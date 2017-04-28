We’re obsessed: Kona Brewing Big Wave Golden Ale surfboard

Now that you’ve packed away the snowboard for the season, it’s time to hit the water with an eye-catching longboard. The Kona Brewing Big Wave surfboard’s made of fiberglass, measures almost 10 feet long and rides as good as it looks: Colorful graphics by Flint Design Co. and Alcone Creative celebrate Big Wave Golden Ale—a brew that goes down smooth after an amazing day of surfing. $775, konabrewingco.com