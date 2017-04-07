Sixer: SMaSH beers

Prairie Merica

Combining Pilsner malt and Hallertau Blanc hops would normally get you a pilsner, but the addition of funky Brettanomyces yeast places this Oklahoma-brewed beer firmly in the family of farmhouse ales. The bugs blend notes of hay, pepper and farm animals with the hops’ tropical fruitiness before a crisp, crackerlike finish.

Founders Mosaic Promise

You’ll never forget the ingredients used in this 5.5% IPA; Mosaic hops (with strong flavors like garlic, grass, melon, blueberry and grapefruit peel) and Golden Promise malt (a rich, sweet barley grown in Scotland and common in Scottish ales and wee heavies) are right there in the name.

Portland SMASH Pale Ale

We named Portland’s SMASH one of our Beers of the Year in 2015, and it continues to merit acclaim. With piney, woody Simcoe hops balancing the smooth toffee and bread notes of Vienna malt, the beer has a clean yet complex flavor that belies its simple recipe.

Lakefront Smash Ale

While the hop variety in this pale ale rotates (October through January was Citra; February through May is Lemondrop), Vienna malt is the true star, providing rich breadiness, a creamy, pillow-soft body and lightly toasted breakfast biscuit flavors to play off the hops’ ever-changing edge.

Lone Pint Yellow Rose

The best-known product of Magnolia, Texas-based Lone Pint is bittered, flavored and massively dry-hopped with whole-cone Mosaic hops; doughy Pilsner malt forms a just-strong-enough base to support copious amounts of juicy tangerine, peach, grapefruit and melon meringue.

Last Stand SMaSH IPA

Once an entry in a series of rotating taproom-only SMaSH IPAs, this brew became so popular it’s now produced in bottles year-round. Vienna malt and Citra hops combine for a clean, crisp flavor that blends mango, tangerine and pine needles with honey and baked bread at each sip.