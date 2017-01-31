Life on Tap.

Home Beer Brewers and beer lovers are getting drunk for the ACLU

Brewers and beer lovers are getting drunk for the ACLU

Those pledging to #DrinkForGood are donating money for every beer they drink.
Beer News
SHARE
, / 0

Screen Shot 2017-01-31 at 12.00.04 PM
If you see Will Gordon drunk in the next month, don’t worry; it’s for a good cause. Gordon, a Boston-based freelance food and drink writer who regularly covers beer for Vinepair, has pledged to donate $1 to the American Civil Liberties Union for every beer he drinks.

Why? While watching the political events of last weekend unfold, Gordon says, “I just had this general feeling of impotent rage. I’m sitting watching people being detained at airports, and I’m drinking beer and reading Twitter and wondering if I can do anything. And as this was spinning in my head, the ACLU was actively doing something good.”

So Gordon decided to turn his reason for drinking—the events of the past weekend—into a positive by donating dollars for every beer he finished to the ACLU.

“There’s a level of guilt associated with drinking beer while all this is going on, beer being such an optional luxury item,” he says. “I’m certainly not going to stop drinking good beer, but maybe I can use it to mitigate my role in the end of the world.”

Gordon wasn’t the only one to funnel his giving toward the ACLU: The group received more than $24 million in online donations last weekend—up from an average of $3 million to $4 million each year. At least several hundred of those $24 million came from brewers, beer writers and regular old beer drinkers who, after seeing Gordon’s post about his pledge on Twitter, also pledged to #DrinkForGood.

John Laffler, founder of Chicago’s Off Color Brewing, was one of the first to follow Gordon’s lead, dropping this message on his personal Twitter page:

Screen Shot 2017-01-31 at 12.00.04 PM

Now, folks from every section of the beer industry are jumping on board. Representatives from Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Mystic Brewery in Chelsea, Massachusetts, have promised to #DrinkForGood, and along with pledging to donate, Almanac Beer Co. founder and head brewer Jesse Friedman declared his brewery would soon craft a beer called ACLIBU, with a portion of sales going to the ACLU. Todd Alstrom, founder of beeradvocate.com, also announced that he and his brother and site co-founder Jason would be donating $1 to ACLU for every subscription or renewal to the website’s monthly BeerAdvocate magazine until the end of February.

To keep the momentum going, Gordon plans to post a weekly roundup of beers drank and dollars donated on Vinepair, with invited beer industry pros—“special guest livers,” he calls them—providing their own donation lists. He says close to 100 people have messaged him so far, and many more have pledged their beers on social media. Keep an eye out for the series to start next week, and keep up with beer drinkers’ donations—or add your own—using the hashtag #DrinkForGood.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

Choosing a gin barrel for your first barrel-aged beer is bold, but the risk totally pays off for @corridorchicago. The @fewspirits gin barrel-aged First Daze Here saison picks up a juicy lime zest aroma with a touch of dry grass. On the tongue, the gin reads as lemongrass and flowers than intensely herbal juniper. Overall, refreshing, bright and pleasantly dry, a feat of restraint—just how we like our saisons.
When you encounter last year's GABF gold medal-winning Irish red (@highlanderbeer Devil's Hump) at the source, you order it. Lots of smooth caramel and buttered toast slide into a surprisingly dry but still bready finish. A great winter pint after a day skiing Snowbowl.
We usually prefer our sandwiches with *chunky* peanut butter, but @backfortybeer's super-smooth Peanut Butter Porter has us rethinking that stance. Its creamy flavor kicks off with sweet notes of pecan, Frangelico, waffle cones, cola and dates; smooth roasted peanut is the last to arrive but its presence obscures the beer's 10.5% ABV heroically. Pair with bread slices and you've got lunch.
We usually prefer our sandwiches with *chunky* peanut butter, but @backfortybeer's super-smooth Peanut Butter Porter has us rethinking that stance. Its creamy flavor kicks off with sweet notes of pecan, Frangelico, waffle cones, cola and dates; smooth roasted peanut is the last to arrive but its presence obscures the beer's 10.5% ABV heroically. Pair with bread slices and you've got lunch.
Can you guess how many different hop varieties are in this @rogueales IPA? Enough to weave a complex aroma packed with underripe tangerine, mango skin, wheat grass and orange blossoms in bloom, and enough to give the flavor a surprising pre-swallow surge of sugary cherries that's quickly replaced by dried mint and rough, woody bitterness that builds and builds. Still stumped? Grab a six-pack and start drinking--you'll figure it out eventually.
What, doesn't everybody take their coffee with fennel, licorice and anise? No? Just us? You guys must not have tried Caffe Corretto, @cartonbrewing's 12%
It's Beer Can Appreciation Day (which recognizes the glorious day in 1935 that the first can of beer was sold), so we're appreciating the hell out of this can of Intergalaxyc T.R.I.P. from @aeronautbrewing. Galaxy hops take the tongue on a ride through clusters of Lemon Drop candies, dehydrated grass, grapefruit and dandelion before Juicy Fruit gum supernovas at the swallow; the 7.5% ABV is so well-hidden it may as well be inside a black hole. This particular can even comes with a bonus: Instructions on how to get a free copy of T.R.I.P., the latest album from @thelightsout.
From Creamsicles to tacos to waffles, food flavors are becoming a part of an unlikely beer style: the IPA. Read how breweries are melding these flavors with new hop varieties to create one-of-a-kind IPAs. [link in our profile 👆🏽]

Advertisement