Minnesota Brewery Running Series continues its expansion

It’s still growing.

Beer-themed races have exploded in the last few years, and the Minnesota Brewery Running Series has proven to be one of the most successful.

The series recently announced in 2017 race line-up with 26 different events featuring breweries such as Fulton, Surly, and Dangerous Man. The full list can be found here.

Founded in 2012, the series has doubled in size every year since its inception and has expanded into Illinois, Colorado, Oregon and Washington.

The website of the Run for Beer brewery running series says that, so far, the runners have accumulated more than 40,000 miles and consumed 16,000 beers. Each event includes 0.5K, 5K and 10K courses that all start and end at breweries, finished with a post-race party and benefit local causes.

“We do this for the love of beer, the love of running, and the love of our community,” co-founder Nate Herrington said in a press release.

The 2017 season kicks off in Minnesota with a party on March 11th that includes beer tastings. Registration is open now.

Find all the events at breweryrunningseries.com.