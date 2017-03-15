Life on Tap.

Home Beer Brewers Association releases 2016 lists of top 50 breweries by volume

Brewers Association releases 2016 lists of top 50 breweries by volume

Duvel Moortgat USA makes big gains following combination with Firestone Walker.
Beer News
SHARE
, / 0
Courtesy of the Brewers Association

Courtesy of the Brewers Association

The Brewers Association—the nonprofit trade group representing small and independent craft brewers—today released its annual lists of the top 50 American breweries, as measured by beer volume sold. In 2016, 40 of the top 50 overall breweries are what the BA considers “craft,” which means the brewery is “small” (annual production of six million barrels of beer or less), “independent” (at least 75 percent owned or controlled by a craft brewer) and “traditional” (at least 50 percent of the beer produced by the brewery is made with “traditional or innovative” ingredients). In 2015, 43 of the top 50 breweries met this definition.

The top five largest craft breweries remain unchanged from 2015, but Duvel Moortgat USA rose dramatically to the sixth spot; Duvel acquired Kansas City, Missouri’s Boulevard Brewing Co. in 2013 and combined U.S. operations with Paso Robles, California’s Firestone Walker in 2015. Firestone Walker held the 13th spot on theBA’s 2015 Top 50 craft list. New to the list of overall Top 50 breweries are Sapporo USA (19), Artisanal Brewing Ventures [a combination of Victory and Southern Tier announced in early 2016] (22), Gordon Biersch (43), Bear Republic (44) and Troegs (47). See the full lists below:

Top 50 Craft Brewing Companies

* per the Brewers Association definition of craft

Rank Brewing Company City State
1 D. G. Yuengling & Son, Inc Pottsville PA
2 Boston Beer Co Boston MA
3 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co Chico CA
4 New Belgium Brewing Co Fort Collins CO
5 Gambrinus San Antonio TX
6 Duvel Moortgat USA Paso Robles/Kansas City/Cooperstown CA/MO/NY
7 Bell’s Brewery, Inc Comstock MI
8 Deschutes Brewery Bend OR
9 Stone Brewing Co Escondido CA
10 Oskar Blues Brewing Holding Co Longmont CO
11 Brooklyn Brewery Brooklyn NY
12 Minhas Craft Brewery Monroe WI
13 Artisanal Brewing Ventures Downington/Lakewood PA/NY
14 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Milton DE
15 SweetWater Brewing Co Atlanta GA
16 New Glarus Brewing Co New Glarus WI
17 Matt Brewing Co Utica NY
18 Harpoon Brewery Boston MA
19 Alaskan Brewing Juneau AK
20 Abita Brewing Co Abita Springs LA
21 Great Lakes Brewing Co Cleveland OH
22 Anchor Brewing Co San Francisco CA
23 Stevens Point Brewery Stevens Point WI
24 (tie) August Schell Brewing Co New Ulm MN
24 (tie) Long Trail Brewing Co Bridgewater Corners VT
26 Summit Brewing Co Saint Paul MN
27 Odell Brewing Co Fort Collins CO
28 Shipyard Brewing Co Portland ME
29 Full Sail Brewing Co Hood River OR
30 Rogue Ales Newport OR
31 21st Amendment Brewery Bay Area CA
32 Flying Dog Brewery Frederick MD
33 Ninkasi Brewing Co Eugene OR
34 Gordon Biersch Brewing Co San Jose CA
35 Allagash Brewing Co Portland ME
36 Narragansett Brewing Co Providence RI
37 Green Flash Brewing Co San Diego CA
38 Tröegs Brewing Co Hershey PA
39 Uinta Brewing Co Salt Lake City UT
40 Bear Republic Brewing Co Cloverdale CA
41 Karl Strauss Brewing Co San Diego CA
42 Surly Brewing Co Minneapolis MN
43 Sixpoint Brewery Brooklyn NY
44 Left Hand Brewing Co Longmont CO
45 Lost Coast Brewery Eureka CA
46 Revolution Brewing Chicago IL
47 North Coast Brewing Co Fort Bragg CA
48 Avery Brewing Co Boulder CO
49 Real Ale Brewing Co Blanco TX
50 BJ’s Brewery Huntington Beach CA

