Hot tables: the best seats in beer right now

Why choose between great food and great beer? There's no compromise at these buzzy spots.
Irene’s | Photo by Lost in Austin

Wayfinder Beer
While tasty guest beers and inventive collabs have kept the taps full at this Portland, Oregon, brewpub since it opened last October, the brewhouse sat sadly idle. Now, head brewer Kevin Davey is churning out superb lagers to help wash down chef Rodney Muirhead’s sriracha mayo-slathered duck confit banh mi sandwich and other goodies.

Rackhouse Pub
Rackhouse Pub and C Squared Ciders have been roommates in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood since 2015; with Bierstadt Lagerhaus now producing traditional German lagers inside the same building, the restaurant has even more worthy liquid companions for its huge hand-twisted pretzels, giant rib racks and platters of Jaeger Schnitzel.

Nine Mile Station | Photo by Amy Sinclair

Nine Mile Station
This months-old Atlanta spot really is an elevated beer hall, located on the top floor of Ponce City Market, offering indoor-outdoor views of the city’s skyline. Use online reservation system Tock to score a table, where you can snack on sharable plates and sandwiches washed down with a dozen draft beers, both local and European.

Irene’s
From the folks behind Easy Tiger beer garden, this Austin newbie has become a fast favorite. Whether that’s due to its easygoing, something-for-everyone food menu (featuring everything from a tuna melt to pigs in a blanket to farro and mushroom salad), its $6 local drafts or its oft-Instagrammed neon sign is anyone’s guess.

This is where the barrel magic happens at @fremontbrewing. Look out for the brewery's Black Heron project, a series of mixed-culture and oak-aged beers debuting soon with a oak-fermented golden ale with viognier grapes.
When we talk about a lager renaissance, this is what we're talking about! @reubensbrews Pils does it right with German malts, Czech hops and a perfectly round mouthfeel. Look for it in cans in June—or in the taproom right now.
The labels on @temescalbeer’s cans hit us right in the early-90s sweet spot, but the beers inside are all that and a bag of chips. Mondo Pils mingles dried grass, cracked black pepper, sourdough and orange zest before a cleansing saltine cracker swallow, while New Feeling tastes like a cool bag of pelletized hops inside a smoothie shop: wheat grass, mango and melon plus pine supported by sweet pastry dough.
Comic book collectors, we've found your dream beer: @idlevinebrewco The Wanderer. Not only will each monthly release of this imperial black IPA continue the story depicted on the label, but each batch will also contain different additives to augment the velvet-soft base beer's flavors of smoky pine tar, cacao and tangerine zest.
Before he left Minnesota for good, former @surlybrewing head brewer Todd Haug made one final beer: Hexit. The collab with @badgerhillbeer is a braggot (that’s beer plus honey) and an IPA, meaning it has both a grungy grass-and-grapefruit hop character and an ever-present base of floral clover honey and bread rolls that smooths the edges off the citrus before a caramelized onion finish.
It won’t be until 2018 until Seattle’s @fairislebrewing opens for real, but Fair Voyage, a collaboration with @jesterkingbrewery that drops tomorrow at Jester King, offers a tasty sneak preview. Washington-grown fireweed sprinkles mint and lilac notes among the farmhouse ale’s flavors of chopped pear, white peppercorns and dried grass, while a spark of acidity flashes just before the dry, spicy finish.
Your local cheesemonger would probably love @draailaagbrewing Grand Blu—it’s fermented with peaches and a strain of bacteria commonly used for the production of blue cheese. You get just a hint of that pungent funk amid notes of vanilla custard, white vinegar and juicy, juicy peach.
We may have gone a bit overboard pairing @rarbrew’s Strawberry 10 Layers with this six-layer cake. The beer already has plenty of decadent sweetness, plus its own layers of marshmallow, dark chocolate, burnt toast and strawberry hard candies with soft filling. Lesson learned.

