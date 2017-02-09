ABV primer: the over/under

Farmhouse High: Pfriem Family Brewers’ aptly named Super Saison clocks in at a substantial 9.5% and is released to warm stomachs during cold winter months.

Low: At just 2.9%, Jester King’s Le Petit Prince is a modern example of low-octane Belgian table beers that can be enjoyed in quantity throughout a long meal.

IPA High: Few brewers dip their toes into the extreme waters of triple IPAs; Rhinegeist Stryker flexes its muscles at 10.7% ABV, with citrusy hop levels to match.

Low: Packing for vacation? Grab your sunscreen and a sixpack of Evil Twin’s Bikini Beer, an ultrasessionable 2.7% IPA.

Red ale High: Ballast Point Tongue Buckler delivers a palate lashing dose of alcohol (10%) and bitterness (100+ IBUs).

Low: Three malts combine to create Sebago Runabout Red, a complex but easy-drinking amber that packs just a 4.4% punch.

Witbier High: It’s a good thing “imperial” is a part of Ten Ninety’s Imperial Witbier name to warn you of its suped-up 10.1% ABV.

Low: Freetail’s Rye Wit nails the refreshing character that most drinkers seek in this Belgian style, coasting in at a manageable 4.9%.

Brown ale High: Ale Asylum dials up the booziness on Pantheon brown ale to a noticeably warming 8.2%.

Low: Technically an English mild, Crown Brown slides into your gameday routine or post-work wind-down at a comfy 4.2%.