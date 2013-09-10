Life on Tap.

Drink this now: plum beers

Earlier this year, I made a case for cucumber as the next big ingredient—or, at least, pointed to the fact that cucumbers were popping up in saisons, cream ales and pale ales (I even saw a cucumber-flavored Gatorade the other day). Well, now I’m making a case for another ingredient: plum.

We’ve sipped several plum beers this year and they’ve been great. After all, plum is a common flavor found in many beer styles, especially the Belgian varieties, so it doesn’t seem out of place when you taste the fruit. Plus, “plum” is fun to say, so bonus points.

We recently opened two plum beers—again, both great—and the expression of the fruit really couldn’t have been more different from beer to beer. On the low end of the spectrum was Southern Tier Plum Noir. This limited release is essentially an imperial porter brewed with pureed Italian plums. At its heart, it’s a fantastic porter. But the very subtle lacing of ripe plum throughout the sip, especially well into the finish, added a certain fruity elegance to the dark, roasted malt swallow.

On the other end of the spectrum was LoverBeer Beer Brugna, an Italian beer brewed back in 2011. By the taste of it, 2011 was a great year for making plum beers and 2013 was an even better year to drink them. This ale was brewed with plums and fermented in oak barrels, and it was a showstopper. Subtle tart scents sharpened an amazing fruity, perfumy plum aroma. On the tongue, minimal carbonation lent a velvety smoothness to the swallow; nicely contrasted by a sour bite. Dark, tart plum and floral oak marked the profile, and just lasted through the finish. It was stunning.

So far, I haven’t sipped a plum beer I didn’t like, and I can’t say the same for other fruit varieties in beer (I’m looking at you, cherry). Now, if someone will finally brew a plum pale ale hopped with fruity New Zealand varieties, I’ll be in heaven.

Sipped a great plum beer recently?

 

Chris Staten is DRAFT’s beer editor. Follow him on Twitter at @DRAFTbeereditor and email him at chris.staten@draftmag.com.

One Comment

  • Kevin McMahon says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Coincidentally, I just kegged a citrusy pale ale with fresh plums from my back yard added to secondary. Hops used for the base beer were Galaxy, Citra and Mosaic. I’ll share my thoughts in a few weeks at traildogbrewing.com – my brewery in planning site. It’s dry and tart with good body. Hoping it has enough residual sugar to provide the balance.

