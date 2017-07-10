Your cellar: Tart wild ales

Life on Tap.

The tartness of bottled wild ales tends to follow a pattern, rising in the first few years and slowly ebbing as time wears on. With some creative cellaring, you can become a master of acidity.
We dropped Betise #2 into our cellar in May 2014 in the hope that its puckering acidity would subside, and while the pH is still a bit low for our tastes, the flavors that have developed around the beer’s vinegary bite are too enticing to allow it to sit any longer. Clear grape and cherry notes have emerged to meet the malt’s blend of cola and brown sugar; tart cherries and green apple accent aged balsamic before the barrel’s rich, scoop-of-French-vanilla character softens the swallow. Give it another year if you must, but we can’t see this beer’s balance and complexity becoming much more impeccable.

Lay Down: NEW GLARUS ENIGMA
Though this fruit-spiked sour brown ale’s aroma of tart cherries, burnt sugar cookies, blonde roast coffee, Granny Smith apples and a hint of oak smoke is just where we want it, the sip leans a bit sweet, with grape jam and cola sweetness drowning out any acidic depth. It could use some time to allow the malt sugars to drop out and the funk to develop; we’d say anywhere between one and two years will do the trick.

Ice cream? Good. Beer? Good. Ice cream made with beer? GOOOOOD. That's why tonight we're skipping dinner and going straight for these @jenisicecreams made with @stonebrewingco Mocha IPA, @rightbeecider apple cider and @yazoobrew Sue. Cold pints, indeed.
Black garlic, a version of the vegetable made by heating whole bulbs over the course of several weeks until they turn a lovely shade of onyx, is many things: sweet, pungent, earthy, almost truffle-like. What it's not: subtle. But in Chef’s Choice No. 1, @3magbrewing managed to skillfully balance the garlic's intense flavor with vanilla beans and notes of sweet chocolate, toffee, dried cherries and toasted rye bread. Our compliments to the chef.
Ever tried Kvass? A centuries-old beer style with Slavik origins, it’s traditionally low-ABV, acidic and made with rye bread or flour. @steelstringbrew and @fontaflorabrew went the bread route with their version, throwing in rye sourdough loaves as well as grapefruit, fennel and pine needles for a flavor like vinegar-dipped pumpernickel.
Former starving college kids, rejoice: @cbpfortworth has made a beer with ramen noodles. Additions of lime zest, ginger, coriander, lemongrass and seaweed-cured sea salt give the gose a briny, limey kick, but the starchy noodles pack the real dorm room nostalgia. Just don’t let the RA catch you drinking it.
If it looks like a Fuzzy Baby Duck and quacks like a Fuzzy Baby Duck, it must be this IPA from @taproom_at_newenglandbrewing. Featuring a bill stacked exclusively with Citra hops, FBD paddles across the palate with notes of mango, honeydew and wet grass before a duckling-soft finish.
Bathmophobia is the fear of stairs or steep slopes. It's a common neurosis among domesticated animals and certain U.S. presidents. But those who suffer from it need not fear this double IPA from @greenpoint.beer; it’s a slow, smooth downward grade from the front of the sip (packed with chopped scallions and cilantro, plus a quick burst of dank weed midpalate) to the placid finish of fluffy wheat and sweet lemon squares. Although, with just a few sips, you may develop cenosillicaphobia—the fear of an empty glass.

