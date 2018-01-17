Life on Tap.

Home Beer Runner Go STREAKING!

Go STREAKING!

Beer Runner
SHARE
/ 0

andrew-tanglao-436401

Photo by Andrew Tanglao on Unsplash

For three years, I ran and drank beer every single day.

I started the streak on my 29th birthday and my goal was to run at least one mile and drink at least one beer per day for a year. I wanted to do something big for the final year of my 20s.

It turns out I enjoyed it so much I did it for two years beyond my goal. During that time, I ran roughly 5,300 miles and drank more than 2,000 beers. Most beers came after the run, but some were during.

The whole idea was to work hard and reward myself. I wasn’t expecting to become a better runner as a result, but that’s exactly what happened.

I ran 30 miles for my 30th birthday, set PRs in the 5K and half marathon, and raced a sub 5-minute mile. I was running faster at age 30 than I did as a high school cross country athlete.

Most days I ran at lunchtime to fit it in during a busy day of work, school and family life. I found this made me more productive. It cleared my head in the middle of the day and re-focused me for what I had to accomplish in the afternoon and evening.

It established a consistent routine that structured my day. I was also motivated to get my work done so I could have my beer reward at the end of the day.

During this time I was featured in Runner’s World and Wired. There are lots of people who maintained running streaks longer than me, but it appears I was the only one with a beer and running streak.

This gave me an appreciation for the power of habit. Consistency is the best training plan.

Even on days I wasn’t feeling it, I knew I had to get out for at least one mile. Knowing I could have a beer for the effort when I got home made it even easier. Usually those single miles would turn into much longer runs as running became second nature.

Today, when I want to get back in a rhythm, I go streaking. You don’t have to do three full years to get in a good habit, though. A week works too. So let’s start there.

 

Week 3 CHALLENGE.

Fit: Plan to go for a run or exercise every day for the next 7 days. Do something every day, no exceptions! For your reward, drink the same beer every day for 7 days. Each day, try to detect another subtle taste of the beer. See you you can learn from consistency.

Post what you did on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #BeerFit and #Streak.

 

Related Articles

,
Boston: Relax and have a beer

,
Train like a brewer

,
The hierarchy of beer runner needs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

This is *not* your typical pumpkin beer. @hiwirebrewing’s Sour Pumpkin Ale is brewed with roasted delicata pumpkins, cinnamon basil and blue ginger (all from @rayburnfarm) and then aged in rum, red wine and whiskey barrels for months before blending. The result is a totally different take on pumpkin beers that’s not bombarded with pie spices. 🎃
More ounces of delicious beer—we can toast to that! 🍻 @creaturecomfortsbeer has been canning in 16-ounces for about a month and a half now, and this is Duende, the first beer to appear in the new format. Since then, the brewery’s also released Crescendo IPA in 16-ounce four-packs. Anyone picked them up?
Oh good, we can finally stop eating directly from the peanut butter jar now that @motherearthbrewco’s bourbon barrel-aged peanut butter imperial stout is here! This autumn seasonal wallops the nose with fudge, spicy wet whiskey barrel, creamy peanut butter and nougat. The sip delivers huge milk chocolate, red raspberry, liquid marshmallow fluff before an exhale of peanut shell. Fellow peanut fiends, check it out.
You’d be forgiven for swapping a pint glass for a mug when you pour @averybrewingco’s Chai High porter. Lovers of chai’s ginger, cinnamon and spice will find all those familiar fall flavors over a rich porter base. Autumn engaged.
You could say we've fallen for @cellador_ales' Ad Absurdum saison. The lively pour bursts with aromas of white wine grapes, sharp oak, lime leaf and a quickly fading acetic twang. The sip should please fans of tart American saisons: Lemon rind and vino verde flavors are cushioned by an earthy osmanthus tea note, with spelt contributing complexity to the grain bill.
Darkness Day is almost here! On October 21, Surly Brewing releases Darkness, its big-as-can-get, broodingly black, gorgeously rich Russian Imperial Stout. We got a sneak peek, and where chocolate, coffee, tobacco and a wisp of cherry end, a hugely warming alcohol begins: Treat yourself to a taste of the dark side. #SurlyBrewing #sponsored
We believe in UFOs, martians, space invaders and the power of delicious spontaneously fermented beer. All of that brings us to Roswell, an outstanding series of lambic-inspired, fruited beer from the black-ops folks at @blackprojectbeer. The truth is out there—these beers are intergalacticly good.
Who's tried this awesome collaboration from @stonebrewing/@garageproject/@beavertownbeer? It's a double IPA with kiwi, yuzu and a kick of habanero. Hops meets heat meets juicy fruit is a killer trio.

Advertisement