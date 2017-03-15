Brewers Association releases 2016 lists of top 50 breweries by volume

The Brewers Association—the nonprofit trade group representing small and independent craft brewers—today released its annual lists of the top 50 American breweries, as measured by beer volume sold. In 2016, 40 of the top 50 overall breweries are what the BA considers “craft,” which means the brewery is “small” (annual production of six million barrels of beer or less), “independent” (at least 75 percent owned or controlled by a craft brewer) and “traditional” (at least 50 percent of the beer produced by the brewery is made with “traditional or innovative” ingredients). In 2015, 43 of the top 50 breweries met this definition.
The top five largest craft breweries remain unchanged from 2015, but Duvel Moortgat USA rose dramatically to the sixth spot; Duvel acquired Kansas City, Missouri’s Boulevard Brewing Co. in 2013 and combined U.S. operations with Paso Robles, California’s Firestone Walker in 2015. Firestone Walker held the 13th spot on theBA’s 2015 Top 50 craft list. New to the list of overall Top 50 breweries are Sapporo USA (19), Artisanal Brewing Ventures [a combination of Victory and Southern Tier announced in early 2016] (22), Gordon Biersch (43), Bear Republic (44) and Troegs (47). See the full lists below:
Top 50 Craft Brewing Companies
* per the Brewers Association definition of craft
|Rank
|Brewing Company
|City
|State
|1
|D. G. Yuengling & Son, Inc
|Pottsville
|PA
|2
|Boston Beer Co
|Boston
|MA
|3
|Sierra Nevada Brewing Co
|Chico
|CA
|4
|New Belgium Brewing Co
|Fort Collins
|CO
|5
|Gambrinus
|San Antonio
|TX
|6
|Duvel Moortgat USA
|Paso Robles/Kansas City/Cooperstown
|CA/MO/NY
|7
|Bell’s Brewery, Inc
|Comstock
|MI
|8
|Deschutes Brewery
|Bend
|OR
|9
|Stone Brewing Co
|Escondido
|CA
|10
|Oskar Blues Brewing Holding Co
|Longmont
|CO
|11
|Brooklyn Brewery
|Brooklyn
|NY
|12
|Minhas Craft Brewery
|Monroe
|WI
|13
|Artisanal Brewing Ventures
|Downington/Lakewood
|PA/NY
|14
|Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
|Milton
|DE
|15
|SweetWater Brewing Co
|Atlanta
|GA
|16
|New Glarus Brewing Co
|New Glarus
|WI
|17
|Matt Brewing Co
|Utica
|NY
|18
|Harpoon Brewery
|Boston
|MA
|19
|Alaskan Brewing
|Juneau
|AK
|20
|Abita Brewing Co
|Abita Springs
|LA
|21
|Great Lakes Brewing Co
|Cleveland
|OH
|22
|Anchor Brewing Co
|San Francisco
|CA
|23
|Stevens Point Brewery
|Stevens Point
|WI
|24 (tie)
|August Schell Brewing Co
|New Ulm
|MN
|24 (tie)
|Long Trail Brewing Co
|Bridgewater Corners
|VT
|26
|Summit Brewing Co
|Saint Paul
|MN
|27
|Odell Brewing Co
|Fort Collins
|CO
|28
|Shipyard Brewing Co
|Portland
|ME
|29
|Full Sail Brewing Co
|Hood River
|OR
|30
|Rogue Ales
|Newport
|OR
|31
|21st Amendment Brewery
|Bay Area
|CA
|32
|Flying Dog Brewery
|Frederick
|MD
|33
|Ninkasi Brewing Co
|Eugene
|OR
|34
|Gordon Biersch Brewing Co
|San Jose
