A Perfect Pair: Frigo® Cheese Heads® and Beer

Three Pepper Colby Jack & Witbier A wit’s lemony spritz is the perfect accent to this cheese’s bold spice; the beer's smooth wheat also cushions the prickly pepper heat.

Colby Jack & Brown Ale This beer finds kindred nuttiness in this marbled standard, but the cheese’s tang still stands out, making for a complex blend of two classics.

Pepper Jack & American Lager This cheese’s vegetal and peppery kick rises above a lager’s gentle corn notes; the lager snap punctuates the bite and tidies up the palate.

Sharp Cheddar & IPA A big, sharp cheddar cheese demands a bold beer to match: Seek one with a garlic/onion hop profile.

Gouda & Hefeweizen A classic hefeweizen’s banana and clove notes love the buttery flavor of this mild gouda.