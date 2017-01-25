Deschutes race awarding weight in beer

Life on Tap.

Participants run 1K laps and drink Pacific Wonderland Lager
Deschutes Brewery is capitalizing on the popularity of the beer mile with a race of its own, and the winning team will take home its weight in beer.

The Oregon brewery is hosting the Brewers Cup Relay, a 4-kilometer race for teams of two or four runners. Participants will run a 1K lap and drink a Pacific Wonderland Lager before tagging a teammate to repeat the process.

There’s also a division for breweries to compete—all team members must be currently employed at the same brewery—with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to a charity of the brewery’s choice.

Prizes include winning the team’s weight in Deschutes Brewery Pacific Wonderland Lager; Deschutes Brewery Public House gift certificates; and Deschutes Brewery swag.

The relay will take place on February 4th after the 2017 Cross Country championships in Bend, Oregon. Sign up here.

Tim Cigelske is DRAFT's Beer Runner. (Beer Run•ner [noun]: Someone equally devoted to fine beer appreciation and an active, healthy lifestyle. Ex. "John downed four microbrews at the triathlon finish line. He's a total beer runner.”) Follow Tim on Twitter @TheBeerRunner, and email him at beerrunner [at] draftmag.com.

