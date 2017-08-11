A Perfect Pair: Frigo® Cheese Heads® and Beer

Life on Tap.

Had to stop in for a flight at the new @torchedhopbrewing. Definitely try out Blue's Clues (the pink one): It's a velvet-smooth
Scenes from @sheltonbrothers The Festival: Bottles of @jesterkingbrewery Atrial Rubicite await the coming horde.
You better believe we'll be at @sheltonbrothers' The Festival, which begins tonight. But first, a stop at Atlanta beer darling @scofflawbeer to scope their buzzed-about IPAs and killer chalk art.
@burialbeer and @jwakefieldbeer both know their way around a good stout; their powers combined resulted in something both cosmic and divine. Additions of chocolate, salted caramel and toasted pecans lend the imperial milk stout a dessertlike but approachable flavor brimming with candied nuts, fig jam and chocolate truffles, while a barely-there burst of charred malt at the swallow tempers the fruits and sugars, leaving behind flavors of burnt pecan pie crust.
Introducing @indybrewing Revolución, a saison purpose-built to be the perfect pairing for tacos. We can't argue with results: The beer's raw wheat character harmonizes with the tortilla while flavors of lemon blossoms, white peppercorns and almost-tart citrus spice up the meat filling as well as any marinade.
April showers bring May flowers, as they say, but Citra Showers? Those bring THE NOISE. Smooth and tropical, @noblealeworks' single-hopped double IPA pelts the tongue with mown grass and cantaloupe before a deluge of Orange Julius, mango pulp and juicy papaya arrives. A base of glazed breakfast pastries supports the fruit flavors until the palate-clearing booze and bitterness of the finish washes it all away.
🚨PSA: This year's @fortgeorgebeer 3-Way IPA (a collab with @greatnotionpdx and @reubensbrews) is on tap at Reuben's and tonight's Seattle weather is made for drinking outside🚨
You know what’s better than chicken fried and cold beer on a Friday night? Chicken, fried, *in* a cold beer on a Friday night. @theveilbrewing and @eviltwinbrewing can deliver: They brewed this IPA with a couple trays of chicken tenders added directly into the mash. Though they didn’t actually use enough meat to impact the flavor, they did make a rock-solid beer brimming with orange marmalade on toasted wheat, leafy green hops and hints of grilled pineapple. Pair it with sweet tea, pecan pie, homemade wine and a pair of jeans that fit just right.