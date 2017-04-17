Life on Tap.

Home Beer Gear: road trip must-haves

Gear: road trip must-haves

From classic gear to new gadgets, these finds will smooth your way.
Beer Travel
SHARE
/ 0
Tags: , ,

 

Related Articles

,
Where to drink in May

From Russia, with love

,
The session IPA scale

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

Recipe for a great Sunday: Grab your dog, a couple friends and a fresh, citrus-forward IPA and head for the river. @highergroundbrewingco 's Hula Hopped delivers sweet grapefruit, supportive pastry dough malts and a clean but easy bitterness. At 7.5% though, don't knock back too many of these or you won't feel much like rowing ...
Fans of the New England-style IPA, put @beardediris on your radar; the one-year-old brewery based in Nashville and named after Tennessee’s state flower knows its way around hazy hoppy ales. Of the ones pictured, Tunnel Vision (an IPA with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado oil), Scatterbrain (a Simcoe-hopped IPA) and Double Homestyle (an imperial IPA with Mosaic) were all outstanding, but it was the football field’s worth of just-clipped grass, tangerine zest, blackberries, and hints of Creamsicles and pastry dough in Again & Again's aroma that really stuck with us.
How does @bolerosnort follow up on last year’s OVB, an IPA made to taste like orange creamsicles that we named one of our 25 Beers of the Year? With SVB, a strawberry cream pop IPA. Brewed with strawberry puree, lactose and vanilla beans, the milkshakey brew smells like strawberry sauce on angel food cake, while hops contribute notes of lemon zest, dandelion, dried grass and sunflower seeds. Those thistle-like, grassy hops are somewhat at odds with the tangy strawberry on the tongue, but an oomph of vanilla at the swallow goes a long way toward bringing things to a strawberry cream pie conclusion.
Springtime means blooming orange blossoms, which means the appearance of @buffalobillsbrewery’s Orange Blossom Cream Ale. The eponymous flower combines with vanilla beans and orange zest in the aroma for an impression like froyo creamsicles; sips add Hawaiian honey rolls and flower-stem bitterness before the crisp, springy finish.
Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream, and make it Mr. Sandman, the uncaffeinated base beer for @rivernorthbrew’s coffee-infused Nightmare Fuel. Give the version that hasn’t touched barrels a quiet but commanding flavor of sweet peanuts, lactose, bittersweet chocolate and star anise, then make the version aged in a single whiskey cask sing with notes of oaky cabernet before a smoked pork, fennel, cherry, wet tobacco and toffee finish. Oh, and make both bottles—12.9% and 13.2% ABV, respectively—drink like beers half their alcohol content so they can send us right off to dreamland without your help.
Sunday night dessert, courtesy of @pipeworksbrewing Pistachio Abduction. Sweet coconut, marshmallow and gingery root beer in the nose indicate a confectionary sip, but flavors of liquid Twix, Hershey's syrup and nougat ease into enough of a dark cocoa and espresso finish to counter the candy bar effect. Still, we'd share this with friends, definitely at the end of a meal.
Made with just a single malt and single hop type (hence the acronym), SMaSH beers keep the recipe uncomplicated and let each ingredient shine. Read about these six via the link in our profile.

Advertisement