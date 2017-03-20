Meet England’s master barrel cooper

Life on Tap.

Alastair Simms is one of the few remaining master coopers in the world. He shares his reflections on this labor-intensive craft.
Fun nature fact of the day: the compass barrel cactus earned its name because it tends to grow with a southward slant to avoid sunburn. You’ll also probably be slanted one way or another after a few glasses of this 11% ABV blend of a barleywine and an imperial porter aged separately in Heaven Hill barrels. Toffee, anise and hints of orange sway atop sweet, warming whiskey up front, while the sugary finish features a slow-fade of dark chocolate plus ginger root, cola and oak chips for a character like boozy sarsaparilla. Compass Barrel is just the first in @wrenhousebrewing’s Cactus Catalogue series of barrel-aged blends, so keep an eye out for more—and watch out for sunburn.
Fortem unfiltered imperial IPA is the first release in @firestonewalker's new Leo vs. Ursus series of
We can't think of a much more appropriate beer to drink today than @liftbridge's Irish Coffee Stout, a blend of a milk stout and a bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout finished with a splash of cold-pressed coffee. Find it on draft and in bottles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin--and be sure to wear green while you're looking. ☘️
Normal bourbon barrels just would not do for @foundersbrewing Frootwood; the 8% cherry ale had to go inside casks that once held @blisgourmet’s bourbon maple syrup. How else would it get that sweet/tart swallow singing with bright red cherries before a finish of baked apple, warm maple syrup and vanilla beans?
.@perennialbeer gave us sumpin’ to think about when they sent both the classic and Adola coffee-spiked versions of their imperial coffee stout, Sump. Do we prefer the cake batter-thick body and nutty nougat, chicory and cherry cordial character of the original, or the less-intense newbie that tastes like dark chocolate-covered acai berries with a vanilla chaser? We still can’t decide.
We’ve now rotated through ¾ of @melvinbeer’s Rotating Imperial IPA series. Citradamus (our favorite of the three here) is packed with bready malts and a garlic-and-chive hop character that makes it taste like a bloomin' onion; Drunken Master delivers compact kicks of overripe orange, weed and tangerine; and Asterisk drizzles passionfruit juice atop grass clippings and onion skin. The only can missing is Lambda Lambda Lambda, a 13% triple IPA, but we might have to search for it—the beers in the RIIPA series rotate so that no two are available within the same state at the same time.
Dinosaur World: a scary place for Lego guys; a tasty beer for us. @moderntimesbeer’s hazy double IPA lands with sweet bursts of Orange Julius, grapefruit and a hint of pineapple; its fruit focus and cloud-soft bitterness encourage saurian-sized sips that conclude with warm wheat and mango pulp.
When in Seattle, you can essentially read up on the entire history of beer courtesy of the walls at @pikebrewing. Oh, and it's a great refuge from a day spent browsing Pike Place Market. Watch for some changes from these guys this summer ...

