Pubs we love: Dog-friendly bars

Let your best friend have its day at these crafty outdoor spots.
Night Shift Brewing | Photo by Tim Oxton

Los Angeles // THE MORRISON
3179 Los Feliz Blvd., themorrisonla.com

The patio is pooch country at this Atwater Village burger and beer joint, perched on the fringes of sprawling Griffith Park—the perfect place to let your furry friend work up an appetite before digging into a dish from the restaurant’s dog menu. Scan the 40 nation-spanning handles for homegrown offerings like Smog City and 21st Amendment collab California Love, a pinot noir must-infused imperial red ale. For the canine with champagne taste, doggie menu items like hamburger meat and rice are served up on a silver platter.

Everett, Massachusetts // NIGHT SHIFT BREWING
87 Santilli Highway, nightshiftbrewing.com

Dogs can join the party any time this Boston-area brewery and taproom’s patio is open, but from late spring through fall, Tuesday nights are particularly pup-friendly. The weekly Paws+Pints event encourages dogs and their humans alike to mingle while supporting local animal charities. Keep your eyes peeled for quirky seasonals like Harborside, a briny gose brewed with oysters from nearby Island Creek. Hit the store for swanky swag like eco-friendly logo collars and leashes.

Seattle // NORM’S EATERY & ALE HOUSE
460 N 36th St., normseatery.com

Well-behaved dogs are warmly welcomed on the patio and inside the barroom at this Fremont neighborhood casual spot, which hosts pooch-centric events (think Santa photos and costume pageants) throughout the year. Thursdays are trivia nights. Look for limited-release gems like The Rusty Nail, a licorice-laced, bourbon barrel-aged imperial oatmeal stout from neighborhood favorite Fremont Brewing. Treat your four-legged bestie to a frosty pint—er, bowl—of Bowser Beer, a non-alcoholic “brew” available in pork, chicken and beef flavors.

Austin // YARD BAR
6700 Burnet Rd., yardbar.com

An off-leash play park kitted out with fire hydrants, crawl tunnels and hurdles will get your dog’s tail wagging, while a menu of solid pub grub, an in-yard bar and an easy-breezy vibe will keep you fed, hydrated and happy. A dedicated Austin Beerworks tap pours seasonals and one-offs like French Bully, a velvety black saison brewed in partnership with the bar. Show off your pooch’s star quality during the monthly Best in Show contest; winners will be featured in a calendar, available in late 2017.

Author
Kate Bernot is DRAFT’s beer editor. Reach her at kate.bernot[at]draftmag.com.

One Comment

  • Michael says:
    April 20, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Romero’s K9 in Lafayette Colorado has to be one of the best places for dogs and brews. Phenomenal tap-list with a pebbled patio for all dogs to get their zoomies on! Gotta love their business model, especially in Colorado!

