Our cellar: 2016 goes out with a bang

Samuel Adams Merry Maker 2013

Spiced Stout

Three years have morphed gingerbread flavors into spiced banana-bread richness; mouthfeel remains full, creamy and vibrant.

Forgotten Boardwalk Mashkeh the Magnificent 2015

Barrel-aged Belgian Golden Strong Ale

Intensified honey tones give this apple brandy barrel-aged ale brewed with potatoes (think latkes with applesauce) lovely depth.

Fremont Abominable 2014

Barrel-Aged Strong Ale

A couple of Christmases in the cellar have summoned rich notes of melting chocolate and Luxardo cherry-topped cheesecake with graham cracker crust.

Dubuisson Scaldis Noël 2008

Belgian Dark Strong Ale

Pleasant warmth persists after eight years, drying out Cointreau-like citrus, brioche and ginger-anise spice.

Lost Abbey Gift of the Magi 2008

Spiced Bière de Garde

The once-golden beer may have lost its luster, but its warm star anise and tree barklike spicing is even brighter.

Deschutes Jubel 2010

American Strong Ale

A strong ale’s deep malts have darkened into burnt toast edges, cloaking beautiful dark cherry and bread pudding.

Anchor Christmas Ale 2013

Winter Warmer

Three years is the sweet spot; perfectly dry and spiced, it’s like biting into a gingersnap cookie sprinkled with pine needles.