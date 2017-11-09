Life on Tap.

Home Beer Brett lagers aren’t an oxymoron

Brett lagers aren’t an oxymoron

Beer
SHARE
, / 0


WEB_20171113_DraftMag_BrettLagers_ArizonaWilderness

Conventional wisdom dictates that lagers are clean and crisp, nearly devoid of yeast-derived flavors. Beers fermented with Brettanomyces, on the other hand, are all about what the yeast can do: fruit and funk and farmhouse flavors.

So how could the two ever coexist? What seems like an oxymoron actually isn’t, nor is it anything new. Both of New Belgium’s base beers for its wood cellar program, Felix and Oscar, begin with lager yeast, and rumor has it that a lot of the saccharomyces (brewer’s yeast) strains present in Cantillon bottles are actually lager strains. So while this practice is nothing new, the resulting beers are more recently being labeled as Brett or farmhouse lagers.

Take three examples from the past year: GoodLife and Ale Apothecary’s collaboration Brett Lager; Arizona Wilderness’ Blanc Farmhouse Pilsner; and Creature Comforts and Jester King’s collaboration Mutualism Southern-style Farmhouse Lager.

All begin as one style or another of lager. Brett Lager was born as a Dortmunder; Blanc as a straight-forward pilsner; Mutualism as a pilsner brewed with locally grown wheat and grits. All three beers could have ended their fermentation journeys after the lagering process (in fact, Creature Comforts kegged off some of the base Mutualism pilsner and the staff of both Creature Comforts and Jester King drank through it as-is). Not stopping there, the brewers decided to add Brettanomyces, and in some cases additional wild/souring bacteria, to further ferment the beer.

“Who the heck Brett ages a lager? Let’s take a long beer and make it even longer,” jokes Ty Barnett, GoodLife’s owner.

The goal of initial lager fermentation, says Creature Comforts’ wood cellar and specialty brand manager Blake Tyers, is to create a neutral palette on which the Brett can express itself. Because lagers ferment cleanly, without an ale yeast’s phenol and ester by-products, flavors produced by the Brett really shine through.

“We looked at a paper from Chad Yakobson [founder of Crooked Stave and formerly the author of the Brettanomyces Project], his early stuff was theorizing on how if you had less esters and phenols, then the secondary fermentation, once the Brett got involved, it would show more mature flavors more quickly,” Tyers says. “That was originally our intent, that the Brett would show its own characteristics more clearly.”

Arizona Wilderness founder Jonathan Buford found a similar result with Blanc.

“Dosing the bottles with Brett was unique because this was an already dry beer,” he says. “We needed Brett to eat dextrins as there were very little sugars left from the initial fermentation. This stresses the Brett out and it funk-ified the beer rather quickly, which was the biggest surprise.”

If Brettanomyces flavors (and some acidity, in Mutualism and Brett Lager) dominate the three beers, why even use the word lagers to describe them at all?

“It was to initiate a conversation with the consumer so they can learn more about the process of these beers. [With our] mixed culture program, we only roll out a handful of bottles every year and each one is kind of a chance to talk to people about different processes,” Tyers says. “The name was basically to get a conversation started. And to show people that it’s not just some infected batch of beer that turned out this way.”

 

Author
Kate Bernot is DRAFT’s beer editor. Reach her at kate.bernot[at]draftmag.com.

Related Articles

,
5 new and coming-soon brewery music venues to keep on your radar

,
Best Breakfasts: LA’s Koreatown

,
Bombers Away: Why brewers are abandoning big bottles

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

This is *not* your typical pumpkin beer. @hiwirebrewing’s Sour Pumpkin Ale is brewed with roasted delicata pumpkins, cinnamon basil and blue ginger (all from @rayburnfarm) and then aged in rum, red wine and whiskey barrels for months before blending. The result is a totally different take on pumpkin beers that’s not bombarded with pie spices. 🎃
More ounces of delicious beer—we can toast to that! 🍻 @creaturecomfortsbeer has been canning in 16-ounces for about a month and a half now, and this is Duende, the first beer to appear in the new format. Since then, the brewery’s also released Crescendo IPA in 16-ounce four-packs. Anyone picked them up?
Oh good, we can finally stop eating directly from the peanut butter jar now that @motherearthbrewco’s bourbon barrel-aged peanut butter imperial stout is here! This autumn seasonal wallops the nose with fudge, spicy wet whiskey barrel, creamy peanut butter and nougat. The sip delivers huge milk chocolate, red raspberry, liquid marshmallow fluff before an exhale of peanut shell. Fellow peanut fiends, check it out.
You’d be forgiven for swapping a pint glass for a mug when you pour @averybrewingco’s Chai High porter. Lovers of chai’s ginger, cinnamon and spice will find all those familiar fall flavors over a rich porter base. Autumn engaged.
You could say we've fallen for @cellador_ales' Ad Absurdum saison. The lively pour bursts with aromas of white wine grapes, sharp oak, lime leaf and a quickly fading acetic twang. The sip should please fans of tart American saisons: Lemon rind and vino verde flavors are cushioned by an earthy osmanthus tea note, with spelt contributing complexity to the grain bill.
Darkness Day is almost here! On October 21, Surly Brewing releases Darkness, its big-as-can-get, broodingly black, gorgeously rich Russian Imperial Stout. We got a sneak peek, and where chocolate, coffee, tobacco and a wisp of cherry end, a hugely warming alcohol begins: Treat yourself to a taste of the dark side. #SurlyBrewing #sponsored
We believe in UFOs, martians, space invaders and the power of delicious spontaneously fermented beer. All of that brings us to Roswell, an outstanding series of lambic-inspired, fruited beer from the black-ops folks at @blackprojectbeer. The truth is out there—these beers are intergalacticly good.
Who's tried this awesome collaboration from @stonebrewing/@garageproject/@beavertownbeer? It's a double IPA with kiwi, yuzu and a kick of habanero. Hops meets heat meets juicy fruit is a killer trio.

Advertisement