Top 50 Overall Brewing Companies

*bold denotes a BA-defined craft brewery

1 Anheuser-Busch, Inc (a) Saint Louis MO
2 MillerCoors (b) Chicago IL
3 Pabst Brewing Co (c) Los Angeles CA
4 D. G. Yuengling & Son, Inc Pottsville PA
5 North American Breweries (d) Rochester NY
6 Boston Beer Co (e) Boston MA
7 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co Chico CA
8 New Belgium Brewing Co Fort Collins CO
9 Lagunitas Brewing Co (f) Petaluma CA
10 Craft Brew Alliance (g) Portland OR
11 Gambrinus (h) San Antonio TX
12 Duvel Moortgat USA (i) Paso Robles/Kansas City/Cooperstown CA/MO/NY
13 Ballast Point Brewing Co (j) San Diego CA
14 Bell’s Brewery, Inc (k) Comstock MI
15 Deschutes Brewery Bend OR
16 Founders Brewing Co (l) Grand Rapids MI
17 Stone Brewing Co Escondido CA
18 Oskar Blues Brewing Holding Co (m) Longmont CO
19 Sapporo USA (n) La Crosse WI
20 Brooklyn Brewery Brooklyn NY
21 Minhas Craft Brewery (o) Monroe WI
22 Artisanal Brewing Ventures (p) Downington/Lakewood PA/NY
23 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Milton DE
24 SweetWater Brewing Co Atlanta GA
25 New Glarus Brewing Co New Glarus WI
26 Matt Brewing Co (q) Utica NY
27 Harpoon Brewery Boston MA
28 Alaskan Brewing Co Juneau AK
29 Abita Brewing Co Abita Springs LA
30 Great Lakes Brewing Co Cleveland OH
31 Anchor Brewing Co San Francisco CA
32 Stevens Point Brewery (r) Stevens Point WI
33 August Schell Brewing Co (s) New Ulm MN
33 Long Trail Brewing Co (t) Bridgewater Corners VT
35 Summit Brewing Co Saint Paul MN
36 Odell Brewing Co Fort Collins CO
37 Shipyard Brewing Co (u) Portland ME
38 Full Sail Brewing Co Hood River OR
39 Rogue Ales Newport OR
40 21st Amendment Brewery Bay Area CA
41 Flying Dog Brewery Frederick MD
42 Ninkasi Brewing Co Eugene OR
43 Gordon Biersch Brewing Co San Jose CA
44 Allagash Brewing Co Portland ME
45 Narragansett Brewing Co Providence RI
46 Green Flash Brewing Co (v) San Diego CA
47 Tröegs Brewing Co Hershey PA
48 Uinta Brewing Co Salt Lake City UT
49 Bear Republic Brewing Co Cloverdale CA
50 Pittsburgh Brewing Co (w) Pittsburgh PA

 

 

Tags: , , ,

 

Author
Kate Bernot is DRAFT’s beer editor. Reach her at kate.bernot[at]draftmag.com.

Related Articles

8 essential craft beers

,
There are no shortcuts

SLIDESHOW: Scenes from GABF

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

.@perennialbeer gave us sumpin’ to think about when they sent both the classic and Adola coffee-spiked versions of their imperial coffee stout, Sump. Do we prefer the cake batter-thick body and nutty nougat, chicory and cherry cordial character of the original, or the less-intense newbie that tastes like dark chocolate-covered acai berries with a vanilla chaser? We still can’t decide.
We’ve now rotated through ¾ of @melvinbeer’s Rotating Imperial IPA series. Citradamus (our favorite of the three here) is packed with bready malts and a garlic-and-chive hop character that makes it taste like a bloomin' onion; Drunken Master delivers compact kicks of overripe orange, weed and tangerine; and Asterisk drizzles passionfruit juice atop grass clippings and onion skin. The only can missing is Lambda Lambda Lambda, a 13% triple IPA, but we might have to search for it—the beers in the RIIPA series rotate so that no two are available within the same state at the same time.
Dinosaur World: a scary place for Lego guys; a tasty beer for us. @moderntimesbeer’s hazy double IPA lands with sweet bursts of Orange Julius, grapefruit and a hint of pineapple; its fruit focus and cloud-soft bitterness encourage saurian-sized sips that conclude with warm wheat and mango pulp.
When in Seattle, you can essentially read up on the entire history of beer courtesy of the walls at @pikebrewing. Oh, and it's a great refuge from a day spent browsing Pike Place Market. Watch for some changes from these guys this summer ...
Intriguing hop combinations abound in Seattle. Exhibit A: @cloudburstbrew's Broken Specter pale ale with lime-rind Motueka and cedar-spicy experiment hop 438. Easy to drink but with enough of a twist to keep you thinking.
This is where the barrel magic happens at @fremontbrewing. Look out for the brewery's Black Heron project, a series of mixed-culture and oak-aged beers debuting soon with a oak-fermented golden ale with viognier grapes.
When we talk about a lager renaissance, this is what we're talking about! @reubensbrews Pils does it right with German malts, Czech hops and a perfectly round mouthfeel. Look for it in cans in June—or in the taproom right now.
The labels on @temescalbeer’s cans hit us right in the early-90s sweet spot, but the beers inside are all that and a bag of chips. Mondo Pils mingles dried grass, cracked black pepper, sourdough and orange zest before a cleansing saltine cracker swallow, while New Feeling tastes like a cool bag of pelletized hops inside a smoothie shop: wheat grass, mango and melon plus pine supported by sweet pastry dough.

Advertisement