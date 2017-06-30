Where to drink beer in July

July 1: Southern Prohibition Taproom Grand Opening Hattiesburg, Mississippi’s Southern Prohibition brewery has grown quite a bit since it sold its first kegs in 2013. Now, the team celebrates with the opening of its full-service taproom on July 1 at 12:01 pm. Legal changes in Mississippi have paved the way for full, direct-to-customer sales and Southern Prohibition will take full advantage beginning on July 1 with 10 hours of limited, can-release IPAs, brewery-only tappings and lots of food. See more details here.

July 7-9: Square Roots Music Festival The Lincoln Square neighborhood plays host to one of Chicago’s most music- and beer-focused summer street festivals, this year taking place July 7-9. More than 30,000 fans are expected to attend, enjoying food, 40 local craft brews (including special batch and limited release taps) and a great lineup of music courtesy of the Old Town School of Folk Music. This year’s headliners include Nikki Lane, Meat Puppets and Lucero; breweries represented include Lagunitas, 5 Rabbit, Half Acre, Argus, Begyle, Dovetail and many others. Suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 seniors/kids, and $20 for families, with beer and food available for purchase. Get more info here.

July 8: Great Divide 23rd Anniversary Party Denver brewery Great Divide kicks it summer style with a daytime block party at The Square on 21st, a newly created urban green space, to mark the brewery’s 23rd anniversary. Taking place from 2-8 p.m., the party will be laid-back, featuring music, lawn games and beer. There are multiple ways to participate: Put A Ring On It tickets cost $40 and include unlimited 4-ounce pours of rare, speciality and core beers, along with a commemorative glass, limited edition Great Divide Hop Disciples pin and VIP status for fast-tracked beer service, plus access to exclusive, limited beer tastings and firkins not available to other attendees; Going Steady tickets cost $10 and ensure guaranteed entrance and a free Denver Pale Ale upon arrival with additional beers available for purchase; if space is still available, Don’t Tie Me Down tickets will be available at the door for $5 and also include a free Denver Pale Ale. Get more details and purchase tickets here.

July 8: Breckenridge Hootenanny The Littleton, Colorado, brewery throws down a post-July 4th party with its 27th annual Hootenanny concert, this year taking place on two stages across the brewery’s 12-acre campus. The musical lineup features bluegrass legend Sam Bush Band, Jon Stickley Trio featuring Andy Thorn from Leftover Salmon, Zolopht, Phoffman/Beck Quartet from Greensky Bluegrass, Jeff Austin Band, Gipsy Moon and The Sweet Lillies. Event tickets cost $45 ($25 for a designated driver) and include four Breckenridge Brewery beers and a barbecue/pig roast. Two-day tickets ($55) are also available and include the Hootenanny Kick-Off party at Cervantes in Denver on Friday, July 7th, with Hootenanny All-Stars, Jon Stickley Trio featuring Andy Thorn as well as the Tenth Mountain Division and Town Mountain. Purchase tickets and see additional information here.

July 8: Colorado Brewers Rendezvous This annual summertime festival turns 21 this year and celebrates in proper fashion: More than 75 Colorado breweries will gather in Riverside Park in Salidas, Colorado, to pour beer surrounded by views of beautiful mountains and the Arkansas River. Participating breweries include Avery, Cerebral, Grimm Brothers, Our Mutual Friend, Ratio, Ska, Steamworks, Wibby and many more. General admission tickets are $40 and include unlimited samples; VIP tickets are $120 and include unlimited samples, early entry, two private tastings, a private lunch, private restrooms and more. Get more info and buy tickets here.

July 8: Barrel of Monks Christmas in July Boca Raton, Florida, might not be experiencing traditional Christmas weather right now, but that’s not stopping Barrel of Monks from hosting a halfway-to-Christmas party. Rain or shine, the party will include a bevy of holiday beers including a limited edition, port barrel-aged Father Christmas, plus Ginger Tripel, Cranberry Whit, Figgy Turno and 2015 and 2016 Father Christmas vintage bottles. All-you-can-drink tickets are $35, or individual beers will be sold for $5. Food, apparel and craft vendors will be onsite; get more info here.

