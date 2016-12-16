Life on Tap.

Home Beer Our cellar: 2016 goes out with a bang

We raid our cellar to toast auld lang syne.
Samuel Adams Merry Maker 2013
Spiced Stout
Three years have morphed gingerbread flavors into spiced banana-bread richness; mouthfeel remains full, creamy and vibrant.

Forgotten Boardwalk Mashkeh the Magnificent 2015
Barrel-aged Belgian Golden Strong Ale
Intensified honey tones give this apple brandy barrel-aged ale brewed with potatoes (think latkes with applesauce) lovely depth.

Fremont Abominable 2014
Barrel-Aged Strong Ale
A couple of Christmases in the cellar have summoned rich notes of melting chocolate and Luxardo cherry-topped cheesecake with graham cracker crust.

Dubuisson Scaldis Noël 2008
Belgian Dark Strong Ale
Pleasant warmth persists after eight years, drying out Cointreau-like citrus, brioche and ginger-anise spice.

Lost Abbey Gift of the Magi 2008
Spiced Bière de Garde
The once-golden beer may have lost its luster, but its warm star anise and tree barklike spicing is even brighter.

Deschutes Jubel 2010
American Strong Ale
A strong ale’s deep malts have darkened into burnt toast edges, cloaking beautiful dark cherry and bread pudding.

Anchor Christmas Ale 2013
Winter Warmer
Three years is the sweet spot; perfectly dry and spiced, it’s like biting into a gingersnap cookie sprinkled with pine needles.

@kcbcbeer is setting an awesome precedent with its first canned beer, Dangerous Precedent IPA. Swing by their taproom and don't sleep on their other taps, including a delicious chocolate stout and a crispy German pils.
We're totally sold on @trvebrewing and its lineup of flavorful but refreshingly drinkable wild ales--especially the dry-hopped, limelike Cursed and smoky-sour Dhumavati. Definitely worth a visit the next time you're in Denver.
Cheer or fear? @listermannbrewing Belsnickel is here! Our judging panel went nuts for this brandy- and bourbon-aged strong ale and its impish additions of ginger, chocolate, allspice and orange peel, which give the beer a spicy, fruitcakelike quality to go with sugary vanilla, robust red wine and an admirably well-hidden 12.5% ABV.
How to make a Red Atrial: Take one part @wickedweedbrewing Red Angel and one part @jesterkingbrewery Atrial Rubicite, mix them together and referment the blend on four pounds per gallon of fresh raspberries for two months. The resulting brew swirls intense berry notes—stems, seeds and all—among flavors of red wine, sweet and sour sauce, buttery vanilla and a soft mint-and-almond character you usually only find in the classic lambics of Belgium.
A classic every year! The 42nd iteration of @anchorbrewing Christmas ale leans on wintery spices with dark fruit malts and a nice, manageable 6.5% ABV. We're chilling ours au naturel.
97% of climate scientists and 100% of Draft editors agree: @sixpoint Global Warmer is real, man-made and delicious. Rising levels of caramelized onion, orange slices and cantaloupe blanket emissions of spun sugar and toasted biscuits, while assertive pithy bitterness plants itself on the palate and probably won’t decrease unless we dramatically alter our drinking behavior.
We're digging into the cellar this week and tasting some old winter favorites. Any special bottles you've been saving for the holidays?
How strong do you like your stout? @hoppinfrogbrewery's BORIS Reserve is 9.4% ABV, Rocky Mountain DORIS picks up a percentage point via whiskey barrel-aging (it's 10.5%), and TORIS is a whopping 13.8%.

