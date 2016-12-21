Inaugural IPA 10K comes to California

Destination Races is known for its series of wine country races, which take place in wine-friendly regions like Napa, Sonoma and Santa Barbara.

Now, Destination Races is looking to capitalize on the popularity of beer-themed races with a new IPA 10k and Beer Mile race coming to Sebastopol, California in April 2017.

The 10K will be sponsored by several breweries including Lagunitas, Henhouse Brewing, 3 Disciples Brewing, The Barlow and Bear Republic. The race kicks off with a “Runner’s Toast” shot of beer, and ends with a beer and music festival that will be open to the public.

Destination Races President Matt Dockstader said that Sonoma County is home to “some of the finest IPAs on the planet,” which inspired the name IPA 10K. It was important for him to keep the brewery list local to highlight Sonoma County’s craft beer and IPAs.

“Truthfully, the primary reason for this event is that my staff and I love good beer and we all enjoy exploring new breweries and beer country!” Dockstader said. “Life is better when you are passionate about your work.”

Registration is now open, and the first 150 people to register will receive a mason jar pint glass from Lagunitas Brewing Co.