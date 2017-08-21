Life on Tap.

Home Beer Eclipsed: Three beer styles that have gone from light to dark

Eclipsed: Three beer styles that have gone from light to dark

Stars aren’t the only things that can change from golden and bright to black as night.
Beer
SHARE
, / 0

finback the sun is too bright, idle vine the wanderer, bhramari molly's lips

Just as the sun goes from bright to black today, so do some of the beer styles we love. Brewers’ experimentations with new ingredients and techniques inevitably lead them to some strange places and can take traditionally sunny styles in stygian directions. Here are three that have a little more staying power than your average eclipse.

Black Gose
Classic goses are brewed with pilsner and wheat malt, which lend a slightly cloudy, golden appearance. The black gose swaps a percentage of these pale grains for darker ingredients such as chocolate malt or roasted barley, which impart subtle toasty flavors to accent the coriander, salt and acidic snap common in traditional versions of the style.
Four to try: Bhramari Molly’s Lips, Finback The Sun Is Too Bright, Stillwater/Siren When the Light Gose Out, Front Range Kilauea

Black Saison
To see a saison turn to the dark side is somewhat like watching a star burn out; to us, it is the quintessential summer style, as dry and thirst-quenching as it is lively and bright. But blackened versions can have their appeal, as the hints of espresso and dark chocolate imparted by the dark malts provide intriguing notes when paired with the base style’s peppery, pearlike yeast flavors.
Four to try: Three Magnets Sleeveless, Monday Night Dad Bod, Pale Fire Rorschach, Victory Selene

Black IPA
The original bright-beer-gone-black, the black IPA goes by many names, including the regionally focused Cascadian Dark Ale and the super-confusing American Black Ale. Call it what you want; the style pits bold hop flavor and bitterness against roasted malt notes that range from sugary chocolate squares to smoky charred meat.
Four to try: 21st Amendment Back in Black, Odell Mountain Standard, Surly Damien, Idle Vine The Wanderer

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

Right on cue, it's @4handsbrewingco's On Cue. Pink Himilayan sea salt, cucumber and hibiscus infuse this gose with a tangy, vegetal flavor and a pretty pink hue to match; it's like a refreshing spa day for your tongue.
Pairing beer with cheese is a sure-fire hit. Learn how to nail it before your next party with the link in our bio! #sponsored
Put Mamaw's Mean Cobbler on the windowsill and we'd float over to it like a Looney Toons character; the variant of @hardywood's Peach Tripel is brewed with vanilla, cinnamon and lactose for a rich aroma your gam-gam's pastries would kill for. Cinnamon sticks slap the tongue with each sip before honey and almost-tart peach arrive, while swallows bring things to a doughy pie crust close. A dessert beer through and through, the beer's thick with sugar; we'd love to try it fermented with a little Brett for dryness and funk.
Big thanks to @schlaflybeer for providing the only two things you really need for a successful eclipse viewing: protective eyewear and a dense, bready Munich helles. Both equally important.
Had to stop in for a flight at the new @torchedhopbrewing. Definitely try out Blue's Clues (the pink one): It's a velvet-smooth
Scenes from @sheltonbrothers The Festival: Bottles of @jesterkingbrewery Atrial Rubicite await the coming horde.
You better believe we'll be at @sheltonbrothers' The Festival, which begins tonight. But first, a stop at Atlanta beer darling @scofflawbeer to scope their buzzed-about IPAs and killer chalk art.
@burialbeer and @jwakefieldbeer both know their way around a good stout; their powers combined resulted in something both cosmic and divine. Additions of chocolate, salted caramel and toasted pecans lend the imperial milk stout a dessertlike but approachable flavor brimming with candied nuts, fig jam and chocolate truffles, while a barely-there burst of charred malt at the swallow tempers the fruits and sugars, leaving behind flavors of burnt pecan pie crust.

Advertisement