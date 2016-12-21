Life on Tap.

Home Beer Inaugural IPA 10K comes to California

Inaugural IPA 10K comes to California

Destination Races expands beyond wine with new race planned for Sebastopol, California.
Beer Beer Runner
SHARE
, / 0
CzwPATNUsAA2n3p.jpg-large

Photo via https://twitter.com/winecountryhalf

Destination Races is known for its series of wine country races, which take place in wine-friendly regions like Napa, Sonoma and Santa Barbara.

Now, Destination Races is looking to capitalize on the popularity of beer-themed races with a new IPA 10k and Beer Mile race coming to Sebastopol, California in April 2017.

The 10K will be sponsored by several breweries including Lagunitas, Henhouse Brewing, 3 Disciples Brewing, The Barlow and Bear Republic. The race kicks off with a “Runner’s Toast” shot of beer, and ends with a beer and music festival that will be open to the public.

Destination Races President Matt Dockstader said that Sonoma County is home to “some of the finest IPAs on the planet,” which inspired the name IPA 10K.  It was important for him to keep the brewery list local to highlight Sonoma County’s craft beer and IPAs.

“Truthfully, the primary reason for this event is that my staff and I love good beer and we all enjoy exploring new breweries and beer country!” Dockstader said. “Life is better when you are passionate about your work.”

Registration is now open, and the first 150 people to register will receive a mason jar pint glass from Lagunitas Brewing Co

Tags: , , , , , ,

 

Author
Tim Cigelske is DRAFT's Beer Runner. (Beer Run•ner [noun]: Someone equally devoted to fine beer appreciation and an active, healthy lifestyle. Ex. "John downed four microbrews at the triathlon finish line. He's a total beer runner.”) Follow Tim on Twitter @TheBeerRunner, and email him at beerrunner [at] draftmag.com.

Related Articles

,
The beer hydration chart

,
The best beers we tasted this week

,
Nice Lacing: Shoes for the Beer Lover

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

@kcbcbeer is setting an awesome precedent with its first canned beer, Dangerous Precedent IPA. Swing by their taproom and don't sleep on their other taps, including a delicious chocolate stout and a crispy German pils.
We're totally sold on @trvebrewing and its lineup of flavorful but refreshingly drinkable wild ales--especially the dry-hopped, limelike Cursed and smoky-sour Dhumavati. Definitely worth a visit the next time you're in Denver.
Cheer or fear? @listermannbrewing Belsnickel is here! Our judging panel went nuts for this brandy- and bourbon-aged strong ale and its impish additions of ginger, chocolate, allspice and orange peel, which give the beer a spicy, fruitcakelike quality to go with sugary vanilla, robust red wine and an admirably well-hidden 12.5% ABV.
How to make a Red Atrial: Take one part @wickedweedbrewing Red Angel and one part @jesterkingbrewery Atrial Rubicite, mix them together and referment the blend on four pounds per gallon of fresh raspberries for two months. The resulting brew swirls intense berry notes—stems, seeds and all—among flavors of red wine, sweet and sour sauce, buttery vanilla and a soft mint-and-almond character you usually only find in the classic lambics of Belgium.
A classic every year! The 42nd iteration of @anchorbrewing Christmas ale leans on wintery spices with dark fruit malts and a nice, manageable 6.5% ABV. We're chilling ours au naturel.
97% of climate scientists and 100% of Draft editors agree: @sixpoint Global Warmer is real, man-made and delicious. Rising levels of caramelized onion, orange slices and cantaloupe blanket emissions of spun sugar and toasted biscuits, while assertive pithy bitterness plants itself on the palate and probably won’t decrease unless we dramatically alter our drinking behavior.
We're digging into the cellar this week and tasting some old winter favorites. Any special bottles you've been saving for the holidays?
How strong do you like your stout? @hoppinfrogbrewery's BORIS Reserve is 9.4% ABV, Rocky Mountain DORIS picks up a percentage point via whiskey barrel-aging (it's 10.5%), and TORIS is a whopping 13.8%.

Advertisement