Life on Tap.

Home Beer From the Cellar: Wicked Weed Dark Arts 2014 and 2016

From the Cellar: Wicked Weed Dark Arts 2014 and 2016

A tale of two wild and barrel-accented imperial stouts.
Beer Our Cellar
SHARE
, / 0

Wicked Weed Dark Arts 2014 and 2016

Here at DRAFT, we love pulling beers from the cellar and comparing them with fresh-brewed versions to see how—or if—they’ve developed and improved over the years. But brewers, tricky bastards that they are, often add extra wrinkles like changes in barrels or fermentables to their annual-release ales, making them even more interesting to taste side-by-side.

So it is with Dark Arts.

Asheville, North Carolina’s Wicked Weed Brewing released the first edition of this barrel-aged imperial stout in 2014. That year, it was brewed to come it at 15% ABV, aged in bourbon barrels and spiked with Brettanomyces yeast. An ABV of 15% seems high—and it is. But it was also chosen deliberately: The alcohol content of beers made in North Carolina is capped at 15%. (The limit was raised from 6% in 2005.) Dark Arts was the first beer made in the state to reach that cap.

In subsequent years, the Brett and high gravity stayed, but the barrels changed. The 2015 edition was aged for about a year in tequila barrels; last year’s batch spent time in rum casks.

So what difference does an adjustment in barrels (and two years in the cellar) make? Quite a big one. Yeast and bacteria have done their work in Dark Arts 2014: While the sip leads off with notes of cocoa nibs, smoky whiskey, dry oak, vanilla bean and hints of toasted coconut, the swallow shifts toward a surprisingly high tart cherry acidity before flavors of burnt, crumbly toast and prunes wash in. It’s a sharp flavor, very different from the decadent sugars it displayed when fresh, but there’s zero hint of the substantial ABV—a feat in itself.

The 2016 batch, however, is still loaded with sweetness. Initial sips are like bites of a dessert blending rich vanilla, brown sugar, milk chocolate and baked dry graham crackerlike malts; bitter orange peel and sweet cherry emerge later to give the impression of an Old Fashioned. Things shift back toward rum again at the swallow, with soft charred malt and funky citrus lingering like a dark-chocolate-covered orange. The Brett plays a minor role here, just a soft pineapple character that merges into the fruity rum—smart pairing there. It needs a year to chew through some of the malty sugars, dry this monster out and impart more of its own flair.

With the oldest vintage of Dark Arts tasting a little dry and tart and the newest still coming across a bit sweet and underdeveloped, the sweet spot can likely be found between the two. If you’re sitting on a bottle of the tequila-aged Dark Arts 2015, pop it open soon.

Tags: , , , , , ,

 

Author
Zach Fowle is DRAFT's beer editor. Reach him at zach@draftmag.com.

Related Articles

,
Is Alambique County the Brazilian version of Bourbon County?

,
Beer Runner profile: Bob Pack

,
Mikkeller launches run clubs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

Put @cellarwestartisanales on your radar: The Boulder, Colorado-based wild ale brewery can balance the cocoa, blackberry and sarsaparilla notes found in its red wine barrel-aged porter God’s Eye just as well as it can the combination of dry hay, pear skin, crackers, peppercorns, parsley and garlic powder in Westfield, its very authentic-tasting saison.
It doesn't have to a winter afternoon to enjoy @kalispellbrewing's fantastic Winter at Noon dunkel, but it seems extra right. Toasty and rich without being sweet, this amber lager is equally refreshing and comforting. A perfect cold-weather lager.
An authentic-tasting gueuze calls for an authentic Belgian lambic basket, and @jesterkingbrewery's Spon-Methode Gueuze is about as authentic as it gets. Lemon juice, wet hay, vanilla custard, fresh-split oak, sweet verbena, pear skin and peach syrup meet the underside of a horse saddle in the nose; even more lemon emerges on that palate (though there’s less acidic burn than one would imagine), then rhubarb and dry vanilla bean fade as oaky tannins bite. It’s outrageously vibrant, complex, and accurate to this hard-to-replicate style.
When a German lager meets a quartet of American hops ... you have a beer that dreams of thawing weather. Montana, keep an eye out for @bayernbrewing's Inconceivable, hitting taps and bottles soon.
Say goodbye to @newbelgium Ranger and Rampant, and say hello to the Voodoo Rangers. The 8 Hop Pale Ale combines flavors of fresh-cut grass, Clementine oranges and caramelized garlic in a crushably clean 5.5% format; the 7% IPA utilizes Mosaic and Amarillo hops for flashes of Lemonheads, tangerine, mango and dried onion; and the Imperial IPA hides its 9% ABV behind notes of pine needles, cantaloupe rind, orange blossom honey and rose petals.
All three of the canned IPAs we tried from Atlanta-based newbie @scofflawbeer impressed us with their balance (see what we did there?), but we especially dug Hooligan, whose feather-light bitterness made flavors of orange zest, papaya, sugar cookies and green onion topped with a splash of tangy grapefruit all the more enticing.
An estival for the rest of y'all, @jesterkingbrewery’s Estival Dichotomous 2016 blends a wild-fermented saison with grapefruits, tangelos and marion blackberries. Flavors of fresh green oak, crisp pear, warm vanilla, orange blossom honey, tangelos and sulfur shift and shimmer before grapefruity twang tugs the tongue at the swallow.
This probably isn’t the best way to open a can of @barrier_brewing_co Tanto, but it’s definitely the most appropriate. A double dry-hop dose of ID007 (the hop formerly known as Idaho 7), Citra, Chinook and Simcoe lends aromas of lemons, garlic, marijuana, mango and lawn clippings that cut through the nose like the short samurai sword for which the beer’s named; the flavor is softer, with each chewy sip introducing the tongue to a procession of grapefruit, fresh white onion, pineapple skin and baked biscuits.

Advertisement