|CA
|35
|Allagash Brewing Co
|Portland
|ME
|36
|Narragansett Brewing Co
|Providence
|RI
|37
|Green Flash Brewing Co
|San Diego
|CA
|38
|Tröegs Brewing Co
|Hershey
|PA
|39
|Uinta Brewing Co
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|40
|Bear Republic Brewing Co
|Cloverdale
|CA
|41
|Karl Strauss Brewing Co
|San Diego
|CA
|42
|Surly Brewing Co
|Minneapolis
|MN
|43
|Sixpoint Brewery
|Brooklyn
|NY
|44
|Left Hand Brewing Co
|Longmont
|CO
|45
|Lost Coast Brewery
|Eureka
|CA
|46
|Revolution Brewing
|Chicago
|IL
|47
|North Coast Brewing Co
|Fort Bragg
|CA
|48
|Avery Brewing Co
|Boulder
|CO
|49
|Real Ale Brewing Co
|Blanco
|TX
|50
|BJ’s Brewery
|Huntington Beach
|CA
Top 50 Overall Brewing Companies
*bold denotes a BA-defined craft brewery
|1
|Anheuser-Busch, Inc (a)
|Saint Louis
|MO
|2
|MillerCoors (b)
|Chicago
|IL
|3
|Pabst Brewing Co (c)
|Los Angeles
|CA
|4
|D. G. Yuengling & Son, Inc
|Pottsville
|PA
|5
|North American Breweries (d)
|Rochester
|NY
|6
|Boston Beer Co (e)
|Boston
|MA
|7
|Sierra Nevada Brewing Co
|Chico
|CA
|8
|New Belgium Brewing Co
|Fort Collins
|CO
|9
|Lagunitas Brewing Co (f)
|Petaluma
|CA
|10
|Craft Brew Alliance (g)
|Portland
|OR
|11
|Gambrinus (h)
|San Antonio
|TX
|12
|Duvel Moortgat USA (i)
|Paso Robles/Kansas City/Cooperstown
|CA/MO/NY
|13
|Ballast Point Brewing Co (j)
|San Diego
|CA
|14
|Bell’s Brewery, Inc (k)
|Comstock
|MI
|15
|Deschutes Brewery
|Bend
|OR
|16
|Founders Brewing Co (l)
|Grand Rapids
|MI
|17
|Stone Brewing Co
|Escondido
|CA
|18
|Oskar Blues Brewing Holding Co (m)
|Longmont
|CO
|19
|Sapporo USA (n)
|La Crosse
|WI
|20
|Brooklyn Brewery
|Brooklyn
|NY
|21
|Minhas Craft Brewery (o)
|Monroe
|WI
|22
|Artisanal Brewing Ventures (p)
|Downington/Lakewood
|PA/NY
|23
|Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
|Milton
|DE
|24
|SweetWater Brewing Co
|Atlanta
|GA
|25
|New Glarus Brewing Co
|New Glarus
|WI
|26
|Matt Brewing Co (q)
|Utica
|NY
|27
|Harpoon Brewery
|Boston
|MA
|28
|Alaskan Brewing Co
|Juneau
|AK
|29
|Abita Brewing Co
|Abita Springs
|LA
|30
|Great Lakes Brewing Co
|Cleveland
|OH
|31
|Anchor Brewing Co
|San Francisco
|CA
|32
|Stevens Point Brewery (r)
|Stevens Point
|WI
|33
|August Schell Brewing Co (s)
|New Ulm
|MN
|33
|Long Trail Brewing Co (t)
|Bridgewater Corners
|VT
|35
|Summit Brewing Co
|Saint Paul
|MN
|36
|Odell Brewing Co
|Fort Collins
|CO
|37
|Shipyard Brewing Co (u)
|Portland
|ME
|38
|Full Sail Brewing Co
|Hood River
|OR
|39
|Rogue Ales
|Newport
|OR
|40
|21st Amendment Brewery
|Bay Area
|CA
|41
|Flying Dog Brewery
|Frederick
|MD
|42
|Ninkasi Brewing Co
|Eugene
|OR
|43
|Gordon Biersch Brewing Co
|San Jose
|CA
|44
|Allagash Brewing Co
|Portland
|ME
|45
|Narragansett Brewing Co
|Providence
|RI
|46
|Green Flash Brewing Co (v)
|San Diego
|CA
|47
|Tröegs Brewing Co
|Hershey
|PA
|48
|Uinta Brewing Co
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|49
|Bear Republic Brewing Co
|Cloverdale
|CA
|50
|Pittsburgh Brewing Co (w)
|Pittsburgh
|PA
