turns off a good number of drinkers, and many examples of rauchbier can be, well, over-rauched. It takes a soft touch; one tiny notch too heavy on the smoke and you might as well be drinking cigar ash. With Gates of Helles, however, Switchback keeps the smokiness at the perfect level. Beechwood-smoked malt imparts a mild, oily, bacony note that accents dried pretzel crumbles and sweet white bread; while earthy hop flavor and subtle noble bitterness combine with the smoke for the impression of a just-doused campfire in the woods. Helped along by a hint of sweet honey, the unctuous stuff slides gracefully off the palate, augmenting but not overpowering the delicate base beer. Helles yeah.

Coffee Tenmile
Pure Project Brewing
After Pure Project snuck into the top 25 of our list of the best IPAs in America, we suspected we had to keep a closer eye on the young brewery. After tasting Coffee Tenmile, we know it. A bourbon-aged imperial porter infused with “organic, shade-grown Costa Rican coffee,” the beer has a nose that balances blackberry and chocolate-covered acai with toasted hazelnuts and bit of nougat; the interplay of the dark berries and nuts in the coffee is outstanding. Deeper inhales reveal light graham cracker aromas and big whiffs of tobacco—like a humidor full of cigars—as well as a little marzipan. On the palate, the emphasis is mostly on the coffee, though toasty malt does arrive on the back end of the sip with a lingering burnt bread crust quality. Though the body’s a bit thin, the flavor (and the 13% ABV) is delivered so smoothly we’re willing to overlook it. Most impressive here is the handling of the bourbon; this is very good coffee stout with just a kiss of whiskey, with a flavor closer to what you’d get if the beans were barrel-aged than if the beer was.

Heyzeus
Melvin Brewing
For all the hand-wringing about whether they constitute cultural appropriation and what, exactly, differentiates them from other beers of their ilk, “Mexican-style lager” continues to be a popular style among brewers. Heyzeus is the best we’ve tried in a while, capturing the hallmark aromas of a premium lager—grain husks, dried maize, a strong whiff of sulfur—as well as interesting flavors such as the front-sip’s snap of apple and the hints of pepper and basil that swirl over the bone-dry finish. Previously only available on tap, Heyzeus made the jump to 12-ounce cans in August, making this loco-crisp, loco-clean and loco-crushable lager even more available.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

It's an unwritten rule: Before you drink a can of @soprobrewco Selfie Destruct, you take a selfie. THEN you can enjoy the Cashmere-, Mosaic- and Simcoe-hopped IPA's flavors of strawberries and cream mixed with pineapple, grapefruit and donut holes.
Give this collab between @boulevard_beer, @azwilderness and @creaturecomfortsbeer a whiff and you might be fooled into thinking it's your everyday lager; crackery grain, whiffs of sulfur and just a little peach fuzz are all you get. But its additions of peach, lemon zest and Riesling grape juice reveal themselves on the tongue, while the swallow is all oak, gently toasted, with a lemon-custard-and-rose-petal finish.
I shall call him Squishy and he shall be mine, thanks to @starcutciders (the cider division of @shortsbrewing). Michigan cherries give the semi-sweet cider a flavor like cherry cobbler: baked sweet stone fruit, buttery vanilla, apples with brown sugar. The sugary apples temper the tart cherries, though there's still a mild acidic sting that needles the tongue through the long finish. Knock it off, Squishy!
Summer can't stick around forever, and this @benchmarkbrewing Blond is the perfect companion to wind down porch season. Just a touch of characterful brioche sweetness from the malts combined with a quiet but concise hop bitterness and a mellow 4.5% ABV makes for one easy-drinking late summer beer.
You could say that sake and beer are cousins; while beer's made with sugar from malted barley, sake gets its sugar from specially treated rice. In few beers is that link more clear than @lagunitasbeer's Sakitumi. Brewed with rice and fermented with sake yeast, the 9% ABV double IPA jabs the tongue with flavors of sticky sushi rice, honeysuckle and Mandarin orange slices, while sake yeast imparts a little banana peel and green apple. With bold but clean bitterness, it's the (sake) bomb.
Recovery mode after #cabeerfest: biscuit sliders and a delightful @cellarmakerbrewing Little Lies English bitter at @pangaeacafe. Just what the doctor ordered.
Just a few summer weekends left; better enjoy @4nosesbrewingco's Tart Mango Wheat while you can. Its subtly sour snap and flavors of sweet mango purée, orange peel and coriander are best enjoyed while basking in sunshine.
If you're at @cacraftbrewers Summit today, we're hanging at the Social Hub! Come by, drink beer, charge your phone, give us high fives. (We're starting with @alesmithbrewing'S Special Pils to ease into the beer day...) #cabeersummit

Advertisement