Pubs we love: Sausage and beer bars

These spots pair stellar beer lists with some of the best wurst around.
Hog's Apothecary | Photo by Treve Johnson

Oakland, California // HOG’S APOTHECARY
375 40th St., hogsapothecary.com

In-house butchery and a serious commitment to Northern California brewers and farmers make up the twin pillars of this convivial Bay Area spot, where communal tables and concrete floors impart a modern vibe in a new style of American beer halls. Most of the bar’s 26 constantly rotating drafts are sourced directly from breweries; expect a well-rounded beer list, including Belgian- and German-style ales, hoppy IPAs and lagers. A changing menu ranges from the refined Kasekreiner (a smoked pork sausage with Emmentaler cheese) to the refreshingly un-fancified (good ol’ corn dogs).

Miami // THE MIGHTY
2224 Coral Way, themightymiami.com

A scratch-made ethos extends beyond the kitchen at this laidback Coral Way charmer; owner Ryan Brooks built the tables and even the pub’s charcuterie boards from reclaimed lumber. Twelve handles rotate frequently, so keep your eyes peeled for the latest offerings from homegrown outfits like Wynwood, M.I.A. and The Tank. Feast on the funky Free Range Rabbit sausage, served over fried leeks and finished with a morel mushroom demi-glace.

Milwaukee // VANGUARD
2659 S. Kinnickinnik Ave., vanguardbar.com

A clean aesthetic (think subway tiles and wood) and a touch of quirk set the tone at hip Bay View’s favorite encased meats emporium. TVs, described by co-owner Chris Schulist as “moving art pieces,” screen oddball VHS videos sure to spark interesting conversation. Sip approachable local brews that play well with food, like Riverwest Stein, a sweet, malty amber ale from Lakefront Brewery. Go full Milwaukee-style with a cheese curd-topped brat, or try Soy Meets World, a vegan Italian sausage topped with vegan chili, mustard and onions.

Jersey City, New Jersey //WÜRSTBAR
516 Jersey Ave., wurstbarjc.com

An impressive sausage display case and vintage photos of mustachioed butchers lend an Old World feel to this newcomer. For a unique insight into co-owner and Certified Cicerone Aaron Kahn’s beer program, check out the bar’s occasional beer-andcheese- pairing classes. Four of 17 taps are usually dedicated to a rotating lineup of sours, like those from Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project. Try the inventive Moroccan Nights: lamb sausage topped with Meyer lemon relish and cooling mint cream.

