A global guide to indigenous ales

Kvass

From: Russia

What it is: A low-alcohol, sodalike, slightly sour beer commonly sold by street vendors

What it’s made with: Rye flour, plus mint or fruits like lemons, raisins or strawberries to balance the beer’s acidity

Flavor: Moderately acidic and often bready

ABV: 0.5-2%

Examples: East End Kvass, Fonta Flora Farm and Sparrow

Chicha

From: Central and South America

What it is: A slightly sour, milky beverage usually imbibed in a state of active fermentation

What it’s made with: Traditionally, chewed maize (enzymes in saliva break down the starches into fermentable sugars)

Flavor: Slightly sour, almost ciderlike

ABV: 1-3%

Examples: Off Color Wari, Dogfish Head Chicha

Sahti

From: Finland

What is is: Unfiltered, unpasteurized ale traditionally brewed to be consumed at weddings and other festivities

What it’s made with: A combination of grains (usually malted barley and malted rye) plus hops and juniper in the boil; the wort is commonly filtered through juniper boughs

Flavor: Slightly sweet, with low hop character and a pronounced banana aroma

ABV: 6-11%

Examples: Ale Apothecary Sahati, Dogfish Head Sahtea

Gotlandsdricka

From: Gotland, Sweden

What it is: A strong ale closely related to Sahti and commonly believed to have been drunk by Vikings

What it’s made with: Beechwood-smoked barley malt and juniper—the brewing water is often boiled with juniper berries and, as in sahti, the lauter tun is lined with juniper twigs

Flavor: Smoky and spicy, with powerful juniper flavors

ABV: 5-9%

Examples: Jester King Viking Metal, Off Color Class War

Shakparo

From: West Africa

What it is: Cloudy, yeasty, brownish-pink wild ale traditionally brewed at home by women

What it’s made with: Sorghum and millet—cereal grains related to grass that are naturally gluten-free

Flavor: Fruity, with mild yogurtlike acidity and some graininess

ABV: 1-8%

Examples: Sprecher Shakparo

Mbege

From: East Africa

What it is: The traditional drink of the Chagga, an ethnic group native to Tanzania

What it’s made with: Bananas, mashed and cooked in a pot for several hours, plus millet flour and quinine-laced bark from the msesewe tree for bittering

Flavor: Sweet and sour, with a bananalike finish

ABV: 0.4-5%

Examples: None

Chang

From: Nepal, Tibet

What it is: A milky white beer consumed both hot and cold (and, according to legend, very popular with yetis)

What it’s made with: Barley, millet or rice, which is boiled, fermented warm with yeast for 2 to 3 days, then strained and mixed with water

Flavor: Sour, fruity and yeasty; somewhat similar to unfiltered sake

ABV: < 5%

Examples: None

Keptinis

From: Lithuania

What it is: Dark, bready, unboiled beer made with baked malts usually formed into cakes

What it’s made with: Malted barley or oats that have been baked (keptinis actually means “baked”), plus hops and, sometimes, flowers or tree bark

Flavor: Sweet and toasty, full-bodied, and possibly slightly sour

ABV: 5-6%

Examples: None

Kumis

From: Central Asia

What it is: A beverage closer to wine than beer made with fermented milk (the distilled version is called arkhi)

What it’s made with: Raw, unpasteurized mare’s milk fermented over the course of hours or days by yeast and souring bacteria

Flavor: Sour, milky and subtly cheesy

ABV: 1-2.5%

Examples: Reverend Nat’s Kumiss Mongolian Milkwine