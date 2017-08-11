A Perfect Pair: Frigo® Cheese Heads® and Beer
Three Pepper Colby Jack & Witbier
A wit’s lemony spritz is the perfect accent to this cheese’s bold spice; the beer's smooth wheat also cushions the prickly pepper heat.
Colby Jack & Brown Ale
This beer finds kindred nuttiness in this marbled standard, but the cheese’s tang still stands out, making for a complex blend of two classics.
Pepper Jack & American Lager
This cheese’s vegetal and peppery kick rises above a lager’s gentle corn notes; the lager snap punctuates the bite and tidies up the palate.
Sharp Cheddar & IPA
A big, sharp cheddar cheese demands a bold beer to match: Seek one with a garlic/onion hop profile.
Gouda & Hefeweizen
A classic hefeweizen’s banana and clove notes love the buttery flavor of this mild gouda.
Cheddar with Parmesan Notes & Saison
This cheese’s dry Parmesan notes meld seamlessly with a traditional saison’s hay and white pepper, making for a lovely rustic pairing.
Leave A Reply