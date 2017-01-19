Life on Tap.

Home Beer Built from the ground up: Plow Brewing

Built from the ground up: Plow Brewing

Plow Brewing Co. is the brewery that Kevin Robinson built. Literally.
Beer
SHARE
, / 0
Plow Brewing Co. owner Kevin Robinson | Photo by Max Whittaker

Plow Brewing Co. owner Kevin Robinson | Photo by Max Whittaker

THERE’S AN OLD IRISH PROVERB: You’ll never plow a field by turning it over in your mind. And in December 2013, Kevin Robinson, owner of Plow Brewing Co., was about to get his hands dirty: He had just signed the lease on his own Santa Rosa, California, brewery space, which had been his aim since he first entered the 18-week Master Brewers program at the University of California, Davis 10 years earlier. In the meantime, he did stints at Lagunitas Brewing Co., Speakeasy Ales & Lagers, Russian River Brewing Co. and a winery in St. Helena, where Robinson says he, “… got to see fermentation from the perspective of the grape.” Itwould be another year and a half, however, before he invited the first customer into his brewery. He had to build it first.

“There’s no used brewing equipment out there at all—or there is, but it’s too expensive,” Robinson says. For one of the first pieces of equipment, manufacturers’ quotes were cost prohibitive (in the $50,000 range) for fabrication and installation. “I priced out the equipment, boughtall the parts and was able to build the steam boiler myself for $8,000,” he says.

Robinson has always been mechanically inclined. “I was the type of kid who would take apart the lawn mower, try to put it back together and totally piss my dad off,” he says. Through his teens and mid-20s, he worked as an auto mechanic.

“By the time I got the job at Lagunitas, I already knew how to weld,” Robinson says. “They had a full-time maintenance guy who I would bug at all hours so I could watch him work on stuff. Every brewery I worked at, and even at the winery, whenever things broke, I was right there fixing it. I learned how things work and why they break and how to fix them when they do.”

The cold box at Plow Brewing Co. | Photo by Max Whittaker

The cold box at Plow Brewing Co. | Photo by Max Whittaker

 

Robinson’s boil kettle, acquired from a defunct juice factory, came without a steam jacket, so he built one himself. (“It gets raging boils,” he says.) He retrofitted old dairy tanks to act as the lagering vessels for his unique Sonoma Coast Pils. His heat exchanger, acquired from an old Gatorade plant, had to be adjusted to run at one quarter capacity; it’s hilariously oversized for the as-yet small brewery. Even the mash tun—the one piece of the brewhouse Robinson says he really didn’t want to build—was assembled by the brewer’s hand.

Yet as ad hoc as the equipment is, everything works perfectly—well enough, in fact, that Cooperage Brewing Co., located just down the road from Plow, produces all its wort using Robinson’s Frankenstein brewhouse. But it won’t last forever. With plans to soon begin selling Plow beers in 16-ounce cans—and to someday ship the four seasonal beers produced under his higher-end Divine Brewing brand nationwide—equipment upgrades will have to come. There’s some worry that changes to Plow’s unique brewing setup might also change the beers people have come to love. But Robinson isn’t concerned.

“It’ll be a challenge on that day, but I’m good at that: taking equipment and making that equipment do what I want it to do,” Robinson says. “The equipment will try to change the beers, but I won’t let it.”

 

Tags: , , ,

 

Author
Zach Fowle is DRAFT's beer editor. Reach him at zach@draftmag.com.

Related Articles

Spotlight: Oakshire

Top 10 harvest beers

,
Beer Portraits artist paints his subjects in beer

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

We named Milkstachio one of our 25 Beers of the Year in 2016 because it reminded us that a beer doesn’t need to be crazy-complex to wow you; simple, clean flavors can inspire love, too. The collaborative milk stout made by @hopbutcher and @dryhopchicago is back again this year to scoop natural pistachio ice cream and milk chocolate onto its aroma. Bitter charred malts turn that chocolate dark on the tongue, and a midpalate surge of milky sweetness is met with pistachio butter in the finish. Every sip is just plain fun.
It's a little cold for fishing in most places, but @capeannbrewing's Reel Easy session IPA tastes like sunnier times—a pleasant aroma of white clover and fresh grass, with a mouthful of hops both sweet tangerine-orange and white onion. The catch? It's only in Massachusetts, for now...
Put @cellarwestartisanales on your radar: The Boulder, Colorado-based wild ale brewery can balance the cocoa, blackberry and sarsaparilla notes found in its red wine barrel-aged porter God’s Eye just as well as it can the combination of dry hay, pear skin, crackers, peppercorns, parsley and garlic powder in Westfield, its very authentic-tasting saison.
It doesn't have to a winter afternoon to enjoy @kalispellbrewing's fantastic Winter at Noon dunkel, but it seems extra right. Toasty and rich without being sweet, this amber lager is equally refreshing and comforting. A perfect cold-weather lager.
An authentic-tasting gueuze calls for an authentic Belgian lambic basket, and @jesterkingbrewery's Spon-Methode Gueuze is about as authentic as it gets. Lemon juice, wet hay, vanilla custard, fresh-split oak, sweet verbena, pear skin and peach syrup meet the underside of a horse saddle in the nose; even more lemon emerges on that palate (though there’s less acidic burn than one would imagine), then rhubarb and dry vanilla bean fade as oaky tannins bite. It’s outrageously vibrant, complex, and accurate to this hard-to-replicate style.
When a German lager meets a quartet of American hops ... you have a beer that dreams of thawing weather. Montana, keep an eye out for @bayernbrewing's Inconceivable, hitting taps and bottles soon.
Say goodbye to @newbelgium Ranger and Rampant, and say hello to the Voodoo Rangers. The 8 Hop Pale Ale combines flavors of fresh-cut grass, Clementine oranges and caramelized garlic in a crushably clean 5.5% format; the 7% IPA utilizes Mosaic and Amarillo hops for flashes of Lemonheads, tangerine, mango and dried onion; and the Imperial IPA hides its 9% ABV behind notes of pine needles, cantaloupe rind, orange blossom honey and rose petals.
All three of the canned IPAs we tried from Atlanta-based newbie @scofflawbeer impressed us with their balance (see what we did there?), but we especially dug Hooligan, whose feather-light bitterness made flavors of orange zest, papaya, sugar cookies and green onion topped with a splash of tangy grapefruit all the more enticing.

Advertisement