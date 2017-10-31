Halloween candy & beer pairing

Life on Tap.

Here’s a trick and a treat: Raid your kids' Halloween candy and have your own scary-delicious pairing party.
Reese’s Pieces & Doppelbock
It’s PB&J-plus when a doppelbock’s bread crust and raisin flavors meet a handful of  peanut butter Reese’s Pieces.

Snickers & Oyster Stout
The touch of brine in an oyster stout hones in on the peanut’s saltiness, while the gooey nougat softens some of the beer’s lactic twang. At the back of the swallow, roast and chocolate join hands in a perfect finish.

Candy Corn & Pumpkin Ale
Seasonal flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon and clove in a pumpkin ale get a sweet sugar shot from the marshmallow-flavored Halloween favorite.

Butterfinger & English Pale Ale
Everything’s better with butter; get your fix when this candy’s crispy butter center catches the same classic buttery flavors in a supersoft English pale ale.

Whoppers & Rauchbier
Between a rauchbier’s bacon, roast and smoke, there’s room for more malty, chocolate sweetness—exactly what this movie theater classic brings to the tongue.

Sour Patch Kids & Cider
Turn up the volume on a classic cider’s sweet, tart apple flavor with this sugar-coated candy’s in-your-face sourness.