July 8-9: Night Shift We’re Funked Weekend Jack’s Abby Springdale Barrel Room and Night Shift Brewing announce the first-ever We’re Funked Weekend, toasting sour, wild and funky beers across Cambridge and Somerville, Massachusetts. For two days, restaurants, bars and breweries will make room on their draft lines for extra sour beer goodness, with a portion of proceeds from the beers poured at each bar donated to the bar’s charity of choice. The weekend also culminates in a We’re Funked Festival featuring 25-plus breweries (Almanac, Allagash, Crooked Stave, Finback, J. Wakefield, Magnify, Transient, TRVE and more) at the Boylston Schul-Verein club in Walpole, Massachusetts, on July 9. Tickets are $40 ($10 for a ‘limited consumption’ ticket) and can be purchased here. Get more info on the We’re Funked tapping events here.

July 14-21: National Belgian Beer Week A few of America’s major Belgian beer importers including Artisanal Imports, D&V International, Global Beer, Merchant du Vin and the breweries they represent, have teamed up to launch the first National Belgian Beer Week. The week begins with the 7th annual North American Belgian Beer Fest (July 14-15) in Westland, Michigan, where representatives and brewers from many of Belgium’s most well-known breweries will be in attendance. Throughout the week, Belgian brewers, importers and beer bars will host events to celebrate the country’s long brewing history. See more info and purchase tickets for the North American Belgian Beer Fest here.

July 15: Pils & Love Pilsners are finally seeing the love from brewers and drinkers alike, and there’s no better place to taste a snapshot of where the style is in 2017 than at Oxbow and Birrificio Italiano’s inaugural Pils & Love event at Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland, Maine. The breweries have brought together 40 breweries from across the country (and world) to provide a range of interpretations of the style; attending breweries include Banded Horn, Cambridge, Jack’s Abby, The Veil, Notch, Russian River, Suarez, Threes, Tired Hands, Von Trapp, Zero Gravity and more. The event takes place from 3-8 p.m.; tickets cost $45 and can be purchased here.

July 26-30: Oregon Brewers Fest It’s hard to believe there was ever a time when Oregonians weren’t blessed with a brewery on every corner, but when the Oregon Brewers Festival began in 1988, there were only seven breweries in the entire state. The festival, now in its 30th year, has since grown to encompass breweries from all over the country and will take place over five days in Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland. The main festival serves 84 beers from breweries across the nation (each brewery serves one product) and this year, the festival will bring back the Specialty Tent, where participating brewers send one-off kegs of rare and experimental beers. See the full list of breweries here. The event itself is not ticketed, but to purchase beer, attendees must buy the official mug for $7; beer is then purchased with wooden tokens, which cost $1 each. Patrons pay five tokens for a full mug of beer, or one token for a taste and the event is cash only. Find more info here.

July 29: Indiana Microbrewers Festival Get a taste of the majority of Indiana’s breweries at Brewers of Indiana Guild’s summer fundraiser, the 22nd Annual Indiana Microbrewers Festival on July 29 from 2 p.m. (early bird)/3 p.m. (general admission) until 7 p.m. at Historic Military Park in downtown Indianapolis. The festival will feature 100-plus breweries from Indiana as well as a few out-of-state guests, and for the first time, early bird ticket holders will have access to exclusive beers from some of the attending breweries. Ticket options include early bird ($60), general admission ($40) and designated driver ($10); purchase them and see the list of participating breweries here.

July 29: Real, Wild and Woody Festival Escape Phoenix’s summer heat (indoors, with beer!) at Arizona Craft Brewers Guild’s annual Real, Wild and Woody Festival at the Phoenix Convention Center. Now in its fourth year, the event features specialty and small batch beer styles, bites from top area restaurants plus live music, seminars (new this year) and more. Check out the participating breweries and beer list and purchase tickets here; tickets cost $57 for general admission (designated driver also available) and include 20 beer-tasting tickets and food pairings from area restaurants.

July 29: McMenamins Inaugural Anderson Summer School Brewfest Quirky Pacific Northwest lodging and brewpub chain McMenamins throws the first-ever beer festival at its Anderson Summer School location in Bothell, Washington. It will feature a variety of beer and cider styles from 30-plus regional guest breweries, as well as seven of McMenamins in-house breweries, plus music from Bigfoot Mojo, The Talbott Brothers and Ragged Union. The shindig takes place at the hotel, a former junior high school. A pint glass and 12 tokens cost $25; additional tokens are $1.75 each. Find more details here.

