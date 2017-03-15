Brewers Association releases 2016 lists of top 50 breweries by volume

The Brewers Association—the nonprofit trade group representing small and independent craft brewers—today released its annual lists of the top 50 American breweries, as measured by beer volume sold. In 2016, 40 of the top 50 overall breweries are what the BA considers “craft,” which means the brewery is “small” (annual production of six million barrels of beer or less), “independent” (at least 75 percent owned or controlled by a craft brewer) and “traditional” (at least 50 percent of the beer produced by the brewery is made with “traditional or innovative” ingredients). In 2015, 43 of the top 50 breweries met this definition.

The top five largest craft breweries remain unchanged from 2015, but Duvel Moortgat USA rose dramatically to the sixth spot; Duvel acquired Kansas City, Missouri’s Boulevard Brewing Co. in 2013 and combined U.S. operations with Paso Robles, California’s Firestone Walker in 2015. Firestone Walker held the 13th spot on theBA’s 2015 Top 50 craft list. New to the list of overall Top 50 breweries are Sapporo USA (19), Artisanal Brewing Ventures [a combination of Victory and Southern Tier announced in early 2016] (22), Gordon Biersch (43), Bear Republic (44) and Troegs (47). See the full lists below:

Top 50 Craft Brewing Companies

* per the Brewers Association definition of craft

Rank Brewing Company City State 1 D. G. Yuengling & Son, Inc Pottsville PA 2 Boston Beer Co Boston MA 3 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co Chico CA 4 New Belgium Brewing Co Fort Collins CO 5 Gambrinus San Antonio TX 6 Duvel Moortgat USA Paso Robles/Kansas City/Cooperstown CA/MO/NY 7 Bell’s Brewery, Inc Comstock MI 8 Deschutes Brewery Bend OR 9 Stone Brewing Co Escondido CA 10 Oskar Blues Brewing Holding Co Longmont CO 11 Brooklyn Brewery Brooklyn NY 12 Minhas Craft Brewery Monroe WI 13 Artisanal Brewing Ventures Downington/Lakewood PA/NY 14 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Milton DE 15 SweetWater Brewing Co Atlanta GA 16 New Glarus Brewing Co New Glarus WI 17 Matt Brewing Co Utica NY 18 Harpoon Brewery Boston MA 19 Alaskan Brewing Juneau AK 20 Abita Brewing Co Abita Springs LA 21 Great Lakes Brewing Co Cleveland OH 22 Anchor Brewing Co San Francisco CA 23 Stevens Point Brewery Stevens Point WI 24 (tie) August Schell Brewing Co New Ulm MN 24 (tie) Long Trail Brewing Co Bridgewater Corners VT 26 Summit Brewing Co Saint Paul MN 27 Odell Brewing Co Fort Collins CO 28 Shipyard Brewing Co Portland ME 29 Full Sail Brewing Co Hood River OR 30 Rogue Ales Newport OR 31 21st Amendment Brewery Bay Area CA 32 Flying Dog Brewery Frederick MD 33 Ninkasi Brewing Co Eugene OR 34 Gordon Biersch Brewing Co San Jose CA 35 Allagash Brewing Co Portland ME 36 Narragansett Brewing Co Providence RI 37 Green Flash Brewing Co San Diego CA 38 Tröegs Brewing Co Hershey PA 39 Uinta Brewing Co Salt Lake City UT 40 Bear Republic Brewing Co Cloverdale CA 41 Karl Strauss Brewing Co San Diego CA 42 Surly Brewing Co Minneapolis MN 43 Sixpoint Brewery Brooklyn NY 44 Left Hand Brewing Co Longmont CO 45 Lost Coast Brewery Eureka CA 46 Revolution Brewing Chicago IL 47 North Coast Brewing Co Fort Bragg CA 48 Avery Brewing Co Boulder CO 49 Real Ale Brewing Co Blanco TX 50 BJ’s Brewery Huntington Beach CA

Top 50 Overall Brewing Companies

*bold denotes a BA-defined craft brewery