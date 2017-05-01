Where to drink beer in May

Spring is here, and this month’s batch of beer events celebrate the season: lawn games, canned beer, outdoor music festivals … all of them scream warm weather and easy drinking. Here’s the best of the bunch:

All month: Liberty Ciderworks Pacific Northwest cider drinkers are likely already familiar with Spokane, Washington-based cider maker Liberty Ciderworks, but now there’s new reason to visit: A change in Liberty’s license now allows it to sell other producers’ ciders. Liberty’s downtown taproom is now stocked with bottles from the likes of domestic producers Alpenfire, EZ Orchards, Finn River and Eve’s Cidery as well as imports including selections from Le Brun, Ciderie Daufresne, Ciderie Bereziartura, Sea Cider and more.

All month: Flying Saucer Pints for Prostates For a sixth year, Pints for Prostates charity teams up with beer bar chain Flying Saucer to raise funds for prostate cancer awareness efforts; the promotion hopes to donate $35,000 this year. From May 1-31, the organizations will raise funds and awareness, culminating in a drawing for a trip for two in early August to the Great British Beer Festival. Tickets for the drawing are available for purchase at all 16 Flying Saucer locations. Learn more about Pints for Prostates here.

May 6-13: Inaugural Bozeman Craft Beer Week As though you need an excuse to visit Montana’s beautiful Gallatin Valley as the weather’s thawing, enter the first-ever Bozeman Craft Beer Week. The celebration, organized by Fermentana, features a lineup of events including beer trivia aboard Gear Belly Bike Pub, a “Strange Brew” movie-watching party and more, culminating in the May 12 Montana Brewers Spring Rendezvous. Grab your Bozeman Beer Week passport and see the full schedule at the event website.

May 6: Dia de los Obscuras Sour Beer Festival at Telegraph Brewing Now in its third year, this sour beer and wild ale festival is a ticketed, three-session event hosted by Telegraph at its downtown Santa Barbara, California taproom. A $40 ticket grants you access to one session, a commemorative tasting glass and 12 tasting tickets. Each ticket is good for three ounces of any Obscura beer. (Additional tickets will be available for purchase in increments of five.) The special release tap list will be available for this event only, closed to the non-ticket holders. Get more info and buy tickets here.

May 6: Night Shift Springfest The Everett, Massachusetts, brewery throws its first ever Springfest on May 6 in the brewery parking lot, which will be converted to a beer garden with tents and lawn games. Expect live music and special beer releases throughout the day, including Theivery (American pale ale), Matisse (saison with lavender), To Helles and Bock (maibock) and Nite Lite (American light lager). Admission is free; beers are for purchase. Get more info on the event’s Facebook page.

May 7: Brewery Bootcamp at Lone Tree Brewing Company Props from the brewery (lifting empty kegs over your head, for example) are the tools of this hour-long workout series that takes place at breweries across Colorado’s Front Range; on May 7, it visits Lone Tree. The event begins an hour before the taproom opens, then, after your workout, receive discounts on beer. See the Facebook event for more info.

May 13: AmeriCAN Canned Craft Beer Festival Back for another year, this annual festival devoted exclusively to canned beer returns to Phoenix, but with a new location at Margaret T. Hance Park. Expect more than 250 canned craft beers from more than 100 local and national breweries across 40 states, including beers not previously available in Arizona. The festival also includes live music, food, a beer science garden, seminars, beer Olympic games, a rare beer garden and the announcement of the wineners of the AmeriCAN beer judging, which takes place in advance of the festival. General admission tickets are $35 in advance ($45 day-of), with VIP and designated driver tickets also available. Purchase them and get more info here.

May 19-28: Central Oregon Beer Week The six-year-old toast to central Oregon’s breweries returns for 10 days this year (our favorite kind of week is a 10-day-long beer week) with daily brewing events at Broken Top Bottle Shop, special live music events, tasting, presentations and the annual SMaSH Fest on May 27. The kick off party will be held May 19th at the new 10 Barrel Brewing Co. East Side Pub in Bend, giving drinkers a first chance to try the Official Beer Week Beer brewed by the winners of last year’s SMaSH Fest People’s Choice award, Bend Brewing Co. Get more info and purchase SMaSH Fest tickets here.

May 20: San Diego County Credit Union 21st Annual Festival of the Arts You already know San Diego’s North Park as one of America’s great beer neighborhoods, but in case you needed a refresher as to why, the May 20 SDCCU Festival of the Arts should serve as a colorful reminder. The nine-square-block festival will be held along University near 30th Street and will include a Waypoint Craft Beer Block that will pour beer from 30 of the area’s breweries (a $30 ticket gets you unlimited samples). Sip a few and then stroll the rest of the blocks packed with art, dance, performances, music and other activities. Get more info here.

May 26-29: Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa Gateway to Craft Beer Take one look at this resort’s location in the Palisades Mountains of Western Colorado and pretend you don’t immediately want to book a trip. Not sold? How about if there was a whole weekend of beer ahead of you? The four-day Memorial Day weekend trip features presentations, tastings and a four-course beer dinner with Dave Thibodeau, owner and founder of Ska Brewing Co., and Matt Thrall, the director of brewing for Left Hand Brewing Co. at the resort’s fine-dining restaurant. Gateway to Craft Beer is a complimentary event open to all resort guests. Reservations for the private, four-course meal with the brewers at Entrada Restaurant can be booked here.