GET STARTED!

It was 3 am when Jake McCluskey started running.

At 380 pounds, he was too embarrassed to attempt a run during the day. He was afraid of people laughing at him.

It took him awhile to work up the courage to start. To pump himself up he watched a YouTube video on repeat of Marshawn Lynch saying, “I’m just about that action, boss.”

He watched it again and again and again. More than 30 times.

And then he took action himself, in the middle of the night. Even though he could barely make it a city block himself without getting winded.

At age 42, Jake (formerly known as “Big Jake”) has lost 180 pounds, completed a 50-mile run and is in training for a 100-mile race.

McCluskey changed his lifestyle and diet, but as a brewer, he hasn’t given up beer.

“I still drink beer every day,” he told the San Jose Mercury News. “The craft beer community is pretty supportive.”

In fact, his 50-mile run started and ended at breweries. He started his overnight run at San Francisco’s Cellarmaker Brewing Company, and finished 50 miles later at San Jose’s Good Karma Artisan Ales & Café, where he was greeted by a crowd.

The perfect time to start changing our lives is when we have the correct gear, the right plan, the ideal weather and all other areas of our life figured out.

But as Jake demonstrates, the perfect time to start is when you start.

A body at rest tends to stay at rest. A body in motion tends to stay in motion.

The only difference between the two is starting.

Week 2 TAKE ACTION:

Fit: Right now, run around a city block, do 10 push-ups or complete 30 sit-ups. Do it now!

Beer: Plan a new destination for a craft beer reward for this weekend for your exercise.

Post what you did on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #BeerFit.