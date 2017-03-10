Hot tables: the best seats in beer right now

Wayfinder Beer

While tasty guest beers and inventive collabs have kept the taps full at this Portland, Oregon, brewpub since it opened last October, the brewhouse sat sadly idle. Now, head brewer Kevin Davey is churning out superb lagers to help wash down chef Rodney Muirhead’s sriracha mayo-slathered duck confit banh mi sandwich and other goodies.

Rackhouse Pub

Rackhouse Pub and C Squared Ciders have been roommates in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood since 2015; with Bierstadt Lagerhaus now producing traditional German lagers inside the same building, the restaurant has even more worthy liquid companions for its huge hand-twisted pretzels, giant rib racks and platters of Jaeger Schnitzel.

Nine Mile Station

This months-old Atlanta spot really is an elevated beer hall, located on the top floor of Ponce City Market, offering indoor-outdoor views of the city’s skyline. Use online reservation system Tock to score a table, where you can snack on sharable plates and sandwiches washed down with a dozen draft beers, both local and European.

Irene’s

From the folks behind Easy Tiger beer garden, this Austin newbie has become a fast favorite. Whether that’s due to its easygoing, something-for-everyone food menu (featuring everything from a tuna melt to pigs in a blanket to farro and mushroom salad), its $6 local drafts or its oft-Instagrammed neon sign is anyone’s guess.