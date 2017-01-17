Steal this Look: LA’s Blue Room

The interior of the Los Angeles Athletic Club's Blue Room. For an eclectic look, mix interesting shapes with more traditional furniture. This Mountain Lodge end table in the shape of a drum works with the sporting theme—think marching band. $392, wayfair.com A fun Union Jack pillow—or “cushion,” as Brits call it—will add a surprise and pop of color, livening up any room. Small, $100; Medium, $145, timothyoulton.com To play up the contemporary industrial feel, designers utilized the original club lockers by sandblasting years of paint from them to reveal the bare metal underneath, but you can find modern-day versions in the form of locker tower furniture from Pottery Barn Teen. Prices vary, pbteen.com How better to sip an Old Fashioned than while lounging in a vintage leather wingback chair beside the warmth of a crackling fire? $1,299, potterybarn.com Antique loving cups and trophies provide an element of authenticity to the Blue Room’s decor, along with photographs in vintage frames and wooden tennis rackets. Get the look by scouring eBay, Etsy and antique or thrift stores for similar pieces. Multiple prices and locations

Designer Timothy Oulton is known for his sporting club style, which is why Los Angeles Athletic Club chose him to renovate the Blue Room, one of the oldest bars in the city where members gather to socialize and relax. For his design, Oulton drew on the club’s 130-year history, filling the space with a book tower, crystal chandeliers, sporting equipment and other memorabilia. “I think a space needs to have lots of layers to it—I don’t understand this idea of less is more, I always say more is more,” Oulton says. Check out these ideas for getting a sporting look at home.