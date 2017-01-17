Life on Tap.

Steal this Look: LA’s Blue Room

Designer Timothy Oulton is known for his sporting club style, which is why Los Angeles Athletic Club chose him to renovate the Blue Room, one of the oldest bars in the city where members gather to socialize and relax. Check out these ideas for getting a sporting look at home.
Designer Timothy Oulton is known for his sporting club style, which is why Los Angeles Athletic Club chose him to renovate the Blue Room, one of the oldest bars in the city where members gather to socialize and relax. For his design, Oulton drew on the club’s 130-year history, filling the space with a book tower, crystal chandeliers, sporting equipment and other memorabilia. “I think a space needs to have lots of layers to it—I don’t understand this idea of less is more, I always say more is more,” Oulton says. Check out these ideas for getting a sporting look at home.

