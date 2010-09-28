How to photograph beer

There’s no way to put this gently: Your beer pictures suck. Yeah, you, with the beer blog, and the Facebook albums loaded with dimly lit, weird-angle bottle shots that all have that same, bright-white flash reflection. For your sake, we coerced our eagle-eyed art director, Kevin Robie, to spill the beans on how to take beer photos like the pros.
Step 1: Choose a backdrop. “When you shoot one bottle, it’s easiest to shoot it on a plain, white background,” says Robie. “But when you’re shooting multiple bottles, do it in an environment; otherwise, it’s hard to control so many reflections.” In an environment—say, on a table, against a wall—the lighting likely won’t be as severe, and reflections may add some aesthetics to the shot. Robie adds, “If you’re in a bar, shoot it with a short depth of field, meaning only the bottle should be in focus; the background should go blurry.”
Step 2: Adjust your camera’s settings. Select an ISO—the number indicating the camera’s sensitivity to light—between 50 and 100. Those are low settings, meaning you’ll need bright light (see step 3), but never use your camera’s flash—just turn it off. If possible, set the F-stop (which determines the size of the lens opening, and thus the brightness of the shot) to low, which will let in a lot of light; if your camera’s less advanced, switch to an indoor setting. Bottle shots also require a slow shutter speed, so you’ll need to use a tripod, or the images will likely blur.
Step 3: Remember, you’re shooting glass, and whatever you aim at the bottle—bright bulbs, or even the camera—will reflect on its face. For the same reason, Robie advises against using photo tents; usually, the opening of the tent will be visible on the bottle. “First, you need to diffuse a bright light into a square shape,” says Robie. “Go to a craft store and get a frame you’d use for stretching a canvas, stretch a piece of vellum over that; it will diffuse the light.” Then, with the beer label facing you, stand over the beer: At the four o’clock position, place the vellum with a bright light behind it (that’ll be just over your right shoulder when you’re shooting). Place a white card upright at seven o’clock, which will bounce light from your right side back onto the label. At 10 o’clock, place a black card, which will yield a single refection on the right and a bit of darkness to the left—much better than the 20 reflections you’re working with now. And be sure those ceiling lights are off, too.
Step 4: Skip the crazy angles and position the camera directly in front of the bottle. “For a straight-on shot of a 12-ounce bottle, I usually line up the camera to the top of the label on the front.”
For sounding rather arrogant and the ‘definitive guide to beer bottle photography’ you forgot to include your INSANELY awesome and PROFESSIONAL examples of which you speak. Photography is in the eye of the photographer. There’s really no right/wrong way to do something. Here’s some AMATEUR examples..
All shot by me with a camera phone or Canon T1i. The description of your suggestions really sounds boring and corporate. With that, I say YOUR beer pictures suck.
to all the haters – be honest: draft has some of the consistently best beer photos out there. keep up the great work and thanks for the tips!
Beauty is in the eye of the beerholder….
Good article… irony is there’s no photographs to support the text?
By the way, iCE Breaker, your photos are good with the exception of your subjects. Need some good craft brew shots, not domestics and tire imports.
These are good suggestions for the beginner and I would have like to have read this about 2.5 years ago when I was getting started. I think the picture frame idea is a good one too, which I’ll likely use. Yes, this article has great value, until Step 4. In fact, doesn’t Step 4 contradict some of the suggestions in Step 1?
You’re telling people to not be creative. Sure I understand you want bloggers to stop posting crappy bottle shots. But whatever happened to “once you know the rules, you can break the rules.” I think Step 4 needs to be qualified, “When you’re first getting started, skip the crazy …”
Also, I would add Step 5. After you’ve become comfortable with the basics and have created some good standard beer photos. Then its time to be creative!
But instead, in a sense you’re telling @Beerlens, @AllOverBeer, @BeerAndNosh, and myself @Beer47 that our photos suck.
Now, I’m just confused.
@ iCE Breaker,
I think you, and some of the other commenting here, are missing the point. Sure your photos are creative, but they aren’t really pictures OF beer bottles. They are creative artsy photos that happen to have beer bottles in the shot.
What the article is about, is taking photos of beers for websites/blogs about beer. And well-lit perfectly photographed “product shots” are what look best for that purpose, not odd angled, strangely lit, “creative” or “artsy” pics that you presumably think are worthy to be in an art gallery.
Seriously, what’s up with the Corona Extra can? Anyone can use macro mode and take a shot so close-up that you can’t see the full name of the beer. Is that supposed to be creative? It looks like the shutter went off before you were ready.
I know I’m a little late, here is my .02
How about women and beer?
My issue is that my pictures start out great, but towards the end of the night the picture of the last bottle is always much more fuzzy than the 1st bottle… The pictures gradually just get worse as each bottle is consumed. Help Please!!!
those pics we not that great an yes use some better beer
A proffessional and successful photographer and Art Director gives asvice on taking great shots. What is there to criticize? Arrogant? Must be feeling inferior.