Life on Tap.

Home Beer Best breakfasts: Las Vegas

Best breakfasts: Las Vegas

Crazy Las Vegas nights easily turn into rough Las Vegas mornings; good thing the city also offers several killer spots for a revitalizing morning meal. Many of them are open all day long, so go ahead and take a late checkout.
Beer Food
SHARE
, / 0
Sage fried chicken and waffles from Hash House A Go Go

Sage fried chicken and waffles from Hash House A Go Go | Photo by Brannon Rees

HASH HOUSE A GO GO
The San Diego-based breakfast chain known for sacrilegiously large-sized portions has five locations in Sin City, including one inside The LINQ Hotel that’s open 24 hours a day. The namesake hashes (giant platters of meat, veggies and cheese atop crispy potatoes and served with a big-ass honey-drizzled biscuit) are an easy go-to, but first-timers must experience the Sage Fried Chicken & Waffles, a towering stack of poultry, bacon-infused waffles and fried leeks slathered in maple syrup. Wash it all down with an O’Hare of the Dog, a 25-ounce Budweiser in a brown bag with a side of bacon. Multiple locations, hashhouseagogo.com

PEPPERMILL RESTAURANT & FIRESIDE LOUNGE
One of the few stand-alone structures left on the Strip, the Peppermill is a Vegas icon: The 24-hour diner’s mirrored ceilings have made appearances in movies (“Casino,” “Showgirls”) and on TV (“CSI”). Locals and tourists alike have been nursing their hangovers here since 1972, doubling down on filling dishes like the Western Fruit Plate—basically just a grocery store’s produce section on a platter—and the Maserati Omelette, stuffed with sausage, mushrooms and cheese and smothered in an Italian meat sauce (or “gravy,” as the mobsters who once frequented the restaurant would have called it). 2985 Las Vegas Blvd., peppermilllasvegas.com

GIADA
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis heads up this cafe inside The Cromwell, serving breakfast dishes starting at 8 a.m. Grab a seat near the restaurant’s retractable windows, which offer fantastic views of the Bellagio fountains and are the perfect spot to munch on the Strawberry Polenta Waffle topped with strawberries, grilled pineapple and Nutella. If you had a good night at the tables, cash in your chips for the $45 brunch tasting menu offered Friday through Sunday, which includes Italian Chicken and Waffles, Salmon Cake Benedict and a Lemon Ricotta Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich. 3595 S. Las Vegas Blvd., caesars.com/cromwell/giada

Tags: , , , ,

 

Author
Zach Fowle is DRAFT's beer editor. Reach him at zach@draftmag.com.

Related Articles

,
Trending: 10 tropical fruit beers

,
7 milky stouts to pop open now

The beers and the bees

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

National Popcorn Day wouldn't be complete without the proper beer pairing. For cheddar popcorn (like the white cheddar stuff in this pic) we recommend a brown ale. The popcorn's salty, cheesy tang melts right into the beer's soft dark malt and chocolate; @newglarusbrewing's Fat Squirrel is the perfect pick. Check out the link in our profile for even more pairings for every kind of kernel.
We named Milkstachio one of our 25 Beers of the Year in 2016 because it reminded us that a beer doesn’t need to be crazy-complex to wow you; simple, clean flavors can inspire love, too. The collaborative milk stout made by @hopbutcher and @dryhopchicago is back again this year to scoop natural pistachio ice cream and milk chocolate onto its aroma. Bitter charred malts turn that chocolate dark on the tongue, and a midpalate surge of milky sweetness is met with pistachio butter in the finish. Every sip is just plain fun.
It's a little cold for fishing in most places, but @capeannbrewing's Reel Easy session IPA tastes like sunnier times—a pleasant aroma of white clover and fresh grass, with a mouthful of hops both sweet tangerine-orange and white onion. The catch? It's only in Massachusetts, for now...
Put @cellarwestartisanales on your radar: The Boulder, Colorado-based wild ale brewery can balance the cocoa, blackberry and sarsaparilla notes found in its red wine barrel-aged porter God’s Eye just as well as it can the combination of dry hay, pear skin, crackers, peppercorns, parsley and garlic powder in Westfield, its very authentic-tasting saison.
It doesn't have to a winter afternoon to enjoy @kalispellbrewing's fantastic Winter at Noon dunkel, but it seems extra right. Toasty and rich without being sweet, this amber lager is equally refreshing and comforting. A perfect cold-weather lager.
An authentic-tasting gueuze calls for an authentic Belgian lambic basket, and @jesterkingbrewery's Spon-Methode Gueuze is about as authentic as it gets. Lemon juice, wet hay, vanilla custard, fresh-split oak, sweet verbena, pear skin and peach syrup meet the underside of a horse saddle in the nose; even more lemon emerges on that palate (though there’s less acidic burn than one would imagine), then rhubarb and dry vanilla bean fade as oaky tannins bite. It’s outrageously vibrant, complex, and accurate to this hard-to-replicate style.
When a German lager meets a quartet of American hops ... you have a beer that dreams of thawing weather. Montana, keep an eye out for @bayernbrewing's Inconceivable, hitting taps and bottles soon.
Say goodbye to @newbelgium Ranger and Rampant, and say hello to the Voodoo Rangers. The 8 Hop Pale Ale combines flavors of fresh-cut grass, Clementine oranges and caramelized garlic in a crushably clean 5.5% format; the 7% IPA utilizes Mosaic and Amarillo hops for flashes of Lemonheads, tangerine, mango and dried onion; and the Imperial IPA hides its 9% ABV behind notes of pine needles, cantaloupe rind, orange blossom honey and rose petals.

Advertisement