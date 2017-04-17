Gear: road trip must-haves

The Bag Pack everything you need for the weekend in this handsome Cenzo Leather Trunk Duffle. Lightweight with durable striped canvas lining, it’s the perfect size for a one-, two- or three-night getaway. $200, cenzobags.com

The GPS The Garmin Dash Cam 35 with GPS captures the road while you do the driving. It has a forward collision warning system and records incidents— meaning crashes along the road with a date/time stamp, GPS location and driving speed. It also includes a red-light and speed camera database to give you an advanced heads-up. $169.99, buy.garmin.com

The Joe When there’s not a Starbucks in sight, Handpresso Auto Hybrid has you covered. Just plug it into the cigarette lighter, add water and coffee (ground or pads) and enjoy a creamy espresso on the road. $190, wholelattelove.com

The Cover You like it cool, your driving companion likes it cozy. Compromise with an iconic Pendleton Motor Robe throw. Made of softly napped pure virgin wool, it’s the perfect size for curling up in the car or as a ground cover for a roadside picnic. $100, pendleton-usa.com

The Cooler After the driving’s done, it’s time for beer. Keep your hand warm and your beer cold with these premium Old Skool Kool Cans. Constructed of premium (and buoyant) closed-cell foam and vinyl-coated with fun graphics, they’re built to last. $15, howlerbros.com

The Starter Dead battery? No problem. The Portable Lithium Jump Starter with built-in flashlight—gives you a jump without waiting for a tow truck. $140, thepowerall.com

The Shades Not only do you want to protect your eyes from UV rays and eyestrain, you want to look good, too. No worries on either score with Smith’s Founder unisex sunglasses that feature impact resistant ChromoPop polarized lenses for enhanced clarity and reduced glare. $89, smithoptics.com