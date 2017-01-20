Best breakfasts: Las Vegas

HASH HOUSE A GO GO

The San Diego-based breakfast chain known for sacrilegiously large-sized portions has five locations in Sin City, including one inside The LINQ Hotel that’s open 24 hours a day. The namesake hashes (giant platters of meat, veggies and cheese atop crispy potatoes and served with a big-ass honey-drizzled biscuit) are an easy go-to, but first-timers must experience the Sage Fried Chicken & Waffles, a towering stack of poultry, bacon-infused waffles and fried leeks slathered in maple syrup. Wash it all down with an O’Hare of the Dog, a 25-ounce Budweiser in a brown bag with a side of bacon. Multiple locations, hashhouseagogo.com

PEPPERMILL RESTAURANT & FIRESIDE LOUNGE

One of the few stand-alone structures left on the Strip, the Peppermill is a Vegas icon: The 24-hour diner’s mirrored ceilings have made appearances in movies (“Casino,” “Showgirls”) and on TV (“CSI”). Locals and tourists alike have been nursing their hangovers here since 1972, doubling down on filling dishes like the Western Fruit Plate—basically just a grocery store’s produce section on a platter—and the Maserati Omelette, stuffed with sausage, mushrooms and cheese and smothered in an Italian meat sauce (or “gravy,” as the mobsters who once frequented the restaurant would have called it). 2985 Las Vegas Blvd., peppermilllasvegas.com

GIADA

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis heads up this cafe inside The Cromwell, serving breakfast dishes starting at 8 a.m. Grab a seat near the restaurant’s retractable windows, which offer fantastic views of the Bellagio fountains and are the perfect spot to munch on the Strawberry Polenta Waffle topped with strawberries, grilled pineapple and Nutella. If you had a good night at the tables, cash in your chips for the $45 brunch tasting menu offered Friday through Sunday, which includes Italian Chicken and Waffles, Salmon Cake Benedict and a Lemon Ricotta Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich. 3595 S. Las Vegas Blvd., caesars.com/cromwell/giada